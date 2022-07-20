Andrew Jackson had his mind made up. After 10 seasons as the head coach of the Masconomet boys hockey team, he was stepping away to spend more time with his young, growing family while he also changed careers.
All had had to do was walk into the locker room Monday and tell his players after calling them together for a meeting.
Easier said that done.
“It was pretty emotional,” admitted the 39-year-old Jackson, the former Masconomet and Stonehill College standout defenseman, who has officially stepped down as head coach. “I think the boys were pretty shocked. Some of them teared up. It was honestly tough to get the words out and tell them.”
But he did, and so the Chieftains — who went 128-61-18 under Jackson’s guidance and have won four consecutive league titles (2019 and 2020 in the Cape Ann League, then tying for the Northeastern Conference North title in 2021 before claiming the NEC Dunn crown to themselves this past winter) — will be in the market for a new head coach for just the fifth time in the last 50 years.
As much as he loved coaching his team, the reality was Jackson knew he wouldn’t be able to continue to give his all as he had done in the past due to recent changes in his personal life.
He and his wife, Hannah, are having their third child, a baby girl, this October. They already have a son, 6-year-old Ethan, who is playing Mite level hockey, and a daughter who just turned 2, Blake. In addition, Jackson is set to finish his MBA in the fall and will be taking on a new job after serving as a general manager/franchisee for a Dunkin’ in Salem for many years.
This doesn’t even take into account the 50-minute commute Jackson would make each day for his home in Salem to the Valley Forum in Haverhill, where the Chieftains practiced and played many of their games.
“There just aren’t enough hours in the day,” said Jackson, who joked he’s being ‘demoted’ to helping coach his son’s Mite hockey team.
This past season, Masconomet finished 16-5-2 and were the No. 4 seed in the new Division 2 statewide playoffs, winning a pair of games before dropping an overtime heartbreaker to Duxbury in the quarterfinals. Along the way were a pair of memorable OT triumphs over Gloucester and a 4-3 setback to the eventual Division 1 state champions, St. John’s Prep.
The Chieftains, who went 9-7 in the playoffs under Jackson, have piled up 62 victories since the start of the 2018-19, more than any other North Shore program. All told his squads won five league championships, qualified for the playoffs eight times, were the No. 1 playoff seed in Division 2 North twice, and reached the sectional semifinals three times.
“In the modern world, it was good to go out on my own terms,” said Jackson, who played high school hockey under legendary Masconomet coach Bob Driscoll. “I never had any parental or player issues and didn’t have many team problems in general; I’ve been very, very lucky in that regard. Plus, I had a consistent, stand-up and supportive group of assistant coaches: Don Roach and Andrew Boepple with me for all 10 years, Mark Panella for the first eight, and (former Masco goalie) Matt Cardillo coming back the last two years to help out and coach the JVs.
Jackson, who had a pair of Salem News Players of the Year during his tenure in goaltender Tucker Hanson (2019) and forward Andrew Gotts (2020), said there were “too many great players and people” to mention from the last decade. He feels that the program is in excellent shape; despite the graduation of some strong seniors and super sophomore A.J. Sacco transferring to Cushing Academy, the Chieftains are still deep up front and have a pair of solid goaltenders in Tristen Dillon and Chris Sacco.
“I always preached to my players ‘Family, school and then hockey.’ Well, it’s time I take my own advice,” said Jackson. “That and ‘Don’t let a day get away’. I don’t want to miss any of my own kids’ special milestones and events. That’s what it boils down to.”
