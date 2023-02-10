Ipswich High's multi-event sprinting standout Chloe Pszenny was named Athlete of the Year for indoor track for the Cape Ann League's Baker Division when they honors were announced this week.
The CAL Baker's boys Athlete of the Year when to Michael Sanchez from Amesbury while in the CAL Kinney Division, the boys Athlete of the Year was Parker Burns of Triton and the girls Kinney Athlete of the Year was Giulianna Ligor of North Reading.
Ipswich's boys earned the Sportsmanship Award in the Baker Division while the Kinney honor went to Newburyport. For girls, the Baker Sportsmanship Award was shared by Hamilton-Wenham and Manchester Essex and the Kinney went to Lynnfield.
Coaches of the Year were, for boys, Brian Moore of Newburyport in the Kinney and Ernie Bissaillon of Amesbury in the Baker and for girls, Sotirios Pintzopoulos of North Reading in the Kinney and again Bissaillon in the Baker.
For the CAL Open meet, the Most Valuable Performers were Ryan Maguire of North Reading and Madison Vant, also of the Hornets.
Earning medals with top three finishes at the CAL Open among local competitors were:
Ipswich Boys: Keith Townsend (gold, high jump and silver, hurdles); Colin Hansen (gold, 300 and bronze, dash); 4x400 relay (silver); Peter Bauman (shot put, silver)
Hamilton-Wenham Boys: Ben Rich (silver, 2-mile); James Regan (bronze, 2-mile); 4x800 relay (silver)
Ipswich Girls: Olivia Novello (gold, hurdles); Lucy Winthrop (silver, 1000); Chloe Pszenny (bronze, 300); 4x400 relay (bronze)
Essex Tech girls: Maci Abbatessa (shot put, silver)