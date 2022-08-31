Legendary Ipswich High boys lacrosse coach Glenn Foster will be inducted into the Massachusetts Lacrosse Hall of Fame this Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
Foster, who has been the Tigers’ head coach since 1984, will be among those honored prior to the Premier Lacrosse League’s (PLL’s) trio of playoff games at Gillette Stadium. The induction ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. He will be one of 13 people inducted.
Having won 315 games and a pair of state championships (2003 and 2017) in his coaching career, Foster has coached a total of 618 games for the Tigers, capturing more than a dozen league titles as well.
— Phil Stacey