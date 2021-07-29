Jasiak eager to begin as new St. John's Prep golf coach

For decades now, the St. John's Prep golf team has rightfully earned its status as a state powerhouse. In the past five seasons alone, the Eagles have compiled a ridiculous 73-6 overall record, including an abbreviated 9-0 campaign in 2020. They've had three perfect seasons since 2007 and haven't had more than three regular season defeats in a dozen years.
This fall they'll look to continue its winning ways under new head coach Brian Jasiak, who was recently announced as the successor to former coach Joe Rocha.
A 2007 St. John's Prep graduate, Jasiak has served as both a varsity assistant and JV coach at his alma mater the past eight years. Now he's eager to make the leap to head honcho while continuing to pile up victories.
"I loved my time at the Prep and always wanted to give back in some way," said the 32-year-old Jasiak, who was a standout baseball player for the Eagles before walking on the squad at Bentley University. He never actually played golf for his high school team, but has always been an avid player and fan of the game.
"I always regretted not being a part of the golf program, and now that I'm older I figured I'd get involved. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to stay with the program, but at the end of the day it's all about the kids. They'll make me look good; I'm just here to help and guide."
Jasiak isn't wrong; the Eagles upcoming roster boasts talent and maturity unrivaled by most teams in the state.
Gifted and accomplished linksman such as rising seniors Alex Landry, Emmett Phelan, Connor Remley and Brendan O'Hollaran, as well as juniors Aidan LeBlanc and Ian Rourke, to name a few, will all be back in the mix this fall. Jasiak also expects some new underclassmen talent to rise through the ranks.
"I see the varsity team this year and I had them all through JV, and they were all super excited I was going to be the coach," he said. "They can't wait to make a run, they're so motivated and they just get it."
Considering the proficiency and overall experience up and down the lineup, Jasiak plans to focus on keeping his players more relaxed and calm on the golf course while certainly throwing in some swing tips along the way. He knows that golf is a mental game more than anything else, and if his guys can't remain locked in on the course then it doesn't matter how much talent they have. That's where he hopes to help the most.
"It's a short season; we're not going to drastically change a kids swing," he said, "but I can help with small adjustments if they need it. These kids all have such high expectations so it's about navigating that, getting their minds right, getting them relaxed and focused on the next shot."
Jasiak also plans to utilize the many resources at the Prep to better prepare his players, such as the weight room and strength and conditioning program. The initial goal is to win the Catholic Conference, then focus on another postseason run while having fun and enjoying the game of golf.
Off the course, Jasiak works as a senior program manager at Catchpoint. He graduated from Bentley with a major in corporate finance and accounting and a minor in IT. He resides in North Reading with his wife Alyssa and their 1-year-old son, Christopher.
||||