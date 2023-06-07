A pair of Division 2 state champions have been voted Athletes of the Year for this spring's outdoor track season in the Northeastern Conference.
Peabody sophomore Alex Jackson and Beverly senior Meredith Pasquarosa earned MVP honors not just for dominating one event, but for being versatile enough to win medals and score points in a variety of disciplines.
Pasquarosa, who will be running in college at St. Anselm, picked up her second NEC MVP award after claiming the honor during the winter indoor season her junior year. This spring, she won the NEC title in the 200 meters and the high hurdles. She was also the Division 2 state champion in the 200 when she reset her own BHS record in 25.04 seconds. More than capable as a sprinter, she was one of the league's best in the 100 and in relays as well as the hurdles; Pasquarosa owns five Panthers school records between indoor and outdoor track.
Jackson, meanwhile, dominated the throws on the North Shore in both the shot put and the discus. He swept both events at the NEC championship meet while earning the Division 2 state championship in both events as well. He broke the meet record in both events at the Mass State Track Coaches Association's Freshman/Sophomore meet, and his shot put best of 58 feet 6 inches not only broke a 55-year-old Peabody High record but was also fifth best in the country among 10th graders.
Gloucester's Dave Coleman and Peabody's Fernando Braz were voted NEC Coaches of the Year.
The First Team All-Conference honorees for the outdoor season on the girls side were: from Peabody, last year's NEC MVP and the Division 2 state champion Savanna Vargas in the 100, Sarah DiVasta in the mile, All-State champion Lindsey Wilson in the high jump, Division 2 champion Aaliyah Callahan in the shot put, Division 2 state champion Alessandra Forgione in the javelin, and the 4x100 relay (Vargas, Marissa Simmons, Tamara Kemigisha and Mimi Batista).
From Danvers, sophomore record holder Georgia Prouty was All-Conference in the 400, as was Emma Eagan in the 2-mile and the Falcons' 4x400 relay of Prouty, Sabina Sturgeon, Liv St. Pierre and DeAnne Figueredo.
Earning First Team honors from Marblehead were hurdles Devin Whalen and Claire Davis, Kate Twomey in the 800, and the 4x800 relay of Mari O'Connell, Twomey, Juliet Burchfield and Grace Mortensen.
Masconomet's Lauren Boughner was All-Conference for the long jump, Anastasia Hayes of Swampscott earned honors in the discus, and Gloucester's Megan Hurd was All-NEC in the triple jump.
On the boys side, league champion Peabody had the most First Team All-Conference selections: Justin Franco (100), Owen Brennan (800), Logan Tracia (2-mile), Evan Bedard (triple jump), Dom Scalese (javelin) and two relays with the 4x100 (Franco, Eli Batista, Kolby Avery, Colin Ridley) and the 4x400 (Tracia, Brian Stevens, Sebastian Pizzaro and Shaun Conrad).
Beverly had Ray Kwiatek named All-Conference in the 400 as well as Harry Silva in the long jump and Leo Sherriff in the high hurdles. Ethan Gee of Swampscott was All-NEC in the discus, Nathan Molina of Masconomet earned a first-team nod in the high jump and other honorees were Nick Cappuccio of Winthrop (200) as well as Nate Gardner (low hurdles) and Finn O'Hara (mile) of Gloucester plus the Fisherman 4x800 relay.
The NEC's all-stars (i.e., second team) were, listed by school:
BEVERLY: Boys: Misha Krygin, Devon Smalls; Girls: Olivia Griffin.
DANVERS: Boys: Sean Moore, Aidan Smith; Girls: Cali Abbatessa, Courtney Hinchion.
GLOUCESTER: Boys: Jack Newton, Colby Rochford, Michael Toppan; Girls: Alli Spencer, Kendall Newton, Caroline MacKinnon.
MARBLEHEAD: Boys: Alex Hersey; Girls: Keira Sweetnam, Mari O'Connell.
MASCONOMET: Boys: Spencer Schapp, Will Shannon; Girls: Caroline Losee, Sophie Dumais.
PEABODY: Boys: Paul Drilon, Patrick Senfuma, Josh Trelegan; Girls: Brianna Ewansiha, Jess Richards, Kyra Buckley.
SALEM: Boys: Mathyas Beckford; Girls: Ana Soares.
SAUGUS: Boys: Kaleb Matuieu; Girls: Jessica Bremberg, Madi Femino.
SWAMPSCOTT: Boys: Caleb Leopoldo; Girls: Samantha Andrews
WINTHROP: Boys: George Galuris; Girls: Shannon Abbott.