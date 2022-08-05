Ipswich’s Katherine Noftall, who recently completed her junior year of studies at Bentley University, was one of 10 members of the school’s softball team to earn Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for their excellence in the classroom.
Noftball, a former Ipswich High star who was a four-time Salem News and Cape Ann League all-star on the diamond, is now a middle infielder who helped the Falcons to the most wins in a single season (24) in program history this past season. She had an outstanding fielding percentage of .991 and had a career high 10 runs this spring.
The 21-year-old Noftall is majoring in actuarial science and liberal studies, with a concentration in health and industry. She also minors in data technologies and business studies at Bentley.