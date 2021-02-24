Traditionally, the North Shore's girls hockey season ends with a "cheers and jeers" edition of the Kick Saves column.
As if it needs repeating, there was nothing traditional about this pandemic shortened 2021 winter campaign. It also wouldn't feel right to issue any jeers: Kids got to be together playing they game they love, safely. Any inconvenience of some schedule changes and dressing on the bleachers is minor in comparison.
Let's wrap up this one of a kind season instead with a "Senior Salute." It's been a pleasure to watch the Class of 2021 do their thing for the last four years and they deserve excess praise for what they went through to stay on the ice this winter. In alphabetical order, I'll run through each senior from the five local girls hockey squads along with a few thoughts about what made them a memorable player and one NHL player her style reminds me of.
Bella Cahill, Masconomet: Great leader who loved her team and went through a lot to join it from the Landmark School, so she always appreciated the opportunity to play. Was a natural moving back to defense and was willing to play anywhere the Chieftains needed. NHL comp: Adam McQuaid.
Cali Caponigro, Masconomet: Selfless player put her own goal scoring needs aside to take shifts on defense and make the team better. Impact player in all of her seasons wearing Red-and-White graduates with more than 20 career goals. Very good away from the puck as well. NHL comp: Ryan O'Reilly.
Allison Countie, Bishop Fenwick: A great defenseman for the Crusaders who was never afraid to stick her nose in at the front of the net. Opposing forwards had to work for it if they wanted to get near the Fenwick net when Countie was on patrol. Captain and great leader. NHL comp: Shea Theodore.
Gabby Davern, Bishop Fenwick: Led the Crusaders with eight goals and 15 points this year and graduates second all-time for a Fenwick girl with 60 goals and 106 points. Impacts the game in all three zones, strong along the walls, very competitive and owns the first playoff game-winning goal in Fenwick girls history from her sophomore year. NHL comp: T.J. Oshie.
Madison Delano, Beverly: Made over 650 saves in two years in the Beverly net with two shutouts and nine wins. Consistently good and at times lights out with the ability to carry the Panthers through stretched when their legs tired. Exceptional positioning and really hard to beat along the ice with a good glove to match. NHL comp: Robin Lehner.
Lauren Dillon, Masconomet: Hard-working skater was solid in all three zones, could play center, wing or defense and had her motor running on every shift. Captain who came together with her five fellow seniors to make sure Masco didn't lose its program in a very admirable way. NHL comp: Charlie Coyle.
Jen Flynn, Peabody: Fabulous leader was a two-year captain who graduates as Peabody's second all-time leader among girls with 91 points. Top-six forward all four years has great hands for finishing close to the goalie and a knack for making the right defensive play in front of her own net. Reliable and consistent in all situations. A model player. NHL comp: Jonathan Toews.
Reilly Ganter, Peabody: Perhaps it was no coincidence Peabody's only loss came in a game she missed. Huge presence on the blue line in terms of puck possession and physically protecting the net front. Great decision maker and as a four-year player helped mold Peabody's team defensive identity. NHL comp: Brandon Carlo.
Hanna Goodreau, Bishop Fenwick: Unsung worker that brought a unique skill set up front. Best is yet to come this spring and will be playing college lacrosse at Hartwick. NHL comp: Dustin Brown.
Cayla Greenleaf, Beverly: The Energizer Bunny of area defenseman had to be the leader in minutes played among skaters. Never took a shift off despite all those minutes, frequently carrying the puck from end-to-end and wheeling around the zone more than once until the right passing lane opened up. Equally effective away from the puck and a two-year captain. NHL comp: Charlie McAvoy.
Sophia Grutti, Masconomet: Shorthanded goal in the season finale was a highlight reel tally. Had a great senior season while often drawing the toughest assignments as far as facing the opponent's most dangerous forwards. Fearless shot blocker. NHL comp: Seth Jones.
Abby Kalinowski, Marblehead: Heart and soul type player was a two-year captain, multi-year all-star and rock both on and off the ice. Led Marblehead to its first winning season since 2018 and only its second since 2012 through combination of defensive acumen, team-first sacrifices and sheer inspiration. The kind of player that brings everyone around her to a higher level. NHL comp: Alex Pietrangelo.
Emma Knott, Beverly: One of the best net drives on the North Shore and Beverly's leading goal scorer in two of the last three seasons. Almost impossible to knock off the spot atop the crease digging for rebounds. Very good in the dot and a tendency to come through in the clutch with several game-winners. NHL comp: Auston Matthews.
Olivia Lojocomo, Bishop Fenwick: Solid stickhandler chipped in offensively in all four years as a Crusader. Strong with puck management with something of a creative flair. NHL comp: Jake DeBrusk.
Shannon Nagy, Bishop Fenwick: Captain shot the puck with so much confidence as a senior and almost surely would've hit double digit goals in a full season. Still put her own offensive game second to defensive responsibilities and playing the team game. The kind of leader you can build around. NHL comp: Mark Stone.
Catie Nemeskal, Beverly: Another Panther leader with an uncanny ability to never tire no matter how often and how hard she skated. Great forechecked with a tendency to buzz around the zone, force turnovers and create. Great compliment to her linemates. NHL comp: Chris Kunitz.
Chloe Shapleigh, Peabody: Defensive wizard can hip fake to open up a shooting lane in a way that looks like Ray Bourque or Paul Coffey. So confident carrying the puck and showed great patience in chipping pucks to safety over the course of the year. The lynchpin of Peabody's defensive strategy, the area's leader in defenseman scoring and one of the best defensemen in the state this winter. NHL comp: Victor Hedman.
Elise Staunton, Peabody: Her goal on Senior Night was one of the best moments of the Tanners' season and she evolved into a regular contributor on defense. Saved her best game for last and played great in the senior finale against Newburyport. Always seemed to exceed expectations. NHL comp: Kevan Miller.
Paige Thibedeau, Peabody: Classic clutch scoring from the wing enjoyed her best offensive season with 12 goals in 13 games, taking the area's informal "Rocket Richard" trophy for 2021. Stirred the drink for Peabody with her physicality along the walls and at the net front. Her playing with emotion made every Tanner better. NHL comp: Brad Marchand.
Eve Weiss, Bishop Fenwick: Versatile forward that could do a little bit of everything for the Crusaders and contributed up front all four years. Great quickness. NHL comp: Carl Hagelin.
Mackenzie Walles, Marblehead: Team-first captain from Hamilton-Wenham was comfortable in any position and helped shape the identity of the young Lady Headers. Never afraid to step into a shooting or passing lane. Led by example and played big role in keeping team on same page through multiple COVID stoppages. NHL comp: Jordan Staal.
Lydia Willette, Masconomet: Calm, cool and collected under pressure, in her first season as the full-time starter she gave Masconomet a sense that everything was going to be alright no matter what was going on in front of her. Worked really hard at the positional aspects of playing goalie, made the majority of first saves and kept Masco in a number of games deep into third periods. Tremendous leader shined when it was her turn in the crease. NHL comp: Anton Khudobin.
Congratulations to St. Mary's Lynn coach Frank Pagliuca for collecting his 300th career win and leading the Spartans to the Catholic Central League Cup playoff title. Peabody native Jenna Chaplain had a hat trick in the championship game (a 3-2 win over previously unbeaten Matignon).
Other locals contributing for St. Mary's (15-2-3) were Danvers' Amanda Forziati, Swampscott's Kasey Litwan, Boxford's Hannah Coleman and Haylie Grossman and Kelly Lovett of Peabody.
Special thanks to all the folks who helped stream games online this winter, both for the parents, grandparents and extended family that couldn't be at the rink and for us media types who like to watch as much hockey as humanly possible. That goes to Peabody Access TV, Cape Ann Live up in Gloucester, Steve Clay streaming for Marblehead, Boxford TV and anyone else we forgot.
Goalie coaches were a huge part of the success across the North Shore this winter and often don't get enough credit. Peabody's torrid 12-1 season came about because junior Audrey Buckley was tremendous in her first season in net. She played with supreme confidence and a lot of it stemmed from working with the Tanner boys goalie coach John Bastoni; it's awesome to see boys and girls program's helping each other out.
Stick taps for the area's other goalie gurus like Beverly's Matt Lampert, Masco's Alex Jones and Bishop Fenwick's Steph Ciampa; as well as all assistant coaches Stephen Roach and Amanda Donahue (Peabody), Kellie Moulton (Beverly) and Bill Corley (Fenwick).
This year's Kick Saves All-North Shore first time, aka the girls hockey Super Six
Line 1: Gabby Davern, Bishop Fenwick and Paige Thibedeau, Peabody centered by Jen Flynn, Peabody.
Defensive Pair 1: Chloe Shapleigh, Peabody with Cayla Greenleaf, Beverly
Goalie: Lily Francoeur, Marblehead;
Second and third teams:
Line 2: Gabi Oakes, Masconomet and Abigail Amigo, Marblehead centered by Emma Knott, Beverly
Defensive Pair 2: Abby Kalinowski, Marblehead with Catherine Salvo, Bishop Fenwick.
Line 3: Jamie DuPont, Beverly and Lauren Dirarian, Bishop Fenwick centered by Jenna DiNapoli, Peabody.
Defensive Pair 3: Sophia Grutti, Masconomet with Reilly Ganter, Peabody.
Goalie: Sedona Lawson, Bishop Fenwick.
Alright, one mini jeer: I wish there was a way the annual girls Carlin Cup between Bishop Fenwick and Peabody could've been played. Seeing some non-league game in other sports over the last few weeks and knowing these were the two best teams in the area ... It certainly would've been a great game and probably Fenwick's best chance to beat the Tanners for the first time since 2015 (0-8-2).
