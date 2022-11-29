The North Shore's rushing yardage champion with 1,450 yards and 19 touchdowns, Ipswich High senior Henry Wright was voted co-MVP of Cape Ann League's Baker Division at the annual coaches meeting this past weekend.
Wright shared Baker MVP honors with Amesbury's Nick Marden. Super Bowl bound North Reading QB Alex Carucci was voted MVP of the Kinney Division.
Hamilton-Wenham received the sportsmanship award in the Baker with Pentucket in the Kinney. The CAL Coaches of the Year were Ed Blum of North Reading and Colin McQueen of Amesbury.
Ipswich's Wright was joined on the All-Baker team by teammates Adam Coletti, a senior lineman, and Matt McGowan, a senior back.
Hamilton-Wenham's All-Baker picks were senior back James Day and junior receiver A.J. Cote.
Amesbury: Marden, Henry O'Neill, Luke Arsenault, Will Arsenault, Aiden Donovan.
Lynnfield: Steven Dreher, James Sharkey, Robert Marley III, Chase Goldberg.
Newburyport: Ryan Miles, Jack Hadden.
North Reading: Carucci, Craig Rubino, Sam Morelli, Anthony Pino, Will Batten.
Pentucket: Johnny Igoe, Jackson Rich.
Triton: Cole Piaseczunski, Max Ciaramitaro, Ashton Wonson, Josh Rodriguez, Nathan Miller.