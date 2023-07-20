ANDOVER — The Danvers American Little League All-Star team has been wildly consistent defensively throughout the summer. So much in fact that manager Kevin McCarthy says it’s been his team’s calling card.
But you can’t be perfect all the time, and Thursday night’s Section 4 tilt against Reading was unfortunate proof of that.
Thanks in large part to a handful of errors from Danvers in the field, Reading erupted for 10 runs in the top of the first inning to all but seal the deal from the start. American battled back admirably, limiting the Reading offense from there while stringing together some solid innings at the plate themselves.
But the lofty early deficit was ultimately too much to overcome as Danvers dropped a 12-5 decision at Andover’s Deyermond Field.
“Little League baseball stuff, right?,” said McCarthy, his team now 1-1 heading into Friday’s likely do-or-die matchup with Swampscott. “We made a few errors which is something that we normally don’t do. I think the hallmark of our team so far has been that we don’t make errors; we found out what happens when we do. We made a few errors and things got out of hand.”
Despite facing the seemingly insurmountable hole, Danvers quickly regrouped and got back to what they’ve done so well all summer. They immediately scored a run in the bottom of the first when Wesley Medeiros connected for an RBI single to make it a 10-1 ballgame, and in the field they started making some plays.
After a 1-2-3 second for pitcher Raymond McCarthy, Danvers was at it again in the bottom of the second. Max Burke ripped a sacrifice fly to center to score Brady Swanton (single), and Gavin Sinclair (single) then crossed the plate on a hard hit ball by Joe Trunfio to make it 10-3.
The biggest hit of the night for Danvers came an inning later, when Medeiros mashed a two-run bomb over the fence in center field to pull his team within six (11-5). Medeiros was on the money at the plate all game and threw two-plus innings of very solid relief work as well.
“Wesley’s been a beast all tournament, for both districts and for this,” said McCarthy. “He’s leading our team in average, he’s doing everything we want at the plate. and to come in like that and pitch and really keep the game close and give us a chance, it was a big night for Wesley.”
Reading scored its 11th and 12th runs on an RBI double from Nick Russo in the third and an RBI single by Ty Saggese in the sixth. Nicki Balicki got the start for the victors and made it through the middle of the fourth before Saggese came on to close things out.
For Danvers, Ryder McGonagle, Jacob McKenna, Mikey O’Flynn, Evan Goldberg and Burke all hit safely with O’Flynn tossing some solid innings in relief as well. Defensively, Danvers made a pair of pretty double plays as well as some nifty catches in the outfield.
The Americans are back at it on Friday against Swampscott at 5 p.m.
“Ultimately we won the last five innings, 5-2, but that first inning killed us,” added McCarthy. “(But) I think we have all the talent, all the ability and I think that we can compete with any of these teams. We’re ready to go for tomorrow and I think if you ask these kids they’d like to play that third game right now.”
In the nightcap, Andover beat Swampscott 9-2 after the Big Blue got off to a strong start. Michael Hall and Beckett Brown each had RBI singles in the bottom of the first to give their team a 2-1 lead, but Swampscott managed just two hits the rest of the way.
Swampscott will go into Friday’s game with an 0-2 record, needing a win over Danvers American and some help to advance to the finals. Unbeaten Reading (2-0) and Andover (1-1) play in the nightcap.
