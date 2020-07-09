JUMBO DECISION: SJP's Ayers chooses Tufts to continue his burgeoning lacrosse career

A high school lacrosse season lost to the coronavirus pandemic this spring didn't hurt Michael Ayers when it came time to choosing a college.
The standout defenseman for St. John's Prep was not only known by recruiters for his athleticism and his on-field ability, but also for an amalgamation of intangibles that all coaches crave. Ayers also excels in the classroom, as his 4.36 grade point average attests; he's gotten bigger and stronger thanks to his diligence in the weight room; and he's a character guy who makes a difference in the locker room as much as he does on the field.
So when July 1 rolled around and NCAA coaches were able to contact high school seniors-to-be, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Hamilton resident was a hot commodity. Ultimately, Ayers has chosen to attend Tufts University and play for the Jumbos, one of the nation's premier Division 3 men's lacrosse programs.
"I went to the campus recently and walked around and got a great feel from it. Then, when I talked to Coach (Casey) D'Annolfo, I got the same great feeling from him," said the 18-year-old Ayers, a long stick midfielder and close defender who said he had narrowed his choices down to Colby, Williams, Middlebury, Colorado College and Tufts.
"It feels like the school has the same type of brotherhood and feeling of community there is at St. John's Prep," he added. "Coach told me the way they recruit is by bringing in guys who are extremely hard working, who go in every day and are willing to outwork opponents. That's something I really identified with, and I think I can continue to have success there."
John Pynchon, the head coach at St. John's Prep, said many schools had been calling him about Ayers (and others from his team) earlier than they normally do this spring because coaches couldn't get out to see players live.
"It was easy to sell a guy like Michael to colleges; take takes care of things in the classroom, which open up doors that aren't open to other players," said Pynchon. "Plus, he's an outstanding kid who's also great in the locker room.
"I told him, 'You couldn't have picked a better school for your skill set'. It's a great school academically, obviously, and because he's an offensive minded defensive player with great stick skills and an uptempo style, he fits the way they play perfectly."
Ayers, who has been doing limited workouts with his 3D New England club team, has been a student at St. John's Prep since he was an eighth grader. After playing on the JVs as a freshman, he matriculated to the varsity as a sophomore and, according to Pynchon, "shot up the depth chart" to the point where he was making key defensive stops every game for the Eagles, who reached the Division 1 North title game a year ago.
"(Since graduated team captain) Drew Leahy was a real mentor for me defensively," said Ayers. "He helped me get used to the commitment at this level and was always encouraging me. He told me to show coach that if he gave me a chance, he wouldn't regret it."
"St. John's Prep has such a strong reputation for great student-athletes and good guys, and that whatever (college) program they go into they'll be hard workers and great team players," added Ayers, who wants to major in economics at Tufts. "Coach Pynchon was a great advocate for me, too, in this process. He reached out to coaches and programs he knew I could be most successful at."
Filling his time not only playing with his 3D lax team but also doing drills with his younger brother, Jimmy (a sophomore-to-be at SJP who plays attack), Ayers has also passed the time playing on the Irish Spring Green Green team with his buddies Billy Whelan, Tyler Vescey, Dimitri Lara and Michael Moynihan in the Hamilton-Wenham Wiffle League.
"It's a good feeling, knowing this decision is behind me," Ayers said of choosing Tufts. "I'm excited to be going there and seeing what I can do both academically and on the team."
