PEABODY — The gym was decorated with posters and fans held signs celebrating Bishop Fenwick junior captain Cecilia Kay, who came into the contest needed just two points to reach the coveted 1,000-point mark. In case fans were unaware of how close she was, Crusader Square had a large gold 1000 on display.
In front of a packed house, the Crusaders took care of business with a 38-32 win over CCL rival Bishop Stang. Kay led the way with a game-high with 20 points plus 10 rebounds, and seven blocks.
After transferring to Fenwick (from Arlington Catholic) for her sophomore season, Kay averages 20.8 points per game with 12.3 rebounds and 4.1 blocks. The 6-foot-2 power forward from Melrose is one of ten children and her entire large family was on hand to celebrate the milestone.
She didn't make them wait long.
Anticipation built whenever Kay touched the ball. With 4:56 left in the opening quarter, she was sent to the foul line for two shots, and calmly hit both. The game was immediately stopped and she was surrounded by teammates who presented her with flowers.
"Cecilia told me she was going to do it, and calmly did it early so we could go out there to win this one," Crusader coach Adam DeBaggis said. "As usual she was more concerned with winning the game than with getting to a thousand. She's a great leader and has to rank in the top two competitors I've ever coached. She's right up there with Colleen Corcoran."
With the milestone complete, the rest of the game was a defensive battle. The Crusaders (11-5) never trailed, but couldn't pull away either. They had a 12-6 lead after the first quarter led by Kay with eight points and stretched it to 21-14 at the half.
Spartan captain Kate Carreau drained a 3-pointer to close the gap to three points but in the last minute Kay drove to the hoop and was fouled for an old-fashioned three, and then sank one from the line seconds later.
"There was a lot of emotion for her tonight," said DeBaggis. "It was an odd offensive night for us. We missed too many easy shots, and took some odd ones. It's great Cecilia did it at home. In my 15 years coaching she's the first player to do that, and I've never seen somebody that wasn't nervous until tonight. I remember Amy Pelletier, the best foul shooter we've had missed all of them the night she got to a thousand."
A total of 13 points were scored in the third quarter, and heading into the final eight minutes Fenwick had a six point cushion. That quickly was cut to four on a basket by 6-foot-3 Molly Sisson, who suffered a leg injury in the second quarter and had to sit out for a while. Crusader captain Erica Lendall hit a huge trey midway through the quarter to give her team a little breathing room. Lendall also was outstanding defensively with four steals. Freshman Anna Fertonani chipped in with six points and five assists.
"We played really great defense, and I'm happy with that," said DeBaggis. But I think we could have stretched the lead in the first half. We let them stay in it longer than we should have."
Kay wasn't the tallest player on the court for one of the first times all season. Sisson had an inch on her, and Kay had to work hard for every point and rebound she got.
"I really wasn't nervous because I knew if I didn't get to a thousand tonight it would come," said Kay. "I just kept playing my game, and I'm so glad we got the win. Bishop Stang played hard, and and heir big girl did a good job on me.
"I'm really not at all surprised I got the two points at the line. When I was fouled I knew it was going to happen at the free throw line."
All in all it was a very good night for Kay and the Crusaders. DeBaggis did not hesitate to put his three freshmen on the court in crunch time, and they remained calm, making good decisions to pass the ball around to find the open person.
Bishop Fenwick 38, Bishop Stang 32
at Bishop Fenwick Gymnasium, Peabody
Bishop Stang: Potter, 0-0-0, Markey 3-1-8, Riedi 0-2-2, Carreau 2-2-8, C. Sisson 0-2-2, Senna 4-0-8, M. Sisson 2-0-4 Totals: 11-7-32
Bishop Fenwick: Neilson 0-0--0, Keenan 0-0-0, Fertonani 2-2-6, Bellacini 1-0-2, Perry 0-0-0, Boyle 0-5-5, McPhail 1-0-2, Lendall 1-0-3, Kay 4-11-20 Totals: 9-18-38
Halftime: Fenwick 21-14
3-Pointers: Bishop Stang Markey (2), Carreau; Fenwick - Lendall, Kay
Records: Bishop Stang 6-6, Bishop Fenwick 11-5