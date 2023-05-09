BOSTON — Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has made plenty of headlines lately, but almost never for the right reasons.
Throughout his team’s current series against Philadelphia — and even in their first round matchup with Atlanta — the 34-year-old has been criticized for his lack of adjustments, situational awareness in crunch time, and sometimes questionable rotations. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with being a rookie head coach, especially when you’re leading a team riddled with talent and potential.
But is the ongoing disapproval of Boston’s leader warranted?
Last season, the Celtics were guided by another first-year coach, Ime Udoka. Correct me if I’m wrong, but Udoka was praised more often than not for his bench prowess; even after squandering a 2-1 Finals lead over Golden State, nobody was talking about getting rid of Udoka heading into the offseason.
Of course, we all know what unfolded from there and how his abrupt and controversial departure paved the way for Mazzulla to take the reins.
From a pure basketball standpoint, Mazzulla appears to be extremely knowledgeable. and throughout a regular season where he guided the Celtics to 57 wins, questions surrounding his leadership were few and far between.
But this is the playoffs. This is the time where great players and great teams make their mark. And it’s certainly the time when head coaches either supplant their status as an elite captain of the ship, or a disappointing mis-hire by team management (i.e., Brad Stevens).
Being a part of such a storied franchise like Boston’s, where fans are passionate yet overly critical and unappreciative, only heightens that reality.
Mazzulla and Boston righted the ship against the Hawks to advance through the first round in six games. Now, they find themselves in a rock fight with Philadelphia.
Personally, I feel it’s a bit premature to call Mazzulla a failure or conclude that he’s the wrong man for the job. He’s already done a lot of great things for this group, and right now it remains apparent that his team has his back.
But the pressure is certainly on. And perhaps most concerning has been Mazzulla’s immaturity, particularly when it comes to his interactions with the media.
There’s been multiple instances where Mazzulla seems to lash out at the podium rather than take his lumps and own them. This is all new to him; it’s a learning process. What he says off the court may be dismissible at times, but his execution and leadership on game days is always going to be held under a microscope by fans and media alike.
So what level do Mazzulla and this year’s Celtics need to reach in order for him to be deemed a successful and intelligent hire? Heading into Tuesday’s Game 5 tilt against the Sixers, Boston remained the odds-on favorite to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy next month. Therefore, anything less than a title would be considered a failure, right?
Since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976 there’s been five rookie head coaches to win a championship: Paul Westhead with the Lakers (1980), Pat Riley with the Lakers (1982), Steve Kerr with the Warriors (2015), Tyronn Lue with the Cavaliers (2016), and Nick Nurse with the Raptors (2019).
Should he reach the peak of the basketball world, Mazzulla would join elite company while achieving something that the much less criticized Udoka couldn’t.
Winning cures all, so let’s wait and see how the rest of the postseason unfolds before jumping to conclusions surrounding the NBA’s youngest head coach.
