Maura Honan recently wrapped up her four year cross country career at St. Mary’s College in Indiana. The senior from Marblehead was a captain who excelled not only on the courses but provided leadership.
Honan graduated from Marblehead High School in 2016 where she was a three sport athlete. She ran cross country and track for coach Kylynn McKinley and was a member of the swim team for legendary coach Sue Guertin.
“We don’t have an indoor track season here but do have a spring team,” said Honan. “I joined the Notre Dame Club swim team which keeps me busy, and is a great way to stay in shape for track.”
A communications studies and international business and marketing major, she is looking into a career in digital marketing and focusing on the Chicago area.
“I have family there and a lot of alumni live in and around Chicago,” said Honan. “It’s by far the biggest city near South Bend. My senior year in high school I started thinking it would be the perfect time to pick a college located in a different part of the country. St. Mary’s is the sister school to Notre Dame; it’s right across the street. I like the class size and academic reputation. It’s been a great choice for me, and it’s fun having Notre Dame nearby because there’s such a great sports atmosphere.”
Honan’s best 5K time is 20:35 and 6K is 24:26. She wrapped up her college cross country career at the MIAA Conference Meet in Angola, Indiana. Freshman year she ran in six races and was in the top five for the team twice. She followed that up with a top five finish for the Belles in all seven races as a sophomore. Honan ran in the National Catholic Ceoss Country Invitational at Notre Dame University this past fall.
“Last year we hosted the Durham Invitational for the first time in a long while,” said Honan. “We’re a Division 3 program, and it was nice to have a lot of Division 1 racers there which gave us a chance to run against some top competition we normally wouldn’t face.
“I like the 5K distance a lot, and I’m going to try a longer race. I signed up for a half marathon around our campus, Notre Dame, and Holy Cross called the Holy Half Marathon. I’m excited because this will be my first one. Maybe I’ll try a marathon one day. I feel I have to do one, and I’ve talked to people that say once you do one you’re hooked.”
¢¢¢
Theo Hutt has committed to Case Western Reserve University where he will major in pre-med and play football. The St. John’s Prep senior from Topsfield didn’t have the Spartans on his list until recently.
“I was looking at Bowdoin, Holy Cross, Bates, and St. Anselm,” said Hutt, an offensive guard for the Super Bowl champs. “It was always academics first and football second. I went out there with my mom last week for the first time, and loved everything about it.
“They have a great medical reputation, Cleveland Clinic is right down the road, and there’s a hospital on campus. It’s a win-win situation for me with all the resources there and great opportunities that should help me get into medical school. I’ve known since I was in sixth grade that’s what I want to do, plus there’s a great football program.”
Hutt said he loved everything about St. John’s and is just as outstanding in the classroom with a 4.45 GPA on a scale of 5.0.
“Football helps me stay structured. I’d rather go to practice, and when I get home I find time to study,” said Hutt, who also does winter and spring track throwing the shot put and also the discus in the spring. “If anybody had told me two months ago I’d be going to Case Western I wouldn’t have believed it, but now that I’ve seen the campus and everything they have to offer I’m excited.
“I was a guard from the time I was in third grade until ninth. Then I switched to center sophomore year before going back to guard. I’ve played every position on the line except tackle, and I like pulling guard best. The coaches want me to put on weight and get up to 250 pounds. I’ve gained some weight since football ended, and I’m up to 235 now after lifting a lot so it won’t be hard to add another 15.”
“Theo is a very bright kid, and Case is a great fit for him,” said Prep coach Brian St. Pierre. “He started at center for us sophomore year but struggled early. He decided to take his junior year off, but came back out as a senior, and really helped us solidifying things up front, He is strong, athletic, and has good technique. It’s a great situation when you meet the staff and players at a school; it hits you this is where you want to be. That’s what happened with Theo, and Case is both a strong academic school and has a good football program.”
The Spartans play in the Presidents Athletic Conference, and won the PAC last season with a 9-2 record overall, earning a berth in the NCAA’s.”
Hutt is the latest in a long line of Eagles going on to play in college. Captain Anthony Fagan, a tight end/defensive end has committed to Stonehill where he will continue his football career.
“It’s a really good fit for Anthony,” said St. Pierre. “He’s a little undersized for tight end/H back, and if he was just a little bigger he’d be playing 1AA ball. The Division 2 level is the right place for him; he’s tough, physical, and a good athlete. He was under the radar, and some people may not have realized how important he was to our team. He did all the dirty work we asked him to, and never complained.”
¢¢¢
The regular season ended for Marblehead’s girls basketball team on February 10 at Beverly. There has been a lot of down time since, and the 17-3 Magicians are the No. 2 seed in Division 2 North, earning a bye in the first round. That means the first game isn’t February 29, after close to a three week break. Coach Paul Moran scheduled scrimmages to keep his team sharp.
“The bye is great, and we’ve had some tough scrimmages,” said Moran. “The one with Portland, Maine was very good,and we’ve been scrimmaging the JV boys, too. We got some rest; now it’s time to get ready for playoffs.”
¢¢¢
You can contact Jean DePlacido at JMdeplacido@aol.com.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.