It may not have been your typical high school golf season in the Cape Ann League, but plenty of local linksmen still managed to string together fantastic individual campaigns.
As such, the conference once again released its annual all-star team, and Ipswich's top player took home the highest honor. Tigers' senior Aidan O'Flynn was named the Co-Player of the Year in the Baker Division after earning medalist honors in four of his team's five league matches. O'Flynn put up a season-high 33 points as the top scorer against North Reading to boot.
In addition, his teammate Rowan Silva was named to the all-star team along with Hamilton-Wenham's Andrew Winch and Peter Goeben.
The full list of CAL golf all stars went as follows:
Newburyport: Andrew Cullen, Colin Richmond and Sam Lyman; Triton: Cael Kohan (Kinney Division Player of Year) and Ricky Gardella; Pentucket: Ava Spencer and Dominik Cignetti; Lynnfield: Cole Trainor and Aiden Burke; North Reading: Isabel Brozena and Nicholas Shea; Rockport: Jack Cahil (Co-Baker Division Player of the Year) and Bowen Slingluff; Amesbury: Brady Landry and Ian Pelletier; Ipswich: Aidan O'Flynn (Co-Baker Division Player of the Year) and Rowan Silva; Georgetown: Jack Sorenson and Logan Corriveau; Hamilton-Wenham: Andrew Winch and Peter Goeben; Manchester Essex: Charlie Gendron and Sean O'Neill.
Newburyport's Steve Malenfant and Rockport's Larry Burnham took home Coach of the Year honors in the Kinney and Baker Division, respectively.
In the Catholic Central League, Bishop Fenwick led the way with five all-star selections including its top two senior players in Cade Buckley and Gavin Belt. Fellow classmates John Bennett and Brandon Bloom were also honored, as well as junior Steven Woods.
The Crusaders had one of their best seasons in recent memory, compiling a 12-2 record and topping defending state champion St. Mary's twice during the regular season. However, Swampscott's Aidan Emmerich of St. Mary's took home the Most Valuable Player Award for the conference.
- Nick Giannino