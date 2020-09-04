IT'S GOOD TO HAVE CHOICES: St. John's Prep sophomore Aguero geting lots of Division 1 football offers

Michigan. Tennessee. Boston College. Ole Miss. Penn State. Nebraska.
Those are just a few of the Division 1 college football powers that have already extended verbal scholarship offers to St. John's Prep sophomore star Joenel Aguero.
The 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver and safety has also been contacted by Ohio State, USC, Oregon, Michigan State and Arkansas, among others, all before stepping on the field for his 10th grade campaign.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that's scheduled to take place next year in March and April. But make no mistake: Aguero — who started in the defenisve backfield for the Eagles' Division 1 state champions last fall — will be primed and ready to go whenever he and his teammates are given the green light.
As for those rare and early big time offers? They're just an added boost of confidence for the versatile 16-year-old.
"I was really excited," Aguero said of his first offer from the University of Michigan. "I used to watch them a lot as a kid, watched the coach (Jim Harbaugh), too, and I got to meet him, which was awesome. Then him offering me meant a lot. It showed that I was a hard worker, and that I just need to keep on pushing and pushing.
"I want to continue to get as many schools as possible on my radar."
Getting started
Aguero began playing football competitively when he was just nine years old. The Lynn native suited up at the Pop Warner level and immediately began showing a skill set and level of athleticism rarely found in players his age.
As a middle schooler, Aguero attended St. John's Prep football coach Brian St. Pierre's youth football camp. He was already intrigued by the possibility of playing for the Division 1 state powerhouse, and that visit only helped solidify that dream.
"He happened to be at the youth camp, which everybody is invited to, and he told me right away he wanted to be at St. John's," recalled St. Pierre, a national Division 1 recruit when he attended St. John's Prep, going on to play quarterback at both Boston College and in the NFL. "I could see the athleticism and hoped we'd get him. He's a great kid."
No less than one year later, Aguero was exchanging hits for the varsity squad at the all-boys private school in Danvers and more than holding his own with the team's more experienced upperclassmen.
As a freshman for the Eagles, Aguero hauled in four catches for 92 yards. But his impact as a safety was undoubtedly his biggest asset as he helped them capture their second straight state championship, repeating as champs by once again defeating legendary coach John DiBiaso and Catholic Memorial at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
Aguero and the Eagles will have to take a wait-and-see approach before embarking on their title defense. In the meantime, Aguero will be working with trainer Kenny Green of Lynn to get to where he needs to be both on and off the field. Whether he's building muscle, working on his catching mechanics and other tenancies, or studying the playbook, Aguero is eager to take it all on full throttle.
"I just want to improve on the things I need to improve on, both defensively and offensively," he said. "I want to get bigger, faster and just get myself ready to play whenever we get that chance again. I just plan on working every day and trying to be a better player than I was last year."
By the numbers
So what is it that makes Aguero such a highly touted commodity for college scouts at such a young age? It starts with his build.
Still growing, Augero is quick, strong and athletic, all things that college coaches and recruiters look for in a skill player. Perhaps more importantly, he's humble and committed to his craft.
"As a freshman he made our team that much better, which is hard to do at that age," said St. Pierre. "He's incredibly gifted athletically — fast, strong, has a high football IQ — and he loves the game, loves to compete. I think from the moment he walked onto the field he was one of the very best athletes we had, if not the best.
"He's supremely confident without being loud about it, and he's humble enough to know he has room to improve and grow as a player," added the coach. "He has a real hunger and drive to be very good, which might be the most impressive strength he has."
Need more convincing? Aguero was recently clocked at a speedy 4.4 seconds on his 40-yard dash. For comparison, perhaps the fastest player in the NFL today, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, runs a 4.29. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross III recorded the combine's fastest 40 time ever in 2017 when he crossed the line in 4.22 seconds.
Aguero hasn't even come close to his athletic prime yet, and says it's a goal of his to improve on that time down the line.
In the weight room, Aguero has bench pressed 225 pounds as many as eight times and has squatted 375 pounds six times. He can jump to the moon, and his lateral movement is just as impressive as his downhill sprinting ability.
Aguero has all the tools to be successful as a football player for years to come, and his attitude and mentality towards the sport should only help him achieve those lofty goals.
"Of all the kids his age, I don't think I've ever had someone as gifted and advanced athletically as Joenel," said St. Pierre. "He's going to be a big-time player for us both ways. I think in college his best position will be safety, but he has the ability to thrive wherever he is."
