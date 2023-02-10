McKinley Karpa has never been afraid to challenge herself. The Colby College senior women’s senior hockey forward from Ipswich is hoping to extend her team’s season deep into the playoffs.
Karpa started her college career at Rochester Institute of Technology before switching to Colby. In her college career the former Beverly High hockey standout has 26 goals and 31 assists in 74 games. This season she has five goals and nine assists for 14 points.
“I love Colby and am so glad I transferred,” said the Science, Technology, and Society major, who also minors in Environmental Studies. “The hockey culture at RIT wasn’t the best for me, and I knew I’d do better at a smaller school both academically and as far as hockey goes. It’s been great for me here because everyone was so welcoming and offered support.”
Karpa has risen above physical challenges all her life. Born deaf, she got a cochlear implant when she was three years old that allowed her to attend regular classes in school, and she was an honor roll student all through Ipswich High.
The Mules are currently 12-6 overall and 6-6 in conference play in the NESCAC, with two league games against both Wesleyan and Connecticut College to finish off the regular season. The top eight teams qualify for the league tournament. This year marks the 50th anniversary of women’s ice hockey at the Waterville, Maine school.
Last weekend the Mules lost to Amherst in overtime, 3-2, but came back to beat them, 5-4, the following day.
“We’re in fifth place and would like to move up to fourth or even third.” said Karpa. “It’s all pretty bunched up, so that’s possible. Amherst will most likely be in first place, but if we have to play them we know we can win.”
Players gravitate towards her
A three-sport athlete, she also played field hockey and softball for the Tigers, but knew she would have to give up the other two and concentrate on hockey in college.
“A few girls do play two sports at Colby, but I knew I should stick to one and pay attention to my studies,” said Karpa, who did a post-graduate year at the Taft School in Connecticut after graduating from IHS.”
Karpa’s hockey career began playing with the boys when she was seven in Agawam Mites Youth Hockey before switching to the North Shore Ice Hawks, more than holding her own with the boys. She went on to club hockey for the Vipers girls’ team, and played in high school for coach Brian Seabury in the co-op Beverly-Danvers-Ipswich girls squad. There, she scored 84 goals with 72 assists in just three years while earning All Conference honors for the Northeast Girls Hockey League. She was chosen as league MVP in 2016-17.
“I remember how everyone seems to gravitate to her; it was pretty special,” recalled Seabury, who said he isn’t surprised by Karpas’s success at the college level. “On the ice, her best attributes was how gifted a skater and how competitive she was.”
Seabury pointed to the great sense of humor Karpa has and how she always made everyone have fun.
“She played in the Deaf Olympics when I coached her, and what a great experience that was,” he said. “Her parents Mickey and Lee have done an amazing job raising her.”
Potentially playing in Australia?
Karpa was also selected MVP in 2016 of the Mass Public-Catholic at Hockey Night in Boston and scored the lone goal in the championship game with under a minute remaining.
“Since coming to Colby, she’s worked really hard to gain confidence both in the classroom and on the ice,’ said Colby coach Holly Tyng.
“McKinley has been a pivotal member of our program over the past four years. Her work ethic and skill combined with her team-first attitude have raised the standard for how we practice and compete on a daily basis. She brings out the best in others and is a terrific teammate and mentor to our younger players. She’s an incredible athlete and person.”
In 2017, Karpa competed in a couple of exhibition games with Team USA in the Deaflympics. At the time she was a senior at Ipswich High, and was named player of the exhibition game against Team Canada after scoring two goals.
“It was an International Tournament in Buffalo,” said Karpa. “There weren’t enough countries with teams for a Deaflympics for women, but they were supposed to expand in 2019 to a tournament in Italy before Covid struck and it didn’t happen.
“I was talking to one of my former teammates the other night and she mentioned the possibility of having the Deaflympics in Sydney, Australia in 2024 if enough countries agree to participate. It’s under the AHIHA (American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association), and there’s a camp for training every summer. I haven’t been able to go, but that’s another possibility. I’m hoping other countries get on board because I’d love to do it.”
For now, Karpa’s main goal is to close out her illustrious college career at Colby with a long run in the playoffs. But it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see her play for Team USA in the Deaflympics next year.
