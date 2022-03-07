MIDDLETON — As the second intermission began Monday night at Essex Sports Center and the classic rock started up on the rink's sound system, the Traveling Wilburys began crooning one of their greatest hits ... and their lyrics told the listener all they needed to know about the contest taking place on the ice.
Host St. John's Prep, playing perhaps its most complete three-zone game of the season, could certainly identify with the song's 'Well it's alllll right' refrain. Visiting Winchester, however, was saddled with the tune's title: 'End of the Line.'
The top-seeded Eagles dominated from start to finish, rolling to a 7-0 victory in the second round of the Division 1 state tournament before approximately 800 fans. Seven different goal scorers lit the lamp for head coach Kristian Hanson's squad, which limited the visiting Sachems to just nine shots on net.
"It felt like (we played during) the first half of the season for us out there, with pucks finding the back of the net," said Hanson, whose team improved to 19-3. "I don't think we played different from the recent past, but tonight we did a good job of taking it to the net, taking the goalie's eyes away and finding the back of the net."
Will Van Sicklin, Jake Vana, defenseman Aidan Holland, Jimmy Ayers, captain Tommy Sarni, Christian Rosa and Joe Melanson all had goals for St. Johns, with captain Pierce Blaeser and Holland each finishing with two assists. Senior goaltender Payton Palldino picked up his fifth shutout of the season, making seven stops in 40 minutes of work before giving way to freshman Luke Quinn to finish out the win.
"From the first line to the fourth line, everyone worked," said Pierce Blaeser. "It was just a matter of coming together, being a family and having that grit.
"I think we're the deepest team in the state," the center from Boxford added. "We have four lines that can work and compete with anyone on the ice."
St. John's, now a perfect 12-0 on the season against non-league competition, advances to the Division 1 quarterfinals, which it will host back at Essex Sports Center Thursday (5:30 p.m.) against Braintree. The ninth seeded Wamps (17-3-2) went on the road Monday night to blank No. 8 Pope Francis, 3-0 (including a pair of empty net goals).
"We need to get better every time we go on the ice ... and we want to be better on Thursday," said Hanson. "We can't be satisfied with what we did tonight. You need to continue to do more; that's our mindset right now."
Winchester sophomore goalie Max Lowenberg (26 saves) made some excellent saves in the early going to keep the game scoreless, twice denying Cole Blaeser on point blank one-timers and making a nifty glove stop on a Zack Raposa blast from the top of the slot low along the ice.
But a Van Sicklin wrister beat him short side to finish off a 2-on-1 in the latter stages of the first period for his 12th goal of the season, and just 45 seconds later Vana notched his 14th of the year by grabbing his own shot off the back glass and knocking it home far post
Holland, who has emerged as the Prep's top defenseman, snapped a shot home from the right point to make it 3-0 four minutes into the middle stanza, then started the sequence that ended with Ayers blasting a slapshot from inside the circle top shelf for a 4-0 edge after 30 minutes.
The Eagles were particularly adept at stopping Winchester from trying to rim the puck around the back boards in an attempt to clear the puck, with the Eagles forwards picking off such attempts to keep possession in the zone for long stretches of play.
In its own end, St. John's put the clamps down defensively on another playoff foe. After surrendering just seven shots on net in an opening round win over King Philip, they gave up just nine on Monday. Captain Theo Vetere and fellow seniors Tommy Tilas, Mike Shyjan, Jeff Melanson and Raposa, along with Holland and freshman Nick Brandano, were the defensive unit that made sure of that.
"In the offensive zone it's mostly (about) skill, but in the D-zone it's mostly grit, who wants it more, who's going to win that puck battle," said Pierce Blaeser.
"We're trying to close gaps and not give them any space," added Hanson. "Any time they have possession, we want to get right on them and not allow them any type of zone entry."
Sarni was all alone when he buried a one-timer for his team-leading 15th goal just 23 seconds into the third period, but the Eagles didn't take their foot off the gas despite the big lead. Christian Rosa made it 6-0 with a nifty backhand move, and Joe 'Joba' Melanson knocked in the rebound of Brandano's attempt from the right point to finish the scoring outburst.
This marked the fourth time in Prep hockey history a team has won as many as 19 games, joining the 1978-79 (20), 1984-85 (21) and 2012-13 (19) squads.
Hanson made note of the support his players got from the Prep's large student section on hand.
"The atmosphere was awesome," he said. "The student section was great and gave us a ton of energy. They were like our sixth man out there.
"This is a special opportunity for these boys and they're definitely making the most of it."
St. John's Prep 7, Winchester 0
Division 1 playoffs second round
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Winchester;0;0;0;0
St. John's Prep;2;2;3;7
First period: SJP, Will Van Sicklin (Ben McGilvray), 11:43; SJP, Jake Vana (Pierce Blaeser, Aidan Holland), 12:28.
Second period: SJP, Holland (Cole Blaeser, Tommy Sarni), 4:13; SJP, Jimmy Ayers (Holland, Van Sicklin), 12:57.
Third period: SJP, Sarni (P. Blaeser, Tommy Tilas), :23; SJP, Christian Rosa (Vana, Cam Umlah), 5:37; SJP, Joe Melanson (Nick Brandano, Harlan Graber), 9:50.
Saves: W, Max Lowenberg 26; SJP, Payton Palladino 7, Luke Quinn 2.
Records: SJP, 19-3-0; W, 11-9-3.