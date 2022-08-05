Katherine Noftall.jpg

Katherine Noftall

Ipswich’s Katherine Noftall, who recently completed her junior year of studies at Bentley University, was one of 10 members of the school’s softball team to earn Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for their excellence in the classroom.

Noftball, a former Ipswich High star who was a four-time Salem News and Cape Ann League all-star on the diamond, is now a middle infielder who helped the Falcons to the most wins in a single season (24) in program history this past season. She had an outstanding fielding percentage of .991 and had a career high 10 runs this spring.

The 21-year-old Noftall is majoring in actuarial science and liberal studies, with a concentration in health and industry. She also minors in data technologies and business studies at Bentley.

