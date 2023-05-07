Some of the best ninth and tenth grade track athletes from all over the state met in Weymouth for the Mass State Track Coaches Association’s annual Jim Hoar Freshman/Sophomore meet on Saturday. Two throwers from Peabody High distinguished themselves even among that elite back.
Alex Jackson added two more gold medals and two more records to his already impressive resume by doubling up in both the shot put and discus. Jackson’s winning shot put toss of 58-feet-6-inches broke an 11-year old meet record and also reset his own Peabody High record.
Additionally, his 156-foot-7-inch discus throw was good for first place and broke a 12-year-old meet record. The Tanner sophomore was named Most Outstanding Athlete of the meet for breaking the two meet records.
Alessandra Forgione also took home a gold medal and was named Throws Athlete of the Meet. She tossed the javelin 134-feet-10-inches, good for first place and also a net MSTCA Freshman/Sophomore meet record (breaking a mark set in 2016). Forgione also finished second in the discus with a heave of 99-feet-4 inches.
Among other Tanners competing, Evan Bedard won gold in the triple jump at 43-feet-4-inches and was fourth in the long jump. Brian Stevens was fourth in the triple jump and third in the low hurdles, Peyton Smith came in eighth in the high hurdles and freshman Corey Dooley was third in the javelin.
Essex Tech was the only other local school to take part in the Jim Hoar Meet. Sophomore Nora Kiessel posted personal bests in both the 100 (13.55) and 200 (27.97, the first Hawk to break 28 seconds in six years). Mike Idelicato posted a 25.97 in the 200, Makio Bey leaped 19-7 in the long jump, Nick Branciforte had a best of 26.97 in the 200 and Jake D’eon and Victor Ortiz both had personal best throws in the shot put.