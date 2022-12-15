Browsing in a local gift shop recently, I came across a gem of a poster with the silhouette of a long-haired skater framed by the words ‘Hockey Girl.’
Underneath, it said, ‘Noun: Like a normal girl, but cooler.’
Could there be a better way to open the girls high school hockey season of 2022-23 than that little piece of Christmas cheer? I say no.
Here’s a look at the six squads in the Salem News readership area ... they’re like normal hockey teams, but cooler.
BEVERLY
Co-op partner(s): Danvers, Ipswich
Last year’s record: 9-10-2 (Lost in Division 1 first round)
Head coach: Matt Lampert (2nd season)
Captains: Halle Greenleaf, Jr. F; Shea Nemeskal, Sr. F; Kaylee Rich, Sr. D: Sadie Papamechail, Sr. D; Katherine Purcell, Sr. D.
Other key players: Megan McGinnity, Jr. G; Ashley Freitas, Fr. D; Meg Ryan, Fr. F; Meredith Johnston, Fr. F; Clara Carey, 8th, F; Victoria Willington, Fr. F; Kelly Woodbury, Jr. F.
Reasons to believe: The Panthers have an experienced group of defensemen and have played a disciplined style under Lampert that’s hard for opponents to go up against. Their special teams should be strong, with Sadie Papamechail’s shot from the blue line on the power play being one of the area’s most dangerous, too, and Greenleaf is a proven scorer with one hat trick already this season.
Areas of concern: There’s some youth up front with the aforementioned Greenleaf flanked by 8th and 9th graders and Nemeskal, thus far, looking to carry the load on the second line. Depth scoring is always a concern in high school and, like most clubs, Beverly will look to develop some to make a run at some postseason victories.
Willie’s outlook: I like the way the Panthers approach the game, and there should be plenty of points to be had as the season goes along. It’s a tournament caliber club and could improve on last year’s win total if everything comes together.
BISHOP FENWICK
Co-op partner(s): Essex Tech
Last year’s record: 10-10-2 (Lost in Division 1 second round)
Head coach: John Kasle (4th season, 28-21-5)
Captains: Abi Bruner, Sr. F; Abbey Millman, Sr. F; Zoe Elwell, Sr. D.
Other key players: Ari Sprissler, Soph. D; Penny Levine Stein, Soph. F: Ella Tucker, So. G; Nikki Tinkham, So. G; Maddi Fullerton, Soph. F; Molly O’Sullivan, Soph. F.
Reasons to believe: The Crusaders have tremendous leadership from their three senior captains. Millman (11 goals, 19 points) and Bruner (9 points) both thrived last year as secondary scorers and are more than ready to increase their production in top line roles. The defensive core is solid and Tucker had an all-star freshman year in net with 239 saves (a .909 save pct.).
Areas of concern: The graduating Class of 2022 was a special one that left big skates to fill. A large percentage of last season’s goals were scored or assisted by those players, so finding depth scoring and building confidence beyond the top line will be a priority.
Willie’s outlook: Even without Austin Prep, the Catholic Central League is the deepest and toughest for girls hockey in Eastern Mass. Bishop Fenwick will be challenged night and night out, but they’re up to it — and a tournament berth is a solid goal.
MARBLEHEAD
Co-op partner(s): Swampscott, Manchester Essex, Hamilton-Wenham
Last year’s record: 8-13-0 (Lost in Division 1 first round)
Head coach: Brittany Smith (3rd season, 13-17-3)
Captains: Hannah Tsouvalas, Sr. D; Sophie Zerilli, Sr. F; Lily Francouer (A), Jr. G.
Other key players: Ava Schultz, Jr. F; Riley Campbell, Sr. D; Nelly Payne, Sr. F; Ava Vautour, Jr. D; Maddie Graber, Fr. F; Teyah Fleming, Fr. F; Emma Dixon, Sr. F.
Reasons to believe: It’s one of the best back ends on the North Shore with multi-year all-star Tsouvalas anchoring things and a good amount of experience around her in Campbell and Vautour. They’re playing in front of an all-star goalie in Francouer and can add offense by shooting or rushing the puck, too: all three goals in the season opener came from defensemen.
Areas of concern: Youth and turnover are always obstacles, and this year is no different. Marblehead has only four seniors, and three of its four double-digit scorers from last year have moved on (Tsouvalas being the returning one). Getting the young players to adjust to the speed of varsity high school hockey quickly is of the utmost importance.
Willie’s outlook: Marblehead should be in almost every game with the way it is capable of playing defensively and in goal. As long as the chemistry develops up front, they’ll be in the mix for a spot in the Division 1 playoffs.
MASCONOMET
Co-op partner(s): None
Last year’s record: 6-14-0
Head coach: Ryan Sugar (7th season, 60-53-12)
Captains: Bella Flinn, Jr, D; Bitsy King, Sr. F; Maddie Kenney, Soph. F.
Other key players: Eliza Shannon, Soph. F: Allie LaCava, Soph. D; Charlotte Leiss, Soph. F; Elizabeth Shoemaker, Fr. D; Jessey Grelish, 8th, F; Madie Dupuis, Fr. G; Mackenzie Cronin, Jr. G; Kailyn Willa, 8th., D.
Reasons to believe: The Chieftains tripled their 2021 win total last winter and should take another step forward in their third season as a stand-alone program. They showed the ability to score in bunches in a 5-3 win over Marblehead, with Maddie Kenney and Bitsy King off to nice starts up front.
Even though two-thirds of their 18 players are underclassmen, most played big minutes last season and have experience.
Areas of concern: King is the only senior, so it’s a young group. That comes with plenty of challenges in a Northeastern Hockey League with no real nights off. Two-thirds of last year’s goal scoring has moved on, so finding consistent offense will be a big focus.
Willie’s outlook: This Chieftain team can challenge for a Division 2 playoff berth and should be hanging around the top 32 in the rankings all season. If they can avoid untimely penalties and hiccups, they could be dancing.
PEABODY
Co-op partner(s): Lynnfield, North Reading
Last year’s record: 16-5-1 (Lost in Division 1 second round)
Head coach: Michelle Roach (8th season, 86-46-11)
Captains: Hannah Gromko, Fr. F; Jenna DiNapoli, Sr. F; Penny Spack (A), Sr. D; Chloe Considine (A), Sr. F; Ella Chase (A), Sr. F.
Other key players: Chloe Gromko, Soph. D; Leah Buckley, So. D; Catie Kampersal, Jr. F; Alexa Pepper, Soph. F; Shirley Whitmore, So. ,F; Daniella White, So. D; Ava Buckley, Soph. F; Vanessa Steinmeyer, Soph. F; Alyse Mutti, Soph. G; Yasmine Giacalone, Jr. F; Angelo Fabbo, Fr. F; Mikaela O’Driscoll, Fr. D.
Reasons to believe: Depth, depth and more depth. The Tanners can skate three equally capable lines and as many as five excellent defensemen, which should give them fresh legs at the end of most games — not to mention an ability to wear opponents down with a strong forecheck. It’s a defensively responsible bunch playing a mature brand of hockey.
Areas of concern: Frontline scoring. Things tend to be so spread out offensively that Peabody doesn’t end up with a bona fide scoring leader. That’s usually a good thing, but in close games they’ll need someone to step up and convert the high percentage shots.
Willie’s outlook: Peabody is a surefire playoff club and certainly looks like the 1A to Winthrop in the chase for the Northeastern League crown. Both are legitimate top 10 teams in the state and will push not just for a tourney spot, but for tourney wins — especially since sophomore goalie Alyse Mutti is capable of stealing games.
PINGREE
Co-op partner(s): None
Last year’s record: 7-13-2
Head coach: Jim MacLaughlin (founded program in 1988)
Captains: Phoebe Thorne, Sr. F; Zarena Sawyer, Sr. D; Maddie Santosuosso, Sr. G.
Other key players: Sadie Canelli, Jr. F; Ashley Smail, Jr. F; Abi Amigo, Soph. F; Alexa Blaeser, Fr. F; Juju Giordano, Soph. F;
Reasons to believe: The Highlanders have tremendous goaltending, good leadership and players that have competed at a high level and won big in other sports. Canelli, a standout field hockey goalie, had a breakout offensive game in the Pingree Holiday Tournament, for example, and the Highlanders played pretty well in a championship game loss to powerhouse Austin Prep.
Areas of concern: Depth is always tough when some of the larger prep schools have more skaters than Pingree. They play a tough schedule with a lot of very strong teams, but that’s all in service of being ready for Eastern Independent League action.
Willie’s outlook: Pingree should continue to build on last year’s success and could push for a home game in the semifinal round of the league playoffs when they roll around at the end of the season.
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.