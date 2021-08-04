Following a pair of impressive stroke play rounds to open competition at the 103rd Massachusetts Junior Amateur, Aidan Emmerich found himself comfortably advancing to the championship's do-or-die match play bracket.
Only the top 16 golfers after the first two days qualified and Emmerich earned the No. 3 seed thanks to a 68-73-141 (3-under par) performance on Monday and Tuesday.
Prior to punching his ticket, the Swampscott native admitted that match play wasn't exactly his cup of tee. It's a different animal and Emmerich would be competing against his playing partner, rather than the course.
He battled admirably against Pleasant Valley's Jack Moy on Wednesday morning in the Round of 16, but ultimately couldn't combat Moy's birdie train late in action as his championship run came to a close on the 14th hole. If it was any consolation, the talented Moy won his second bout of the day as well, advancing to the semifinals which is slated to commence early Thursday morning back at Indian Pond Country Club.
While Emmerich bowed out earlier than he had hoped for, a fellow Kernwood Country Club member did manage to pick up a match play win. That player, Sean Dully, who's father Frank Dully is also an excellent golfer, went the distance to topple Pine Brook CC's David Cammarata-Green in the Round of 16, 1-up. He would ultimately fall in the quarterfinal round against Cummaquid Golf Club's Colin Spencer (3 & 1).
While neither Kernwood linksman was able to bring home this year's title, it was an impressive run nonetheless for the talented young duo.
— Nick Giannino