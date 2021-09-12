FOXBOROUGH (AP) — As the first rookie quarterback to start a season opener for the New England Patriots in 28 years, Mac Jones had a solid day.
But four fumbles did in the home team — especially one from running back Damien Harris with under four minutes to play deep in enemy territory — which dropped its season opener to the Miami Dolphins, 17-16.
Jones was 29 of 39 for 281 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut. The last Patriot first-year signal caller to begin a season under center was Drew Bledsoe in 1993.
Harris rushed 23 times for 100 yards, but had the costly fumble to end New England’s comeback hopes. New England lost two of its four fumbles.
“Definitely wasn’t good enough, starting with me,” Jones said. “We lost, so it’s not good enough.”
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle in the third quarter and Xavier Howard recovered the Harris fumble with New England driving in the fourth, giving his team its second straight win over the Patriots.
Tagovailoa finished 16 of 27 for 202 yards, a touchdown and one interception, and also had a 3-yard TD run to lead a revamped offense that kept the Patriots’ rebuilt defense guessing, mixing in no-huddle and empty backfield formations. DeVante Parker caught four passes for 81 yards.
While the offense had its moments, including going 2 for 2 in the red zone, Tagovailoa said it must be better than 4 of 11 (36%) on third downs.
“I think the defense gave us a lot of opportunities and we just gotta make use of those,” Tagovailoa said.
Miami took a 17-10 lead in the third quarter on a 3-yard touchdown from Tagovailoa to Waddle.
The Patriots cut it to 17-13 in the fourth when they ate up more than five minutes of the clock to drive inside the Dolphins 15. But it stalled there and Nick Folk’s third field goal made it 17-16 with 10:36 left.
On their ensuing drive, the Dolphins were facing third-and-7 on their 43 when Tagovailoa was flushed out of the pocket and heaved a pass toward the sideline. The ball was tipped and intercepted by Jonathan Jones, giving the ball back to the Patriots at midfield with just over eight minutes remaining.
New England moved all the way to the Miami 11. But on the next play, a 2-yard run by Harris ended with him losing the ball on a hit by Howard. Howard recovered it and the Dolphins took over on their 9. They were able to run out the clock.
“He’s a great player. We needed a great play there,” Miami coach Brian Flores said.
Tagovailoa completed several deep passes on the Patriots secondary, taking advantage of the absence of cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of Year started the season on the physically unable to perform list and will miss at least the first six games.
Jones was efficient for most of the game, spreading the ball to multiple receivers and finding soft spots in the Miami defense for chunk plays. Penalties hurt the Patriots, though, negating big gains and forcing the offense to settle for field goals.
New England was penalized eight times for 84 yards.