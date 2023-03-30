When Frank Dully arrived at Kernwood Country Club in 1992 as an assistant professional under Tom Willson, he had no idea what the future held.
That future proved to be blissful. Taking the Kernwood job turned into the best career decision he could have made, when you consider he earlier had plans to attend law school. Instead, he rose to the highest ranks of PGA golf professionals.
Now, as he begins his 26th year as Kernwood’s head professional, Dully and the club can bask in his election to the New England PGA’s Hall of Fame, Class of 2023.
“I’m humbled,” said Dully, who was a teammate of Hamilton’s John Gillis on the Holy Cross golf team. “I’ve tried to be the very best golf professional I can for my Kernwood membership and my NEPGA organization. I’d like to think this election to the Hall is a validation of all that.”
The 56-year-old leads a starry foursome that will be inducted at Pleasant Valley Country Club at the NEPGA’s awards dinner on Saturday, Oct. 21. The other honorees are Jim Noris, former Essex County Club assistant, long-time head pro at Dedham Country and Polo Club, and former president of the NEPGA; Susan Bond, long-time PGA member, prominent booster of girls and women’s golf, and daughter-in-law of Les Bond (a 2009 inductee); and the late Dave Hackney, long-time head pro at Vesper CC.
Dully becomes the first inductee with a major North Shore connection since Donnie Lyons, Peabody-born and raised, long-time Danvers resident and former NEPGA president, was inducted in 2015.
He is the 12th local honoree among a total of 56 who have been elected to the NEPGA Hall since the organization’s founding in 1916. The “Hall” was instituted in 1998. The others are Bill Flynn and Tom Mahan, Sr. (1998); Bill Barclay, John Thoren and Eugene “Skip” Wogan (1999), Paul Barkhouse and Bob Gillis (2000), Charlie Volpone (2005), Ross Coon (2006) and Kirk Hanefeld (with Steve Napoli, former Salem CC assistant and later NEPGA president and head pro at Wannamoisett and Carnegie Abbey) in 2013.
Dully’s induction was inevitable, his stature in the NEPGA Section unquestioned, a highly respected “face” of golf, of Kernwood, and the NEPGA.
"Frank Dully is the consummate professional,” says Michael Higgins, executive director of the NEPGA. “He is a great player, a champion, a leader. He embodies what it means to be a PGA professional and is very deserving of this honor."
Adds Rob Jarvis, former NEPGA president and chair of the Hall of Fame committee, “Frank is a shining example of what being a PGA professional entails. His tournament career speaks for itself, but it is his dedication to the game, and everything surrounding it, that makes him an icon in our Section.
"The members at Kernwood are certainly proud of his accomplishments on the golf course. But moreso it is his long tenure as their head professional – and all that he has contributed to Kernwood as the leader of their golf program -- that has left the greatest impression on everyone that plays the game."
Chip Johnson, the veteran head professional at Hatherly in Scituate (and son of Peabody native Ken Johnson and Salem native Anne Clancy), nominated Dully.
“Frank’s been a highly accomplished member of the NEPGA for many years in a variety of roles, not only as a NEPGA Section champion, but as an outstanding club professional serving his membership and representing the NEPGA,” Johnson said. “Frank has shined in every aspect of his job. He is a first class professional in every way.”
The Kernwood membership is thrilled with Dully’s elevation to the NEPGA “Hall.”
“No one at Kernwood is surprised,” says Steve Solomon, Kernwood president. “Frank’s been, for many years, a terrific ambassador for golf, for Kernwood and the NEPGA. He’s a legend around here and obviously far beyond our property. I call him a quiet giant; one who carries a low-key personality but when he talks, everyone listens. Admired by everyone, his integrity is unmatched.”
Dully boasts among his competitive victories the 2006 NEPGA at Turner Hill, where he shot a record 11-under 205 and won by an astounding 12 strokes, and the 2008 NEPGA Head Pro championship at The Golf Club of Cape Cod, where he shot five-under 139 and won by five strokes.
But he is proudest of his accomplishments serving his club and representing the NEPGA. Everything about the Kernwood golf operation is a standard of excellence in large part because his three talented assistant professionals and their versatility. Steve Bramlett has been on board for 22 years, Craig Pittman 25 years and Keith Bursey 18, tenures unmatched in this region.
Instead of law school after graduating from Holy Cross, Dully took a job in the bag room at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.. There he met Bob Ross, the golf director at famed Baltusrol in New Jersey. Ross hired Dully as his bottom rung (No. 4) assistant pro.
“I was as green as Augusta National green, but Bob gave me a shot and it paid off,” Dully recalled.
Two years later, while attending a PGA Business School I class in Syracuse, fellow apprentice pro Gary Young (later the head pro at Pleasant Valley and now the chief referee on the PGA Tour) told Dully about the job opening at Kernwood.
“I don’t think I’d ever been closer to Salem than Worcester,” Dully joked. “But I applied, got hired by Tom Willson, and I’m thrilled to still be here.”
Which makes the Kernwood and NEPGA families, three decades later, rather grateful to Mr. Young for sending a future Hall of Famer to the North Shore.