Recent Swampscott High grad Dylan January capped off his summer with a bang, coming up with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to send his North Shore Navigators to a season ending 4-3 win over Brockton at Fraser Field.
January's RBI knock capped a three-run rally for North Shore, which finishes the summer at 18-20. Jake McElroy and Jack Whorf had the other RBI in the inning while McElroy threw the bottom of the ninth to pick up the save.
Cam Climo scored twice for the Navs and picked up the win on the hill while Swampscott's Nick Reiser threw the first five frames and Andover's Cedric Gillette also pitched well. Ben Malgeri, Sal Frelick and Logan Bravo also hit safely.