Bishop Fenwick’s girls hockey scoring machine Gabby Davern knows her way around the red light that hangs over the net.
In fact, she’s probably one of the only players in the state that can light it up by scoring a goal and then re-wire it using the electrical skills she’s learned at Essex Tech.
No Lady Crusader has ever scored as many goals as Davern, who potted her 59th career tally last weekend to extend her school record. She also became just the second Fenwick girl to ever reach 100 career points, bringing her four-year numbers to 59 goals, 44 assists, 103 points and counting.
Davern’s made plenty of history so far in her career, including a then-single season record 40 points as a sophomore and a school single season goal scoring mark as well. Her favorite bits of history, though, are team related: Being on the ice for the program’s first-ever state tournament win in 2019, which she helped deliver with a double overtime game-winning goal.
“It’s cool to reach 100 points but what’s more important to me is the progress we’ve made as a team,” said Davern. “My freshman season I think we won four games, so to make the playoffs, win a home game and making the playoffs again last year means the most.”
While Davern and her teammates are disappointed there won’t be a state tournament this winter with the on-going pandemic, they’re glad to be playing. Fenwick (5-2) is facing a full slate of Catholic Central League opponents and has more than held its own against some of the best girls hockey teams in the state.
It’s one of the deepest Fenwick teams in recent memory, but the dominant play of the top-line can’t be ignored. Davern skated on the wing with Emma Perry and Abbey Millman and they’ve netted ten of the team’s 22 goals.
“Abby and Emma are really smart players and they always go full speed. They’re in the right place and the right time,” said Davern, pointing out the success of the Lauren Dirarian, Shannon Nagy, Abi Bruner trio as well.
“The second line has been killing it and that’s helped our team so much.”
Davern, who grew up in Danvers and started skating with the Future Stars League at age 10, has always had a deadly shot and a knack for scoring. In her four years at Fenwick, she’s grown into a physical force away from the puck and a consummate 200-foot player.
“She’s one of the smartest players we have and her overall game has grown so much,” said Fenwick coach John Kasle. “We’ve been in some close games lately and she’ll make a big play by being in the right spot in the defensive zone.”
A student at Essex Tech who plays with Fenwick on a co-op program, Davern is studying electrical work. She’s been doing co-op work learning the trade with a company in Gloucester and plans to go for her electrician’s license after graduating in the spring.
On the ice, she’s grateful to have learned from some of the best coaches around, including Salem State legend Bill O’Neill, Essex Tech boys coach Mark Leonard and Steve McAdams. In the offseason, Davern skates for the North Suburban Wings with some of the best public school players in Eastern Mass, another habit that’s helped bring out the best in her game.
“She’s so strong to puck,” Kasle said. “She can use her speed to drive to the net, drive up that wall, and she does such a great job of controlling the puck when she has it.”
Davern says she loves hockey because it’s fast and physical, joking that she tried field hockey in middle school but got too many penalties. It’s a style that’s made her tough to play against and especially dangerous in the offensive zone: She’s not just a threat to score a pretty goal, but a factor cleaning up around the crease, too.
“Gabby’s a pleasure to coach and really everything you want in a high school hockey player,” said Kasle, pointing out her leadership qualities as a two-year captain who wore an “A” last and dons the traditional “C” this season.
“She’s a quiet kid but also very mature and a great leader. She leads by example and she’s really good in the locker room.”
Bringing out the best in her linemates makes Davern the most proud. She skated with former teammate Lexi McNeil for two years to help the Class of 2019 grad reach 100 points and break the school record. She also learned a lot skating with Amanda Blanchette (97 career points) as a freshman in 2018.
“I’m really proud of that,” she said. “They helped me get my points and hopefully we helped the team, too.”
They certainly did. Fenwick’s competed very well against top-rated foes like Matignon and Austin Prep this year and faces the Cougars again this weekend. Two bouts against St. Mary’s Lynn should also be quite competitive, a great sign of grown for a relatively young Crusader program.
“Who would’ve thought four years ago that we’d be competing right with AP? The growth is really gratifying,” she said. “The big goal for me is that we keep getting better as a team.”
Two teams on pause should be back in action in the next few days.
Marblehead (1-1-1) is slated to resume play this coming Monday against Newburyport at Lynn’s Connery Rink. The break came at a tough time for the Lady Headers, unbeaten in two straight but now without a game for two full weeks since the Martin Luther King Day triumph against Beverly.
The Panthers (0-1) meanwhile finally play their second game Thursday when they visit Medford after an 11-day layoff. It’ll be the first of a back-to-back for Beverly, which travels to Peabody on Friday for a 5:15 faceoff.
Keep in mind that Friday’s Beverly-Peabody clash is now a Tanner home game. That’s important because the rink is now allowing one home parent per player to attend games; Beverly does have some home games in Peabody, so fans from the Panther side would be attending the second game (scheduled for Feb. 15) rather than this one. Friday’s game can also be seen online by searching for Peabody Acess TV on Facebook.
Fenwick goalie Sedona Lawson gets extra credit for her creative leg pads. She now has two huge Crusader helmet logos on the all white pads, a very unique and intimidating look.
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls high school hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. You can contact Matt Williams at Mwilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN
