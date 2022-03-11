NORWELL — Cool, calm and composed. That about sums up the Bishop Fenwick girls basketball team's performance in Friday night's Division 3 Elite Eight battle at Norwell.
Following a somewhat sloppy start, the Crusaders flipped a switch in the third quarter and ran away from the higher-seeded hosts for a convincing 64-49 triumph.
No. 6 Fenwick limited the turnovers after intermission, clamped down defensively in a big way, and made third seeded Norwell pay in the paint by utilizing guard penetration and some soft finishes at the rim from their bigs.
"We're at a point where we're playing really fast, really tough and really composed. That is hard to do so I'm proud of them for that," said Fenwick head coach Adam Debaggis, his team now 18-6 as they get ready to take on second-seeded rival St. Mary's Lynn in the Final Four (date and location TBA).
"Our No. 1 improvement point all year is playing with composure, and to do it here now (at this stage), I'm just proud of them for that."
While that unmatched composure was certainly there from the start, it still took Fenwick a little while until it was firing on all cylinders.
The Crusaders jumped out to a 14-10 lead after one quarter, but both teams struggled mightily to put the ball in the hoop in the second. They combined for just eight total points in that second frame, as Fenwick went into halftime with an 18-14 advantage.
And then, it all started to come together.
Led by some terrific ball handling and facilitating from senior captain Olivia Found, as well as an unrivaled inside presence from sophomore Cecilia Kay, the Crusaders turned a tight game into a runaway. They outscored Norwell 23-12 in the third to take a 15-point lead, with Kay matching her first half output of 10 points in the third quarter alone.
Defensively, they pressured the ball and jumped the passing lanes with regularity, forcing Norwell into some tough looks and turning them over. Fenwick also drew a number of fouls and capitalized at the line, canning 22 free throws on the evening.
"I think we really focused on our patience," Found said of her team's big third quarter and strong finish. The talented guard finished with 15 points, three rebounds, four assists and five steals.
"We knew if they took a quick shot and we got a rebound I just wanted to be a point guard and set other people up and just slow the game down. (Because) it was getting a little crazy and chaotic at times."
Slow things down they did.
Between Found and fellow starting guard and captain Maria Orfanos (6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and two big charges taken), the Crusaders controlled the pace and got their team high percentage looks in the half court set. Kay was particularly dominant down low, finishing with a game-high 28 points to go with eight boards, while fellow starters Ella Andrew (11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals) and Nasha Arnold (4 points, 5 rebounds 2 steals) also did damage in the paint.
Norwell had some height too, but ultimately couldn't match the front court size of Kay (6-foot-1), Andrew (5-10) and Arnold (5-11).
"We have three good posts and we just like to get it inside and kick it out if we need to," said Found. "I think we did really well playing together as a team tonight."
As for Kay's big night, Found is just happy to have someone like her in the lineup.
"She's long so if I make a bad pass she can just catch it," Found said with a laugh. "She's great."
Norwell continued to compete until the final whistle, but was never able to get within single digits down the stretch. Both Sarah Cashin (13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals) and Grace Olivier (15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals) provided some timely shooting, but the hole was ultimately too big to climb out of.
Fenwick will now look ahead in preparation for a third game against St. Mary's Lynn this season, having dropped the first two regular season tilts by slim margins (66-64 and 66-61).
"We're an interesting matchup because we have the size and not that we don't, but they have some tough speed that you have to guard," DeBaggis said of the Spartans. "But it's tough not to look ahead to that game because we lost two close games to them this year so we've been drooling at the mouth to get a third game with them. We're happy to have it."
Bishop Fenwick 64, Norwell 49
MIAA Division 3 Elite Eight
at Norwell High School
Norwell: Chloe Kirchner 2-0-4, Chloe Richardson 2-0-5, Sara Cashin 4-2-13, Grace Oliver 8-4-15, Madison Oliver 5-1-12. Totals: 21-7-49.
Bishop Fenwick: Maria Orfanos 1-4-6, Olivia Found 5-4-15, Cecilia Kay 10-7-28, Ella Andrew 3-5-11, Nasha Arnold 1-2-4. Totals: 20-22-64.
Halftime: 18-14, Fenwick
3-Pointers: N — Cashin 3, Richardson, M. Oliver, G. Oliver
Records: N 21-4; BF 18-6.