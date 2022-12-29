Hockey doesn’t stop. For anything.
If you’ve spent much time in and around the game as a player, coach or parent, this isn’t something you question. It’s part of natural order of things. Big winter storm, meteor shower, school vacation, holiday ... the rink is open and if there’s ice time to be had, someone is using it.
It may seem like a big commitment or a pain in the neck. The flip side of that coin, however, is that hockey teams are families ... and there’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than with family.
All around the North Shore, local girls hockey programs celebrated the Christmas holiday and break as they practiced and played for the final time before Santa arrived last Sunday morning. Let’s take a look at some of the holiday traditions that have developed over the years as the squads get set to get back on the ice for game action this week.
Masconomet’s annual pre-Christmas practice was a fun one that saw players dressing up with Santa hats over their helmets, some ugly Christmas sweaters and other tree trimming accessories. It was a family affair, too, since head coach Ryan Sugar’s young daughter and one of her youth hockey teammates skated with the big kids they look up to.
“It was all the (Mite age) kids talked about all week,” mused Sugar, who has been known to sing Christmas carols at practices around the holidays. “We’re really looking to keep it light and have some fun around the holidays ... these kids work so hard that they deserve it. and its a nice reward for them.”
It’s also the only practice of the year that doesn’t end up goal line sprints, Sugar said with a grin.
Many teams take part in a secret Santa or Yankee swap within the locker room for fun. Over in Peabody, the Tanner co-op team took some time to make videos to choose their favorite Christmas song and Christmas movie.
At the PLNR (Peabody-Lynnfield-North Reading) pre-Christmas practice there were some 45 skaters on the ice including this year’s team and coaches plus a number of alumni from the last five seasons.
“I love seeing everyone who’s in college or prep school that comes back,” said Tanner coach Michelle Roach. “When you build a program you want people to feel connected to it. When they come back because they still feel part of the group it’s like one big family. It makes you proud as a coach.”
There was no shortage of fun costumes among the Tanner skaters, either, with plenty of garland and a Santa beard among the bunch. Assistant coach Stephen Roach‘s holiday-themed suit was hard to top (and might have made fashionista Don Cherry blush), but captain Penny Spack might have taken the cake with her full reindeer suit.
Marblehead also liked to run an alumni game, although it’ll most likely be played in January 2023 due to some of the team’s games being moved around. Head coach Brittany Smith has also started a ‘Christmas Cup’ practice tradition that she brought over from her playing collegiate days at Sacred Heart
“We have a mini 3-on-3 tournament with all the grades against each other. We’ll bring the nets up to the blue lines so that there’s more scoring opportunities. Every game is about seven minutes, and then we’ll have a final based on standings when all the teams have played each other,” Smith explained.
“It’s fun and competitive and the winners get the bragging rights for the rest of the season.”
Beverly, which has enjoyed its best month of December in six seasons with a red-hot start, celebrated the holidays with its annual alumni game last week at Bourque Arena as well. Many recent Panthers grads faced off against this year’s team in a fun and festive atmosphere.
All the players and coaches on the North Shore girls hockey scene must have been on the nice list after all this holiday cheer. Opening up stockings that were no doubt full of useful hockey garb like fresh rolls of tape and clean skate laces and maybe a new whistle for the coaches was just part of the fun last weekend.
Now, as Northeastern Hockey League play ramps up for the New Year and squads jockey for power ranking positioning in key non-league games, it’s time to get back to work.
¢¢¢
The team that played a game closest to the holiday was Bishop Fenwick, which braved the stormy conditions to travel to Veterans Rink in Haverhill Friday night to take on a very strong Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover squad.
The Crusaders fell behind by three goals before staging a rally over the last 10:51 that ended with a 4-3 setback. Fenwick pulled its goalie in the last 90 seconds and had a couple of really good looks at the net that didn’t go over; overall, it was a pretty strong showing against an opponent consistently ranked in the top 10 in Massachusetts.
“We played with great energy. The girls just kept coming and coming,” said Fenwick coach John Kasle, who praised the leadership of captains Zoe Elwell, Abi Bruner and Abbey Millman, the team’s only three seniors.
Millman scored a beautiful backhand goal with 1:45 left to play to make it 4-3 after she weaved her way around a couple of defenders. Freshman Katherine Roddy also scored her first varsity goal in the game, and defenseman Ali Sprissler, a sophomore, netted a power play blast midway through the third with a rocket of a shot from the blue line.
“We had some injuries and had to change things up on the power play and it ended up looking great,” said Kasle, noting how poised Sprissler was with the puck on her stick throughout the entire game.
“Ali has really improved a great amount from her freshman year. Her skating is much smoother and she’s got some really impressive hockey sense.”
Sophomore goalie Ella Tucker has been one of Fenwick’s steadiest players in the early going. Her save totals through four games? She has 28 against St. Mary’s Lynn, 46 against Archbishop Williams, 23 against Matignon and another 32 against HPNA.
¢¢¢
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN