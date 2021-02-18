Kick Saves column: Flynn graduates as one of Peabody's all-time best winners

Jen Flynn grew up wanting to be just like her older brother Brian, so when it turned out her high school team had the same Blue and White color scheme as the University of Maine she knew had to wear the same No. 10 jersey.
Just like Brian did in Orono, Flynn made herself one of the most valuable players to ever skate for Peabody High. That No. 10 jersey’s born the captain’s “C” for the last two years and she’ll graduate as the Tanner girls’ second all-time leading scorer. Maybe even more impressively, Flynn is arguably Peabody’s winningest girls hockey player.
“She’s a very team oriented kid. Everything is team first and that dimension she brings translates directly to us playing a structured style and not playing as individuals,” said Peabody coach Michelle Roach.
Growing up in Lynnfield (which co-ops with Peabody along with North Reading), Flynn started skating on a pond at her aunt’s when she was just a toddler. She fell in love with the game while watching Brian skate at Fenway Park with Maine and later with the Montreal Canadiens in a Winter Classic win over the Bruins at Gillette Stadium.
While the elder Flynn, now 32 years old and a veteran of five NHL seasons with the Sabres and Canadiens, continues his career in Sweden, Jen has made the game her own here in Tanner Town.
“My family’s such a big hockey family. I think I was skating when I was two,” she said. “Watching my brother made me want to hop into it. I love playing hockey.”
Ending her junior year with 76 career points, Flynn looked like a sure bet to become Peabody’s second 100-point scorer. Then the pandemic hit, taking away the state tournament and as many as ten games. Missing out on a potential milestone isn’t a bother for Flynn, who prefers to look on the bright side of skating - and winning - alongside some of her best friends.
“It’s our last year together so the most important thing is for us to have fun,” said Flynn, a solid student thinking of studying finance or economics in college. “COVID took a toll, for sure, but we’ve managed to come together and really play our game.”
Winners of nine in a row, Peabody (11-1) has more or less locked up first place in the Northeastern Hockey League with one game remaining. It’d be the third straight conference title for the Tanners, who’ve conceded only 13 goals all season. “Their game” is a direct reflection of the way Flynn plays: Responsible over all 200-feet of the ice, opportunistic, smart and with a lot of heart.
“Jen is constantly in motion and because she’s moving she generates a lot of play,” said Roach. “She sees the ice so well and she’s the first one helping younger players find that balance between playing fast and playing with awareness. She’s so good as moving into open ice to put herself in position to be successful.”
To that end, Flynn’s the type of skater that can play in all positions (center or either wing) and all situations (even strength, power play, penalty kill). She’s done it in a wide array of roles: Being the primary facilitator alongside snipers like Sammie Mirasolo, finishing off passes from previous linemates like Maria Pierce or Jess Robert, or carrying her own line while setting up finishers like Hannah Gromko and Catie Kampersal this year.
“She’s reliable in any situation and that’s invaluable,” said Roach. “She’s a great leader and that’s why she’s our captain.”
A multi-time all-star for both the Northeastern League and The Salem News, Flynn has four goals and seven assists this season. She’s one of the few players around to post 20-plus points three straight years and now has career totals of 42 goals, 45 assists and 87 points; all three of those marks are second on their respective Tanner girls all-time lists. She’s also been part of 54 victories over the last four seasons.
As with most leaders, Flynn defers credit to her teammates. Senior defensemen Reilly Ganter and Chloe Shapleigh anchor the league’s deepest blue line group along with junior Catherine Sweeney and sophomore Penny Spack. Senior wing Paige Thibedeau is having a career-year with 11 goals and been an irresistible force along the walls all season.
Youngster Jenna DiNapoli is tremendous as an all-around sophomore center while sophomore Gromko is great around the net and freshman like Kampersal and Caroline Burton are already making impacts. Junior goalie Audrey Buckley, a first-time starter, gets better every game and has two shutouts in the last week.
When Flynn looks at all those ingredients, she doesn’t see a recipe. She sees a perfect stew that’s much better when its blended together as one.
“This team feels to connected and I think that’s what makes hockey the best. More than any other sport, we’re all so close together,” said Flynn. “We’re more than teammates here and that’s what makes this team special.”
###
Marblehead put some old demons to bed this week. The Lady Headers began the week by beating Masconomet for the first time in 9 1/2 years going back to December of 2011. It was an 0-17-2 string of games that finally ended with a 2-1 victory Saturday night and was made even sweeter with a season sweep via Wednesday’s triumph.
The Lady Headers also took two games from Beverly this year, the first time they’ve beaten the Panthers twice in one winter since the 2008-09 season.
Quite the pair of feats for first-year coach Brittany Smith and her team. When you consider how much practice they missed with various pandemic pauses its even more impressive. They’re in the process of playing six games in eight days and at 2-0-1 to begin that stretch are rocketing their way up the standings.
###
Beverly will look to end on a winning note when it travels to Medford for a Saturday afternoon puck drop. It’s been a trying year for the Panthers in terms of their record (3-8-2) and the team’s been a little bit snakebitten offensively with four losses coming by either 2-1 or 1-0 scores.
Despite some frustration, the Panthers are taking a positive approach and got rewarded with an upset win over Winthrop Wednesday.
“We want to play the best that we can, regardless of what’s on the scoreboard or what the other team might be doing,” said coach Danielle Finocchiaro. “Our biggest thing is to fight all the way to the end and we’ve been doing that. These girls never stop skating and they never stop playing hard.”
Typically having 10-11 skaters has made rest tough to come by for Beverly. Their top players like Jamie DuPont, Emma Knott and Cayla Greenleaf aren’t wired to take shifts off or sit back to conserve energy and it’s shown in the way the Panthers have competed game-in and game-out.
###
Masconomet came very close to being the only team to take points off both Peabody and Winthrop this season in a well-played game Tuesday afternoon. Tied 1-1 deep into the third period, the Chieftains saw the point slip away when the Tanners scored with only 19 seconds remaining. The Chieftains haven’t had a ton of puck luck this year but can still hang their hats on arguably their best defensive effort of the season in the 2-1 loss that limited Peabody to only 22 shots on goal and held their foes’ power play 0-for-4.
“(Goalie) Lydia Willette made some huge saves. It was one of her best games of the year, if not the best,” coach Ryan Sugar said. “We were really defensively. Bella Flinn, Allie LaCava and Sophia Grutti were great ... it was just a matter of one or two plays, one or two mistakes.”
###
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.
