After an illustrious golf career playing for St. Mary’s of Lynn High School and a USGA Junior Championship appearance, Kernwood Country Club’s Aidan Emmerich is heading for the Big Ten.
The Swampscott resident and recent Hillview Country Club course record-breaker (61) will likely be the lone freshman trying to make a veteran-laden Spartans' team this September in East Lansing, Mich.
Coach Casey Lubahn’s roster for next fall will include two seniors, one junior and two sophomores, excluding graduating senior James Piot, who won the U.S. Amateur last August at Oakmont.
“They have an established program with an established coach,” said Emmerich, the youngest of three golfing brothers. Older siblings Christian plays for Holy Cross and Max played for McDaniel College and Salem State. The threesome all qualified for last year’s Massachusetts Open.
“I’m very excited to be going there. I like the coach, the golf courses, their indoor golf facilities and the challenge he has put before me in trying to make the team,” Aidan added. “I like the idea of competing in the Big Ten. Plus, the Michigan State program is on the rise.”
The Spartans ranked No. 30 and No. 31 in the two national rankings at the end of the fall campaign. Only Northwestern and Illinois ranked higher among Big Ten programs.
Michigan State boasts two home courses, Forest Akers East and Forest Akers West, similar to what Ohio State offers its teams, the Scarlet (championship) and Grey courses.
It only took a one day visit last fall to East Lansing to sell Emmerich on the school and the program.
“That one day was special,” Aidan said. “When it was over, I felt like I had found a new home. It’s also a special place for me because my uncle (Thomas Emmerich) and his family live five minutes off campus, and my cousins attend Michigan State.”