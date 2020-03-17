Thumbs up? Thumbs down? Thumbs in the middle?
Looking back at the girls high school hockey season of 2019-20, of course it’s a thumbs up. But that’s not the kind of in-depth breakdown you come to the Kick Saves column for.
When you look below the surface, there was lots to love about this past winter but plenty of things that could be better in the future, too. Behold, our Cheers and Jeers from the past few months around the rink.
Cheers: To last hurrah’s. Three careers that were among the longest and most accomplished the North Shore has seen came to a close last month in form of Peabody’s Sammie Mirasolo, Masconomet’s Molly Elmore and Pingree’s Katelyn Clarke.
Mirasolo, the four-year Tanner standout from North Reading, graduates as her program’s all-time leader with 144 points. Her 29 goals and 46 points this winter were new school single-season bests. She was the first player to be named MVP of the Northeastern Hockey League twice. She was the leading scorer on the Tanners’ first two league champions, the first team to make the playoffs and first squad to win a playoff game.
Talk about a program-changing career; you’d be hard pressed to find another skater that changed her team the way the fast-skating, super-competitive Mirasolo did.
Elmore set numerous goaltending records while going a combined 52-27-10 in her four years. This year’s NEHL co-MVP had a career goals against average under 2.00, posted a save percentage over .934 three times (and in her ‘down year’ was .923) and made 2,169 total stops.
Playing nearly 4,000 minutes, the Sacred Heart University-bound goalie from Newburyport made her biggest mark in the postseason, where her save percentage was .945 in 11 starts (7 of which were wins). More ridiculous was that her team was only the higher seed twice, so time and again she stoned opponents as an underdog.
Elmore’s 50-save shutout of No. 1 seed Shrewsbury in the state quarters as a sophomore? It’ll be a long time before any goalie can match that performance.
Clarke had maybe the most under-the-radar big career. The Pingree senior from Hamilton graduates with 138 career points (80 goals), including 25 scored at Marblehead High as an eighth grader. Able to play either center or wing, Clarke had a great shot, persistent playing style and a commendably consistent career. She’ll be playing field hockey at the highest level at Division 1 Michigan next fall.
Cheers: To great pipes. Masconomet senior Sierra Harris deserves another shout out for her renditions of the Star Spangled Banner before Chieftains’ games.
There’s always something special about seeing someone in uniform belting out the national anthem. Harris did it as well as anybody.
Jeers: To no overtime.
While a couple of boys hockey leagues (the Cape Ann League and Catholic Conference among them) tried out experimental 4-on-4 overtime this season, I didn’t see a girls OT game (some ladies did implement it outside the greater North Shore area). I’d like to see it; the extra ice time is five or more minutes at most, and it’s great practice for the state tournament.
I’m in favor of a pity point (getting the equivalent of a tie if you lose in OT), and all games in OT this year counted as ties in the eyes of the MIAA anyway. There’s nothing to lose; bring on OT.
Cheers: To assistant coaches.
Head coaches get most of the credit, but their assistants deserve a ton of gratitude. They’re at every game and practice and work extra hard to make their teams better. Chatting with the assistants outside the locker room before and after games is one of the best part of being at the rink.
Here’s to the unsung heroes of high school girls hockey: Peabody’s Stephen Roach and Amanda Donahoe; Beverly’s Kellie Moulton and Matt Lampert; Masconomet’s Rachael Duval and Alex Jones; Bishop Fenwick’s Billy Corley and Steph Ciampa.
Cheers: To Danvers native Brittany Foster, who earned All-New England honors for the second straight season as a senior at Berwick Academy.
A first-team All-NEPSAC honoree among Small Schools, Foster graduates with nearly 200 career points after notching 100 as a Bulldog plus another 70-or-so during her time on Beverly High’s co-op team. She’ll join her sisters Tiffany and Sydney at William Smith next year.
More cheers to Pingree senior Addy Fenton, who was named All-NEPSAC honorable mention on defense among the large schools when the New England Prep School Girls Ice Hockey Association tabulated its votes last week.
Jeers: To player development.
Girls hockey is in a tough place right now: teams are big enough to fill rosters with 20 skaters, but not big enough to support junior varsity teams. You couldn’t have a Peabody vs. Beverly JV game because each side would only have six-or-so JV level skaters.
The end result is a lot of players that skate only in practice and aren’t getting the game time they need to gain experience and hone their skills.
Maybe the solution is some sort of combined junior varsity skate, where one line from each Northeastern Hockey League team forms one squad and faces prep school JV teams? Finding ice for that kind of exercise might be a big ask, though, and it’s not fair to coaches to give up a practice to create it.
It’s imperfect, but I’d like to see coaches and athletic directors try to get creative. For a sport to be healthy, you need a feeder system where kids can improve year-to-year. If those that aren’t quite ready for varsity action (especially goalies) can’t get real game experience, that feeder system can’t exist.
Cheers: To hat tricks.
The aforementioned Sammie Mirasolo had four of the nine hat tricks among local skaters this year. The others were notched by Tanner teammate Jen Flynn, Pingree’s Kate Hill, Bishop Fenwick’s Gabby Davern, Marblehead’s Madison Twombly and Masconomet’s Meghan McElaney, who had what’s believed to be the first hat trick by a defenseman in Chieftains’ program history.
Cheers: To a loaded Calder Trophy group.
If we were handing out National Hockey League-style awards, Rookie of the Year would be the toughest decision by a mile. Marblehead’s eighth grade goalie Avery Olson would be near the top of the list, but Bishop Fenwick’s newcomers Abbey Millman and Zoe Elwell would merit serious consideration. Pingree freshman goalie Maddy Santosousso also deserved a look, posting a 1.16 goals against average with three shutouts in seven starts.
Then there’s Beverly freshman Amanda Forzitai, a first-team All-NEHL pick who led her team in scoring with 19 points as a ninth grader.
The future is bright in girls hockey, that’s for sure.
Cheers: To making the most of their time in the crease.
Peabody senior Jeny Collins waited three years to become a full-time starter and responded by leading the North Shore in wins (15) and save percentage (.936).
Beverly’s Maddy Delano, meanwhile, transferred home from St. Mary’s Lynn and turned in a great season between the pipes for the Panthers in her first year as a workhorse (395 saves, 2 shutouts).
Both classic cases of patience being rewarded.
Jeers: To the MIAA’s Divisions.
With massive changes coming to all Massachusetts state playoffs over the next two years, it’s a good time to do a new alignment for girls hockey. Co-operative programs need some kind of modifier and the divisions need to be evened out.
Wellesley, a Division 2 team, was the state’s best this year. They and Canton should probably be in Division 1. Meanwhile a small Marblehead program, which has its enrollment grow because it had several schools, should probably be in Division 2.
Absolutely, some co-operative programs (like Methuen-Tewksbury and Masconomet) belong in Division 1 no matter what. But total combined enrollment of every school in a co-op shouldn’t be the only factor in the next alignment cycle.
¢¢¢
The year’s Kick Saves Dream Team, with first second and third lines rather than the traditional class-by-class breakdown.
All-Kick Saves First team
F: Sammie Mirasolo, Peabody
F: Katelyn Clarke, Pingree
F: Gabby Davern, Bishop Fenwick
D: Meghan McElaney, Masconomet
D: Addy Fenton, Pingree
G: Molly Elmore, Masconomet
Second team
F: Jamie DuPont, Beverly
F: Jen Flynn, Peabody
F: Kate Hill, Pingree
D: Cayla Greenleaf, Beverly
D: Abby Kalinowski, Marblehead
G: Jeny Collins, Peabody
Third team
F: Amanda Forziati, Beverly
F: Madison Twombly, Marblehead
F: Emma Perry, Bishop Fenwick
D: Carolyn Garofoli, Peabody
D: Allison Countie, Bishop Fenwick
G: Cailyn Wesley, Bishop Fenwick
Power play specialist: Lauren Dirarian, Bishop Fenwick
Penalty kill specialist: Cali Caponigro, Masconomet.
¢¢¢
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls high school hockey, appears in The Salem News during the winter months. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.
