It's tough enough being the new kid on the block when you join a high school hockey team as a wide-eyed freshman. Doing it in the middle of this global pandemic? The host of first-year skaters making big impacts on girls teams across the North Shore deserves double credit.
Trying not to chase pucks into corners when there are already two players there, getting used to wearing a mask on the ice, learning team traditions without the benefit of a locker room ... these are just a few of the challenges ninth graders across the region have faced down so far this season. Maybe the toughest part for new players in this pandemic year is getting to know their new teammates, building chemistry via group chats and Zoom rather than more traditional means.
"Usually we're able to pasta parties, white board sessions and the kids hang out and team build a lot away from hockey," said Peabody coach Michelle Roach, "but obviously that's impossible this year."
While teams are trying to treat their wide open benches and "changing areas" like locker rooms, the loss of that unique team-building space is probably the biggest thing effecting skaters both new and old in this unique season.
"It's vital. That's where the girls normally get to bond," said Marblehead coach Brittany Smith.
Still, Peabody's Tanners (6-1) are getting huge contributions from freshman on the wing of each of the first two lines. Catie Kampersal is tied for the team lead in goals (4) and second in points (6), doing damage with next level speed and an impressive ability to control the puck (and her shot) while moving at a full pace. Teammate Caroline Burton holds down the wing on the second line with a rugged ability to win loose pucks and two goals with two assists so far.
"They're impact players and they're both getting better every day," said Roach, noting that veterans Jen Flynn and Hannah Gromko for Kampersal and Jenna DiNapoli and Paige Thibedeau for Burton have done well making their new lineys feel at home.
"We put a lot on our centers and I'd say JD and Flynnie are doing a great job of leading those lines. You have to give a lot of credit to any freshmen who can play with confidence in these circumstances; we have a lot of other young players developing in practice, too."
Masconomet (1-5-1) might not have a team if not for its young players. There are nine eighth and ninth graders on the Chieftain roster, including eight of team's 15 total skaters. That means the youngsters have to play well and more often than not have to play together.
Freshman Gabi Oakes is tied for the team lead in both goals (4) and points (6) and often skates with classmate McKenna Dockery as well as eighth grade Maddie Kenney, who has a team-leading four assists.
"We've moved them around a few times but a lot of them play together in the fall so they're familiar with each other and that's huge," said Masco coach Ryan Sugar. "They're strong, smart hockey players. They know how to move the puck and make things happen."
The Chieftains have a relatively small defensive crew so eighth grader Allie LaCava and freshman Bella Flinn have been seeing big minutes on the back end.
The biggest difference between youth and high school hockey is often the speed, so getting thrown in the deep end right away helps a young player get acclimated quickly. This year's longer than normal preseason helped, too.
"We had almost four weeks so that can get anyone up to speed," Sugar said. "These kids got a lot of opportunity early to show the skills they bring to the table, and the game experience they're getting is great for understanding how high school hockey is players; the future always looks good when you have so many nice, young players."
Marblehead (1-1-1) is in a unique position with freshman skaters because the Lady Headers typically have more middle school players than any other North Shore team. That means a ninth grader might already have a season or two of experience, but the pandemic restrictions certainly aren't making learning their new systems any easier.
"The limited practice and shorter schedules make it tough," said Smith. "It's limiting the time we spent on different systems so that can be overwhelming for a younger player, especially if they're getting exposed to that system for the first time. Luckily, our upperclassmen are a great group of girls that have been very welcoming for everyone."
Ava Vautour has been one of Marblehead's most active defensemen this year as a freshman and goalie Lily Francoeur has been excellent in her two starts as a ninth grader. The squad only has three true freshman (with Ava Sultz being the other) while Elsa Wood and Abigail Amigo are playing important roles as eighth graders.
Freshman defenseman Madison Faragi has jumped into the blue line rotation for Bishop Fenwick (6-3) with great results. Depth had been a big strength for the Crusaders this winter and being able to play five D as opposed to three or four has helped the squad keep fresh legs and play great third periods.
"She's done a really good job back there," said Fenwick coach John Kasle. "She's a smart player and she does a good job of breaking the puck out with a lot of confidence. She's only going to get better with maturity."
Beverly has three strong freshmen in this year's class. Defensemen Abby Sullivan has already become a reliable regular in the back end, winger Halle Greenleaf earned her first varsity point with an assist last week and goalie Megan McGinnity has great potential and has been serving as the back-up to senior Maddy Delano.
Tough break for the Panthers (1-3-1) with a third COVID-19 related pause hitting just after they team earned its first point of the year with a 2-2 tie Sunday night. Beverly had to wait more than two weeks after its first game and that was after their Danvers contingent (seven of the team's 13 players) couldn't skate until January.
"It's been a lot of logistics. It feels like we've been worrying about everything other than hockey," said coach Danielle Finocchiaro. "We've been stressing just to work on cardio as much as you can while we can't practice. The girls are in good shape but you need to build up that cardio to get used to being in a hockey game. The more we can we on the ice, the better we're going to be."
While Beverly won't play early in the week, there's optimism the team will be able to play this weekend's scheduled "back-to-back" series against Masconomet Saturday and Sunday.
Peabody and Bishop Fenwick are also in the midst of health related pauses. The Tanners are hoping to be back on the ice early next week while the Crusaders are in a similar sport with Saturday's meeting against rival St. Mary's Lynn postponed as well as their Sunday morning non-league clash with Shawsheen.
There was a clear North Shore flavor on the blue line for top-ranked Austin Prep (6-0-1) last Sunday morning when the Cougars blanked Bishop Fenwick at McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
Marbehead's Brooke Brennan manned the top pair along with Danvers native Emma Guthrie while fellow Danvers native Bree Anderson took a regular shift as well. It's one of the most suffocating defensive units in the state, limiting Fenwick to 13 shots in Sunday's game and limiting all opponents to 10 goals all year.
Of course having one of the state's best goalies in Lauryn Hannafin helps the defensive cause. Up front, former Masconomet standout Isabel Hulse scored for AP and Gloucester native Madison Vittands (a freshman) is one of the Cougars' leading scorers.
It was cool to see Pingree's girls playing some pond hockey last week as part of their cohort practice groupings. The pond behind the South Hamilton school's gym was frozen over and the Highlanders took advantage for some fun; you can check out the shot on their Twitter account @Pingreesports.
The Highlanders are still hoping to be cleared for a few official games sometime this month.
