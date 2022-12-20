BOXFORD — Defense was the name of the game when the Masconomet girls basketball team hosted Bishop Fenwick Tuesday night.
Both teams played in your face man-to-man D, but the visiting Crusaders were able to get the ball to 6-foot-2 center Cecilia Kay, who had all 13 of her team-leading points on layups or foul shots to lead her squad to a 44-37 victory.
Kay had a double-double with 11 rebounds and five blocked shots for the winners. Freshman Caitlyn Boyle from Beverly also had 11 boards and eight points while fellow ninth grader Celia Neilson chipped in six points and five assists.
“We’re a really young team and finally started to put things together in the second half,” said Crusader head coach Adam DeBaggis, his team now 2-1. “We know we’ll have ups and downs because of our youth, but we’re lucky to have athletic girls to guard Masco. Those girls can shoot, and it’s an extremely athletic bunch that did so well in other sports. We could have been more disruptive on defense, but overall this is a good win for us.”
Bishop Fenwick is likely to have a height advantage in most games with Kay, but also put a pair of 5-foot-2 guards on the court with her in captain Erica Lendall (6 points) and freshman Tess Keenan (4) while another ninth grader, Anna Fertonani of Beverly, added four.
For Masconomet, senior captain Kaleigh Monagle had a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds in an all-around strong performance.
“Fenwick is a very strong team and well coached,” said Chieftains head coach Todd Sundstrom. “We played well at times, but when we were out of rhythm they took advantage.
“Monagle has been a phenomenal leader on and off the court. She’s doing it all for us,” Sundstrom added. “She’s a guard, but we put her on a forward and she gets the job done.”
Taylor Bovardi had eight points, five rebounds, and five steals for the hosts as well.
The Crusaders had a 10-5 lead after the first eight minutes, but the second quarter belonged to Masco thanks to a pair of treys by Monagle. By halftime Fenwick’s lead was only three points (18-15).
The game was decided in the second half when Bishop Fenwick outscored the hosts, 26-22, displaying better ball security. They opened up a 10-point cushion with a 7-0 run, then had a 10-2 stretch early in the fourth quarter to take a 14-point lead.
Monagle and Taylor Bovardi never quit and cut the deficit down in the last 2:44.
“The girls played hard right to the end,” said Sundstrom. “That’s what I want to see. We started the season with two very good teams in Peabody (a 3-point loss) and Fenwick. We’ve got another big game at Newburyport Thursday.”
Bishop Fenwick 44, Masconomet 37
FENWICK: Neilson 2-2-6, Keenan 2-0-4, Fertonani 2-0-4, Bellacini 0-0-0, Perry 1-1-3, Boyle 2-4-8, McPhail 0-0-0, Lendall 2-0-6, Kay 5-3-13 Totals: 16-10-44
MASCONOMET: Theberge 1--0-2, R. Bovardi 1-0-3, T. Bovardi 3-1-8, Monagle 8-2-24, Lalikos 0-0-0, Nolan 0-0-0, Allen 0-0-0, Cote 0-0-0 Totals: 13-3-37
Halftime: Fenwick 18-15
3-Pointers: Fenwick- Lendall (2)&Masconomet — Monagle (6), T. Bovardi, R. Bovardi
Records: Fenwick 2-1; Masco 0-2
