Salem’s Frank Dully will tee it up at next week’s Massachusetts Open Championship for the 30th time in his illustrious golf career.
None of those rounds, however, will compare to this year’s event at TPC Boston in Norton.
That’s because Dully, the longtime head professional at Kernwood Country Club, will have his 19-year-old son, Sean, right there with him.
The elder Dully was automatically exempt into the playing field for the 113th edition of the storied tournament, while Sean punched his ticket with a stellar round of 72 at a local qualifier on his home track of Kernwood.
It’s an experience they haven’t yet shared as a father-son duo, and one they certainly don’t take for granted.
“It’s always been a bit of a goal of mine to tee it up an event like this with him,” said Frank. “Just having been around him his whole life obviously and watching him develop, this is something that I’ve always wanted to do.”
“It’s really cool,” added Sean, who just wrapped up his freshman year playing for the golf team at University of Southern New Hampshire. Sean had four birdies on his back nine to finish strong at the Mass. Open qualifier.
“My father is the best player that I’ve ever known; he’s taught me everything about the game and about life in general. The father-son competitive spirit of going head to head in a big time event will be pretty awesome.”
Strong collegiate start
Having his dad as a head golf club pro was quite the luxury for Sean growing up. He spent many a day honing his skills at Kernwood, watching his father’s every move on the golf course with hopes of following in his footsteps.
With the golf season so short in New England, Dully and his family head south during the school year, residing in Palm Beach Gardens, FL where Sean would play his high school golf. Despite his all important junior campaign being wiped away due to COVID, Sean’s passion and dedication for the game eventually landed him a spot on the squad at SNHU.
He’d go on to string together a memorable freshman campaign this past year, holding a scoring average of just over 76 while playing some of his best golf in the fall season. His finest performance came at the Granite State Opener last September, where he carded a two-day total of 69-74-143 (1-under par) to finish in a tie for fifth individually.
“It was a great experience, just meeting new people making new friends, traveling to different courses; it went great,” said Sean. “I didn’t miss a single tournament and got a lot of reps in, really got a taste of college golf.”
Sean certainly hopes to continue to make strides as a sophomore this autumn, and tournaments like the Mass. Open will only help him grow as a player. He also plans to tee it up at the looming Providence Open and Amateur Invitational, with qualifying events for the Mass. Amateur, New England Amateur and United States Amateur also in his plans in the coming weeks.
Coming full circle
Back in 2006, Frank Dully was in the mix at the Deutsche Bank Championship, a PGA Tour event now known as Dell Technologies. To put that into perspective, Tiger Woods was the champion of the tournament that year, with big name players like Vijay Singh, Justin Rose and Bubba Watson also high up on the leaderboard.
Though Sean was just 3 years old at the time, he’s well aware of that memorable weekend, and recalls glancing at his father’s nostalgic plaque from the event time and time again growing up. Just so happens that that particular tournament was held at TPC Boston, the same course they’ll both attack next week.
“He had this plaque that said, ‘Frank Dully, TPC Boston’ on it and every day growing up in Florida I’d wake up before practice, stare at it and go hit some balls,” said Sean. “I always looked at it, and to be able to play there now at that same course alongside my dad is pretty special.”
While this will be the first time they’ve shared the course at a true sanctioned tournament, Dully and his father did get the chance to go head-to-head at a mini tour event down in Florida in 2019. Sean competed in the amateur division and Frank the professional division, but they played the same course from the same tees, and Sean got the best of his dad by one stroke.
“That was actually the first time he beat me,” Frank Dully said with a laugh. “He was a sophomore in high school; I believe he shot a 72 and I shot a 73.”
At next week’s Open, Sean hopes to one-up his dad again on the big stage. Both of their ultimate goals, however, is to take it hole by hole, aim to make the cut and see what they can do from there.
Turning that goal into a reality will likely come down to how they’re able to score around the greens, a piece of their games that they hold to the highest of standards.
“Putting is my favorite; I can putt for hours and it’s one of the strong suits of my game,” said Sean. “I caddied for my dad when I was younger, 10, 11 years old, and he always prided himself on putting and now so do I.”
The duo will play a practice round this Thursday in Norton before teeing it up for real in Monday’s opening round. Fittingly, they’ll both start at 1:58 PM; Frank on hole No. 1 and Sean on hole No. 10.
“I obviously want to make the cut, maybe get an exemption, too, because qualifying is so hard,” said Sean. “So I’d like to play well enough to get my name back there again, and if I can beat my dad cool, but he’s tough.”
“Hopefully we can somehow both make the cut and get paired together in the third round,” added Frank. “He’s probably playing better than I am right now, so going in I like his chances to make the cut. But we’ll just try to stay present, take it one shot at a time, try our best and hopefully, maybe by the back nine of the third round we’re in contention.”
