Senior captain Jordan Irvine, a running back who doubled as both a linebacker and safety on defense, was named Most Valuable Player of the 2021 Beverly Panthers football team as the program held its annual year-end banquet.
Fellow senior Zack Sparkman, a tight end, was given the team’s Ada Smith Trophy as its unsung hero. Andre Sullivan, another senior running back/defensive back, was given the Al Harrington Award as the player who best combined the qualities of determination, skills and courage.
Senior quarterback Pierce Heim took home two trophies: the prestigious John Carratu Award given to the player showing the greatest leadership, dedication and achievements; as well as the Beverly Youth Football Award
Another highly coveted award went to senior right guard and defensive end Grant Eastin, who garnered the Fred Bucci Outstanding Lineman Award.
Senior Andrew Schwiezer was recognized with the Panthers’ Coaches Award as the team’s most improved player of the course of the season. Rob Lyons captured the Mickey Abate Memorial Award as the Beverly player with the most spirit and tenacity, while Jeremiah DeJesus was chosen as the Myles McPherson Award winner, given out to the player who would have been missed the most if he weren’t on the team.
Aidan Quealy was honored with the Jason Aucone Sportsmanship Award; Walker Center was picked as the Photo Album Award winner, given to a deserving senior; Robert Felix was chosen as the Special Teams Player of the Year; and Logan Petrosino and Gino Sicari were named the Offensive and Defensive Demo Team Players of the Year, respectively.
In addition, BHS freshman football team Carratu Awards went to Jack Consindine and Ronan Sullivan.