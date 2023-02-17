Spring training always comes with a dash of hope, be it hope for a good baseball team to finally win a World Series; hope for a cellar dweller to go form worst-to-first; hope for an aging veteran to have a bounceback season; or hope for a spry youngster to make the big leagues for the first time.
Several players with North Shore ties fall into that final category as pitchers, catchers and finally position players report for baseball duty in both Florida and Arizona this week.
Swampscott native Ryan January returns to the Los Angeles Dodgers organization after being promoted to Double-A last summer. A 25-year-old left-handed slugging catcher, January spent the winter down under playing with the Adelaide Giants in the Australian Baseball League (one of Major League Baseball’s recognized winter leagues).
There, January helped the Giants win the Claxton Shield as ABL champs for the first time in 43 years. He hit .372 with two homers, two doubles and five RBI with another RBI double in the playoffs.
Last summer, January had a combined OPS of .709 between his time at Great Lakes (high-A ball) and Tulsa (Double-A) and figures to begin this season with the Drillers.
Max Burt of North Andover, who graduated from St. John’s Prep and Northeastern University, begins his fifth season as a pro with the New York Yankees organization. The 26-year-old shortstop spent all of last season with Double-A Somerset and belted a career-best 11 homers while knocking in 32 runs for the eventual league champions.
Burt played all four infield spots last year and excelled at each with a plus-.900 fielding percentage ... couple that with the increased power bat and he could advance back to Triple-A, where he played 36 games in 2021.
Relief pitcher Pat Ruotolo of Peabody is looking for a new home after being released by the San Francisco Giants last summer. The right-hander out of UConn was promoted to Triple-A Sacramento last April and posted a pair of saves with 42 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings at that level.
After pitching in the Dominican Republic in winter ball, the 28-year-old Ruotolo told The Salem News he’s mulling his options and hopes to sign with an MLB organization in the coming weeks.
Two other local hurlers are at the beginning of their professional careers.
Danvers native Shane Smith will begin his first pro training camp with the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Signed as a free agent out of Wake Forest, the 22-year-old power righty was recovering from an injury at this time last year. He was activated in June and made his pro debut for the Carolina Mudcats (Single-A), with three pro innings under his belt.
St. John’s Prep graduate Max Gieg of Lynn and Boston College is also starting his first pro camp. He was drafted by the Angels in the 18th round last June and signed, making his debut with Inland Empire (Single-A) last August. A 21-year-old, 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher, Gieg earned his first pro win last summer and posted 20 K’s in 16 innings with a .250 batting average against.
A few potential future pros to keep an eye on in the collegiate ranks:
At Northeastern University, Alex Lane out of St. John’s Prep has transferred in after an All-New England 2021 at Bryant. He’s joined there by fellow Prep alum Tyler McGregor of Peabody, who arrives after an All-Ivy career at Columbia. Both can hit for power and will boost the Huskies’ lineup; Hamilton-Wenham grad Will Jones could be posted for a breakout year on the NU pitching staff.
Back at Bryant, Peabody native Jake Gustin might be the top hitting second baseman in New England. He’s a career .326 hitter who slugged over .500 in both 2020 and ‘21 before his ‘22 season was curtailed by injury.
Danvers native D.J. Pacheco, another St. John’s grad, is one to keep an eye on at Richmond after earning Atlantic-10 All-Rookie honors as a freshman.