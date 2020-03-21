Jean DePlacido column: Ipswich lax star Daly excited to play at UConn

Before she even steps on the field for her junior season at Ipswich High Riley Daly has already committed to play lacrosse at the University of Connecticut.. The three sport athlete has had her heart set up being a Husky ever since she was in elementary school.
“When I was in the sixth grade I did a project and painting about UConn sports,” said Daly. “It’s a dream come true to know that’s where I’m going to play. I’m so happy that I’ve committed already because a lot of showcases have been canceled. I have friends, who are really upset about that because they were hoping to go to some and be noticed.”
Daly drew the attention of college scouts at showcases last summer. She is one of the few who does not play for a club team, but through showcases her talent was noticed. After talking to Huskies coach Katie Woods, Daly did not hesitate to verbally commit.
“No club, just Ipswich lacrosse for me, “ said Daly. “My older sister Kelsey didn’t play club either and she plays at Merrimack. I did go to some showcases including a big one called LI Post on Long Island. From there I was invited to other showcases including one at UConn. I guess that’s where the coaches saw how I was playing.”
Daly is a midfielder and takes the draws which is such an important part of women’s lacrosse. She has always been in the middle of the field where she uses her speed, since she began playing in a youth program when she was a first grader.
This winter Daly led the Ipswich basketball team as the highest scorer averaging 13.2 points per game, 9.2 rebounds 2 blocks, and 3.7 steals. The Tigers MVP was one of three players from Cape Ann League Small Schools division chosen conference First Team All-Star.
“I like the fact that at UConn the scholarships grows the more you play; you earn what you get. If you are working hard and playing well it gets increased. That will just make me play harder,” she said.
Tiger basketball coach Chris Tolios called Daly one of the hardest workers he has coached. She is extremely versatile as shooting guard, point guard, and sometimes as a post player. Wherever she could help the team the most Daly, who is captain elect, was willing to do it.
“I’ve been playing basketball since the second grade at the YMCA,” she said. “I play around and go post sometimes because of my height (5’8”). We didn’t have a lot of tall girls on the team. I’m a midfielder in field hockey, too; I like to be wherever the ball is. Lacrosse has always been my favorite sport though, and honestly I was stunned when it worked out with UConn. I’m very happy with my choice, and I can relax now knowing that decision has been made. UConn was always first for me, but Quinnipiac was up there, too. Their coach was so nice I hated to disappoint her, but had to make the choice I felt was best for me.”
Daly is hopeful there will be spring sports, even delayed and looks forward to another winning season with coach Kerri O’Connor . After that she will play basketball for the Tigers in the Danvers Summer League.
“I’ll also play field hockey games in Georgetown,” said Daly, who has a 3.4 GPA. “Last summer I was busy with a bunch of lacrosse showcases, and got so stressed out going to them it was unbearable, but once we started playing everything let go. I relax, and just concentrate on my game.”
One of her favorite parts of the game is taking draws. There’s a science to it, and technique is so important. Winning the draw and controlling the ball is such a big factor, especially late in close games.
“I had a coach, who taught me different techniques to use, and even stringing your stick a big differently gives you some advantage,” Daly said. “You have to use quickness and move before your opponent does, but not too soon. We’ve won some games because of draws and had situations where the outcome could have been different if we lost them. I’m so lucky to play on a really good team. That has helped my game so much.”
