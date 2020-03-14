Jim Geraghty not only still holds the Peabody High hockey record for most points scored in a career with 165 -- a mark he set in two-and-a-half years and has stood for 40 years -- but has also been a philanthropist for the past 32 years.
Geraghty now makes his home in Westford and is managing director of Morgan Stanley's Private Wealth sector. But he never forgot his roots growing up in Peabody where he still makes frequent visits back to see his mother.
It was a huge leap for Geraghty going from playing for the Tanners, who were in their on-ice heyday, to a select invitation in the summer of 1980 after the United States hockey team won the Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y.
In all, 80 players were invited to train with the US National team, all of whom were freshmen or sophomores in college except for two high school juniors from Peabody: Geraghty and St. John's Prep's Bobby Carpenter. Geraghty went on to play well at Brown University while Carpenter was drafted third overall in the 1981 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals and had a long, productive NHL career, winning the Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 1995.
Geraghty will receive the prestigious Embracing the Legacy Award at the JFK Library on May 21, one of four people honored by the Robert F. Kennedy Children's Action Corps.
There will be a cocktail reception, dinner and the awards presentation. Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III will speak about his grandfather's legacy and belief in the need for society to protect the youth.
In addition to Geraghty, others being honored that night include Justin Pasquariello, director of East Boston Social Centers; Reverend Liz Walker, Pastor of Roxbury Presbyterian Church; and University of Massachusetts president Marty Meehan. This year marks the 15th annual event honoring the late Senator Kennedy, and the honor is given to people that are carrying on his legacy.
Geraghty has worked for many years to improve the lives of young underprivileged youth as both a mentor and advocate. He is chairman of thee Board of Directors for RFK's Children's Action Corp, and has always believed the best way to improve lives is a hands-on approach. For six years now he has been a mentor for the agency's alternative to court ordered detention.
The program works by providing youth support as well as supervision. The annual Embracing the Legacy gala is its largest fundraising event, which provides funds for various programs.
Geraghty is being honored for all the volunteer work he does as well as well as for his service on many boards. He is quick to credit people he looked up to including coaches, teachers, and family for support along the way, and said that he always had a strong interest in government and politics.
"Like the late Senator (Robert Kennedy) I believe we have an obligation to help those who are less fortunate," said Geraghty, who has run the Boston Marathon and was part owner of a CrossFit gym until selling it a year ago. "I like working with young people and meet with them 1-on-1. I introduce them to my contacts in fields of work they're interested in. I've seen the benefits of these relationships first-hand through the RFK Children's Action Corp and my own children. We need to treat every child as if they are our own.
"When I was 21 I ran for state representative; I wanted to give back, so I got involved with non-profit organizations. I started mentoring youth in the city of Boston when I was around 25 and have been involved ever since, working in my local community and on a number of boards."
Six years ago Geraghty became involved in congressman Joe Kennedy's campaign, and he was invited to is the the Embracing the Legacy event as his guest.
"I was fascinated by all the good work they do, and for the last five years co-chaired this event with Joe," he said. "I recently was named to the board of the Police Athletic League and am financial chair for the Massachusetts Democratic party."
The committee took into consideration all the projects Geraghty is involved in beside the Children's Action Corps. He has always firmly believed in his duty to provide social justice to those less fortunate and has received several awards for his charitable work. He was a finalist for the Community Service Award by Invest in Others three years ago.The FBI presented him with the Director's Community Service Leadership Award five years ago, and he was one of a dozen Boston businessmen named Diversity Game Changer: White Men Who Can Jump.
The 57-year-old Geraghty has been recognized by Barron's and Forbes first list of America's Top Wealth Advisors, and has been chosen as one of Massachusetts top 10 by Boston Business Journal. He still finds time to pursue other activities, including being a board member of Massachusetts Children's Hockey Foundation.
The Children'Action Corps has been in existence for 51 years, and it's mission statement is "Every child deserves the chance for a brighter tomorrow."
After graduating from Brown, Geraghty's future could have taken a different path after he was invited to the Hartford Whalers' training camp in September 1985. He was all set to see about taking the next step in prolonging his hockey career when he was offered a job by Kidder Peabody, and decided it would be best to take it.
The next big thing on Geraghty's agenda is a full Ironman Triathlon this August in Quebec. A year ago he did a half-Ironman and has run in seven half-marathons. Geraghty has been training seriously since the first of January, has a coach and is working with a nutritionist.
"I get up at 4:30 every morning so I can train before going to work," said Geraghty. "When I was 50 my close friend (and former Peabody High teammate) John Malo passed away suddenly, and it made me think. That's when I got started working on getting healthier and taking physical workouts seriously."
The Peabody High girls basketball banquet was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall earlier this week and awards were passed out by head coach Stan McKeen. The Frank Wiggin Award went to sophomore Emma Bloom, while junior Amber Kiricoples was named team MVP. Senior captains Georgia Leon (Coaches Award),, Emily Carney (Offensive Player) and Colleen Crotty (Tanner Award) were also honored.
Next year's captains will be Kiricoples, Aja Alimonti and Kayla Bonfanti.
