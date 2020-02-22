Jean DePlacido column: Baylow's booming voice makes games special at SJP

On Senior Night for the basketball team Gus Baylow was doing what he always does so well as voice of St. John’s Prep. He was busy introducing the four senior members of the team when suddenly the microphone was taken away by John Munro, who needed it to introduce Baylow as another valuable senior who has meant so much to the program.
The Baylow family, parents, grandparents and twin brother Sam surrounded Gus, who was totally stunned.
“I was so surprised,” said Baylow. “My mom and dad knew about it before hand, but I had no idea, and couldn’t understand why Mr. Munro took the mic away from me.”
Baylow started announcing as a freshman and each year has grown in all the sports he does. Not only does he have great pipes for the job, but with experience has become even more professional each year. Baylow is on the job at St. John’s from football, to basketball and hockey, then lacrosse and baseball come spring.
He intends to make broadcasting his career and just committed to the University of Kansas journalism school.
“I finally got everything settled this week,” said the Marblehead resident. “I was on the Kansas campus last year, and saw what a really great program they have with a new communication facility. The campus is great with 19.000 students, and it would be a good change of pace for me. “It’s nice that 60 percent of communications majors from out of state. Syracuse was also on my list, and is a great place, too. My dream job is to be a sports broadcaster, and do big football or basketball games.”
Baylow first got into announcing after taking over for A.J. Polcari, who was a senior. From there everything fell into place. After helping Polcari he was ready to take over.
“I had done some PA announcing in Marblehead where I live, and talked to Jordan Edgett (former assistant AD at SJP and now AD for Manchester-Essex). He told me they had a senior doing it, but at the end of the year Jim O’Leary (retired athletic director) asked me to be the voice of the Eagles.
“I think my voice started to be different in my sophomore year. That’s when it started to come alive, and from then on it got better. I’m going to miss every sport, but basketball is the only one where the fans are so close. The atmosphere is great, and I like the players and coaches. I’ve been lucky to have so much support from parents and fans.”
Being honored with the other seniors served as a reminder time is short before Baylow will be off to Kansas. His future is bright, and nobody who knows him would be surprised to see him on the big stage before long.
“I still have baseball and lacrosse in the spring, but that night was a reminder than the end is near. I try not to think about it, too much and am exciting the hockey team is making a run for a strong post season.”
Baylow has also been announcer for the North Shore Navigators baseball team in Lynn. He makes a big impression no matter his voice carries him.
“First of all, Gus is a great kid,” said SJP athletic director Jameson Pelkey. “He comes by our office area pretty much every day and asks us how we’re doing. He always has great energy. I can remember when Gus came to us as a freshman. He was quite shy and didn’t say too much. To see how much he’s grown over the last four years has been a real pleasure.
“The confidence he has calling our games is remarkable, and you can hear it whenever he gets on the microphone. I asked Gus to involve some of the younger guys with him this year, and he has a few students interested in calling games for us in the future. A freshman, Jason Stellakis made calls during basketball games. I’m excited for Gus, and his next four years at Kansas, but we will miss him dearly.”
Someone else will step up to take Baylow’s place next year, but filling his shoes will be a tall task. Paul Halloran was reffing the basketball game when Baylow was honored and asked him to announce the Agganis Football Game in July. No surprise that he readily agreed.
Shannon O’Connell, former Peabody High track standout, is an Academic All-American in cross country at Colby-Sawyer. The freshman nursing major set a new school 5K record with a 16th place finish out of 185 runner in the Keene State Invitational (18:55) and another for 6K in the NFCAA Regionals at Bowdoin with the best finish in school history (50th in 22:45.48). O’Connell also turned in the Chargers best individual finish, placing 50th out of 388 runners. The team had the best finish ever, coming in 24th out of 54 teams.
To qualify for the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic student-athletes had to have a 3.30 or better GPA and finish in the top 25 percent of their regional championship meet.
The Marblehead boys track team posted the best finish in seven years at the Division 3 Eastern Mass. meet, taking fifth place. First year coach Nolan Raimo said every athlete set a personal record in his respective events and four new school records were set.
Some of the best performances were turned in by Chris Barone, who started to day off with a school record in the 55 meter preliminaries (6:58), breaking the mark held by Joe Doherty (6.61) and was third in the finals (6.62) for the 12th fastest time in the state. Godot Gaskins shattered his own record with a second place finish in the 300 (35.04), which is the third fastest in the state. Cam Heafitz cleared 6-foot-4-inches, breaking his old record of 6-3 to take second place.
Peter Clifford took seventh with a personal record of 4:35 in the mile which was the 10th fastest sophomore mile this season.
“Peter has worked diligently all season, and it was awesome to see his work pay off with a podium finish,” said Raimo. “Overall it was a fantastic meet. We were comfortably in third place until the last two events, th 4x400 and 4x800. Walpole finished second in the 4xx800, passing up by two points, and Shepherd Hill was second in the 4x400, passing up by two points. I’m not sure if perfect meets exist, but this was as close to one as I’ve ever seen.
The top three from each state division advance to the All-States, followed by the nine best overall times.
Will Lamb qualified for the D3 meet at the Last Chance Meet, running a personal best 10:30.42 in the 2-mile It was a huge improvement over the 11:05 time in the opening meet of the season. Loeden Rodrigues, who was coming off a terrific cross country season, has battled injuries all season and placed third in the two mile with a PR of 9:48.47. He surged with 150 meters remaining and qualified for All-States but will not compete.
The 4x200 relay of Godot, Heafitz, Dylan Rose, and Barone broke the school record with a time of 1:34.01 to win their heat and take sixth in the meet, qualifying for All-States because of the fast time. It will be interesting to see how the Magicians fare in the All-States.
