BEVERLY — Win or lose, Friday night would be the final time seniors on the Beverly High boys basketball took the court at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse.
Hosting Malden Catholic in the Division 2 North quarterfinals, those fourth-year Panthers certainly made the last home hurrah count.
Led by a tremendous performance from senior forward Jack Crowley, Beverly stomped on the visiting Lancers early and often en route to a convincing 81-60 win. MC had no answer for the double-double machine, as Crowley torched the opponent to the tune of 32 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals in what was a complete game showing from start to finish.
"I told Jack, Duncan (Moreland) and all these seniors before the game that people are going to remember your last game," said Beverly coach Matt Karakoudas. "They're going to remember the last game that you played on this floor and then Jack comes out and has 32 points and 19 rebounds.
"(Malden Catholic) has that 6-6 kid (Jahmari Hamilton-Brown); he's a big boy but he's probably 14 or 15 years old, he's a freshman. Jack's a man and I told him he has to treat him like a little kid and be the dad out there and he went to work tonight."
Crowley got the Panthers offense going right out of the gate. You got the feeling right away that it was going to be his night.
The senior standout scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds in the first quarter alone and had 17 points and seven rebounds by the half. His strong play not only helped Beverly seize a substantial halftime advantage (44-26), but set the stage for the rest of the night as the hosts refused to take their foot off the gas.
Crowley was doing it from everywhere on the court — inside, outside (he hit three triples on the night), mid range — it didn't matter; he was in his bag.
"I was just looking for my shot really," said Crowley. "I wanted to contribute in any way possible tonight; it's my senior year. I thought I did pretty good myself."
On the other end, Crowley got plenty of help defensively from the likes of Damian Bouras (5 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists) and Justin DeLaCruz (6 points, 2 assists, 2 steals). Both guards had the tough task of shading Lancers' sophomore star Tony Felder Jr. The shifty playmaker finished with 24 points and five assists, but nothing came easy for him and many of his potential drives to the paint were stalled by Bouras and Co. before he could find an opening.
"I don't want to say it was completely on those guys two guys to win the game for us, but I have to give them props," said Crowley. "I really think they did win the game for us. That No. 10 (Felder) really sets up their whole offense, — kicks it out, drives to the hoop — so I have to give props to those guys. They did a great job tonight."
With Crowley doing his thing, it opened things up for the rest of the squad to contribute as well. His longtime partner in crime, Moreland, quietly dropped 21 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists.
Another senior, Austin Ayer, also got in on the action, dropping in a trio of lefty layups in traffic off nice play calls en route to an eight-point, four-rebound evening. Sophomore Nick Braganca turned in some great minutes off the bench to boot, finishing with five points, seven rebounds and three assists, while drilling a corner 3-ball to beat the halftime buzzer and further sway momentum.
It was a dominant outing through and through, one that should finally turn some heads as the Panthers continue their quest at a state title.
"It's funny, we won 18 games, win the conference and yet all I read was how we were the underdog in our gym as the 1-seed," said Karakoudas. "I told these guys that everybody had (MC) coming out of this side of the bracket and playing Belmont. I'm like, 'you guys just won 18 games and you're still not getting the credit you deserve.' I don't need any extra motivation but every now and then you can dangle the carrot in front of kids and it works. They felt it and they came out tonight with a serious, serious attitude."
MC remained within striking distance for parts of the second half (keeping it under 20 for much of the third). But outside of Felder Jr., the Lancers didn't get much help. They did, however, can eight triples as a team, four of which came from Felder, but even the occassional extra point per possession wasn't enough to keep pace with the high-flying Panthers.
Towards the end of the contest, Crowley jumped the passing lane, swiped a steal and went all alone to the rack. Wanting perhaps one more exclamation point to his dominant evening, Crowley took off for a one-handed dunk attempt, only to watch it bounce off the rim and out. All he could do was laugh.
"I saw him pop out so I was like, 'alright, I'm going for the steal,'" recalled Crowley. "Then as I was going down I'm thinking, 'I'm just too tired.' I mean, really I don't have it in me (to dunk like that); it would've had to be early on."
Beverly moves on to play Burlington in the sectional semifinals, with a date and time for that game to be determined.
Beverly 81, Malden Catholic 60
at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse, Beverly High
Beverly 19 25 22 15 — 81
Malden Catholic 12 14 17 17 — 60
Beverly: Jack Crowley 12-5-32, Duncan Moreland 7-7-21, Austin Ayer 3-2-8, Nick Braganca 2-0-5, Justin DeLaCruz 2-1-6, Damian Bouras 1-2-5, Gabe Copeland 2-0-4.
Malden Catholic: Tony Felder Jr. 7-6-24, Cristian Rios 4-0-9, Isaiah Bragg 1-3-5, Nick Martinez 2-0-5, Adam Kozelian 2-0-4, Wi Martinez 1-1-3, Jahmari Hamilton-Brown 1-0-3, Jeremy Afwande 1-0-2, Cam Abbott 1-0-2, Jason LaCortiglia 1-0-2.
Halftime: 44-26 Beverly
3-pointers: B, Crowley 3, Braganca, Bouras, DeLaCruz; MC, Felder 4, N. Martinez, Hamilton-Brown, Bragg, Rios.
Records: B 19-2; MC 13-9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.