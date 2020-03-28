Jean DePlacido column: Mason, Bantams track team do what they can in the age of COVID-19

Athletes and teams from pros to college, high school and even youth sports have been hit hard by cancellations and postponements due to Covid-19.
The Trinity College track team in Connecticut was one of the first to know things were going to be vastly different this spring. That’s because its league, the NESCAC (New England Small College Athletic Conference) was the first to cancel its entire spring sports season. The Ivy League quickly followed before a host of others joined in.
Coach John Michael Mason got word late on Thursday afternoon, March 11, just before he and some of his athletes were headed to North Carolina for the NCAA championships. The college president announced classes and athletics were being postponed until early April, and Mason shared the message with his team.
Believing honestly is the best policy, Mason also said he didn’t think the season was going to happen. Things were changing so rapidly at that point, but a lot of the athletes were still hopeful.
“It was brutal, devastating. That sounds overdramatic in light of what is going on around the globe, but for college athletes who had been working so hard, the season was snatched from them,” said Mason, who ran track at Swampscott High and later in college for the Bantams. “We were ahead of the curve and knew we were going to kick butt in this spring.”
Mason held at impromptu banquet with the team and spoke about every senior. He also passed out awards for cross country and indoor track before catching a flight to nationals.
“I wanted them to all come together to grieve and have the chance to say something about each senior,” said Mason. “There were lots of tears shed, memories shared, and stories told. We took pride in being the last team representing Trinity with the trip to nationals, and I tried to spin it that way.
“We arrived, had our practice, got our bibs, and were all set to compete when we got work nationals were also canceled. I’m glad we went, but at the same time sorry they couldn’t compete.”
Former St. John’s Prep distance runner Tim Bogomolov, a senior captain, received an Academic All-American award for the cross country season, and his triplet sister Larisa Bogomolov got the Sportsmanship Award for the indoor season. Larisa went to St. Mary’s of Lynn, where her coach, Dom Finelli, contacted Mason, his former player, to tell him about her talent.
“Dom told me Larisa was a raw talent but very athletic, so I went to see her throw,” said Mason. “I realized she’s be a great fit for our program. She’s done the weight throw indoors, and the discus and hammer outdoors. Both Tim and Larisa are special people. She committed first, and then Tim decided to join her.”
Additonally, senior Devan Walsh from Danvers was expected to have an outstanding season for Connecticut College throwing the javelin.
“Devan had tears in her eyes when she found out it was canceled — and she wasn’t the only one,” admitted Mason.
“In track you strive for goals, but you also fail a lot. It’s tough for young people to handle the stress Coronavirus causes. They’re not equipped for it, but athletes have each other to lean on for support in this unprecedented scenario.
“I look back on those early days when we had our first meeting at Trinity about the virus and how it would affect spring teams’ travel,” he continued. “Looking back, it’s hard to believe we were sending seven teams to California or Florida.”
For all athletes, it’s currently a time to be together while still apart. In that regard, Mason is finding ways to keep his team close. Larisa is a member of the engagement team, which has meetings with the coaching staff on video.
“We just had a long video chat with the whole team,” said Larisa. “We need to stay connected; I love my team and coaches.
“It was nice to be honored with the Sportsmanship Award, which turned out to be the last thing. It all happened so fast, and the worst part was we hadn’t even started the spring season. We were so prepared and had four senior girls throwing.
“It’s only sports, but sports are an important part of life,” she added. “We’d give anything for just one meet.”
To get a sense of team cammaraderie, Mason said the Bantams set up a virtual movie night, where the entire squad watched the same movie on Netflix.
“Someday we’ll look back on this time and while never forgetting it will think back on what could have been,” he said.
Other local members of the women’s team include former Tanners junior Dayna Vadala and freshman Lexie Barrett.
¢¢¢
Neal Mahoney, a former St. John’s Prep swimmer from Peabody, was named to the NESCAC All-Academic Team.
To qualify, athletes must be at least a sophomore and have a 3.50 GPA or above on a 4.0 scale. Mahoney is a sophomore at Connecticut College and a double major in economics and international relations. He competes in three individual events and four relays.
“I like the 200 butterfly best,” he said. “Competition is always good in NESCAC. I wanted academics first and wasn’t planning on swimming until my senior year at St. John’s Prep.”
Mahoney started swimming when he was nine years old at the Peabody-Lynnfield YMCA and later for the North Shore Swim Club. His older brother Colin and sister Laura played sports at Peabody High.
Former Prep teammate Mitchell Lockwood is now a freshman on the Camels’ swim team, and the two are on three relay teams.
“When I was a senior in high school we won two gold medals at states in relays,” said Mahoney, who did the 100 free and 100 backstroke along with relays when he was an Eagle.
Lockwood, Charlie Adl, Marc Stern and Mahoney finished 8th at the NESCAC championships in the 400 free relay (3:05.79). Julien Legros, Adl, Lockwood and Mahoney were seventh in the 200 free relay in 1:23.57. The Camels took sixth as a team.
“I love the school,” said Mahoney. “The liberal arts program is really good and very interesting.”
¢¢¢
Jean DePlacido is a part-time writer and columnist for The Salem News. Contact her at jmdeplacido@aol.com and follow her on Twitter @JeanDePlacidoSN
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.