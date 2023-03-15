NEWTON — Sometimes the biggest shot of a game can come from the most unlikely candidate.
In a Division 3 state semifinal clash that was largely dominated by Bishop Fenwick junior star Cecilia Kay, it was classmate Tess Keenan who helped seal the victory in the final minute.
With the Crusaders locked in a 38-38 tie with Norwell, Fenwick needed a bucket with time winding down to avoid overtime. The obvious option was Kay, who had already gone for 19 points, 19 rebounds and six blocks in another monster performance. But it wasn’t always easy to get her the ball down low, and that allowed Keenan to slip backdoor on the left baseline with just over 20 seconds to play.
Erica Lendall found her with a crisp pass against pressure, and Keenan calmly lofted a floating jumper towards the rim that swished through the net to put the Crusaders back up by two.
Norwell had two more chances to tie or take the lead in the final seconds, but Fenwick’s D stood pat to secure the thrilling triumph.
“It’s super exciting. I feel like we were kind of the underdogs and nobody expected us to make it this far,” said Keenan. “So I’m just really proud of all my teammates.
:We’re a really new team but I think we just connect really well on the court.”
The game-winning shot by Keenan was her first basket of the game — but don’t let the box score fool you. The feisty guard was all over the place defensively, swiping a steal and securing a couple of rebounds in significant minutes.
When the time came for her to shoot, Keenan didn’t hesitate. Her two-pointer wound up propelling the Crusaders back to the state championship game, where they’ll play powerhouse St. Mary’s of Lynn for a third time this season.
“That’s what Tess does,” said Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis. “We kind of laughed about it; she gets about two points a game but she does everything else right, and it just happened to be that her two points tonight were huge in this game. Good things happen to people like Tess.”
Keenan admits she felt a little pressure before hoisting the monumental shot, but breathed a big sigh of relief once it went through.
“Erica had the ball and I just saw that I had the backdoor open, so I had the opportunity,” she said. “It was a stressful shot ... but I’m glad I made it.”
Keenan was one of just five players to score for Fenwick in a game where neither team was able to gain more than a one-possession lead in the second half. Both sides struggled mightily from the field (particularly in the opening half), with hardnosed defense a staple throughout the evening.
Lendall hit a couple of big threes, her team’s only makes from deep all evening, and added a pair of assists including the game-winning dime to Keenan. Freshman Celia Neilson played like a veteran, finishing with six points, four rebounds, three steals and a block, and fellow first-year contributor Caitlin Boyle chipped in seven points and seven boards.
It wasn’t their prettiest win of the season, but a dub’s a dub and Fenwick will gladly take it. Now it’s on to this weekend’s state championship, where the Crusaders will look to upend a Spartans team that’s utterly steamrolled the competition throughout the postseason.
“I know it will be a tough matchup but the rivalry between us and St. Mary’s makes it even more exciting,” said Keenan. “I think we are capable, but we just have to play really well and really hard and put our best effort out there.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.