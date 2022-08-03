Quick wits and quick on her feet.
That might be the best way to describe the way Swampscott’s Lilian Gosselin approaches playing goalkeeper on the soccer pitch. A rising senior and four-year starter for the Big Blue, she’s done it as well as any keeper on the North Shore the last few seasons.
She’s also been one of the hot goalie recruits in New England. After an official NCAA recruiting visit in April, she decided to verbally commit to play Division 1 soccer at Bryant University in Rhode Island.
“It’s a real honor for me,” said Gosselin, who also toured UNC, William & Mary and Saint Peter’s University, among others.
“I loved the coaching staff and the girls on the team were great,” Gosselin continued. “The environment on the team stood out ... they’re a super close knit group that does a lot of team bonding stuff even outside of sports.”
Bryant also offered a great biology and health science department; Gosselin plans to major in physical therapy and kinesiology with a minor in business. Between that and the Bulldogs’ solid soccer program, it was a perfect match.
Between the pipes, Gosselin blends her tremendous athletic ability with a sharp mind for the game. She’s 6 feet tall and has cleared the high jump bar 4-foot-10 and 5 feet even in winter track, so she can jump to the crossbar to knock away headers and set pieces. Gosselin also possesses great reaction instincts and the ability to shift side-to-side to protect the twine.
She’s a cerebral keeper, too. Once Gosselin has seen a particular team or shooter, she’ll visualize what they might do and file it away to help her later on.
“I like the mental aspect of playing goalie a lot. Analyzing the game, seeing what everyone’s doing,” Gosselin explained. “I like to take what I’ve seen and put it in for the next shot. It’s a lot of fast thinking, because you can’t rely on thinking a lot when the ball’s coming at you.”
The results speak for themselves. Gosselin tied for the North Shore lead among public school keepers with a dozen shutouts last fall in 18 games. She conceded only nine goals all year (a mere half-goal per game) and never allowed more than two in any one contest.
“Last year was my favorite season so far,” said Gosselin, who backstopped Swampscott to the Division 3 North semifinals (under the state’s previous playoff system) as a sophomore. “Our coach, Ken Leeder, did a great job and once we got into our rhythm, everything felt great. It was the strongest defense we’ve had and I think we led the (Northeastern Conference) in goals against.”
Gosselin has great instincts, for sure, but don’t think her success comes without hard work.
She picked up soccer at age five and became a full-time goalie in the fourth grade. Since 7th grade, she’s played on various club teams including Aztec, NEFC and FC Padova. Once she caught the bug for improving as a goalie, she’s never let it go.
“You never have to ask her to train; she’s constantly asking if we can get in some extra training sessions,” club coach Andrew Douglass said. “Lilian’s desire to improve is contagious and she’s one of the hardest working players I’ve ever been around.”
Moreover, for the past two years she’s been doing elite training with former Boston College coach Alison Foley. Recognized as one of the most experienced and respected college coaches in the country (she won 281 games and took the Eagles to 15 NCAA tournaments), Foley now runs an athletic advisory company and was a tremendous resource during the recruiting process.
“The compete level with the women from big-time schools and some professionals is so high,” said Gosselin, who certainly feeds off the competition, with 26 victories in her career so far. “It’s been such an amazing experience.”
It’s just a few weeks before soccer tryouts and the Big Blue open up September 9 at home against Winthrop before welcoming arch rival Marblehead to Blocksidge Field Sept. 12. Leeder, who has a sterling record of 72-25-8 as Big Blue boss, returns a team with several multi-year varsity contributors including Victoria Quagrello, May Raymond, Lily Raymond, Mia Schena, Laine Foutes and others.
“I’m really excited to get started again,” Gosselin said. “Our senior class has been together forever and we’re really effective when we play our best game.”