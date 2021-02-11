There have been times this season when the Beverly High girls hockey team feels like it’s stuck in a game of Mario Kart.
When the Panthers are picking up momentum and gathering speed, the pandemic throws a banana pool or a Koopa shell their way. The thing about this resilient group that no matter how many obstacles come their way, Beverly finds a way to navigate through or around them to get back on the ice.
Postponements, multiple long stretches on pause with no ice time due to COVID-19 contacts, games with as few as nine skaters available, practices on a mini sheet of ice that make honing strategy nearly impossible, half the team being unable to join until mid-January ... the Panthers have dealt with a lot.
With a wisdom beyond their years, they’ve been determined not to feel sorry for themselves while making the most of the games they do have.
“I think we’ve persevered through our shared love for this sport,” said senior Catie Nemeskal, one of four captains. “We’re grateful for the chance to play at all and we’re making every minute on the ice count because we never know when it could be our last game together.”
Take Monday afternoon’s game at Gloucester for example. Beverly was playing its third game in about 45 hours and trailed by two goals going into the third period. Most professional teams mail it in for the third period of back-to-back games (never mind three in a row), but the Panthers found their legs and rallied for three straight goals to win.
With two wins in the last three games, Beverly is now 2-4-1 heading into Wednesday night’s clash at Newburyport. The team is hitting its stride partly because of that time spent away from the rink when they put a major emphasis on building team chemistry through Zoom meetings and other activities.
“We have a major focus on team bonding,” said senior defenseman Cayla Greenleaf, a captain from Ipswich. “We can’t get together off the ice so we find ways to bond on the bus or on Zoom. We’re really taking it game by game and making sure we give our all each game.”
Ice time definitely hasn’t been at a premium and the Panther skaters have been happy to double shift when needed. Up front, senior captain Emma Knott has been hitting the net with a team-high six goals centering fellow captain Nemeskal and freshman Halle Greenleaf. Junior captain Jaime DuPont centers the other line flanked by Shea Nemeskal and junior Kayleigh Crowell.
Though Beverly scored four times in its first three games, they’re now averaging more than three a game over the last four. It’s a solid turnaround that’s come from hitting the net and taking advantage of power play chances.
“It’s been frustrating at times because we feel like we can be one of the top teams in the conference but the shutdowns and limited practice make it difficult to get our legs or get into a groove,” said DuPont. “Since we got our core back and added some talented freshman, we’ve been able to build off that chemistry from last year. There’s a lot of hockey left to play and we want to hit our stride and finish on a high note.”
Defensively, freshman Abby Sullivan and sophomores Sadie Papamechail, Kaylee Rich and Katherine Purcell have been strong. Cayla Greenleaf is the Panthers’ rock on the blue line, often playing upwards of 20 minutes a game.
“Cayla has such a great sense for the game,” said Panthers coach Danielle Finocchiaro. “She effects the game in all three zones. She’s so strong and so consistent and it’s a huge plus for us to be able to rely on her.”
Senior goalie Madison Delano and freshman Megan McGinnity have both played well in net for the Panthers. Delano is coming up on her 500th save in a Beverly uniform and MGinnity earned her first career victory in Monday’s comeback triumph.
After Wednesday’s bout, Beverly lines up another triple header this weekend: The Panthers face Marblehead Sunday in Revere, “host” Peabody at McVann-O’Keefe Monday afternoon and travel to Gloucester Tuesday. It’s a challenge but it’s all worth it for this hard-working bunch.
“We feel like we’re making up for lost time,” said Knott. “The talent we have has made it a really enjoyable season. We’re grateful for the effort everyone made so we could have the opportunity to play; not knowing when it might be the last time we’re on the ice made us realize how important it is to support each other on and off the ice.”
“All the setbacks we faced only gave us the mindset that we’re giving 100 percent from the first whistle to the last,” Greenleaf added.
###
Though Pingree’s game with Worcester Academy last weekend wasn’t technically an official contest, the Highlanders were thrilled to get a chance to be on the ice together. Goalie Maddie Santosousso made 37 saves in the 6-0 loss and the team got some strong scoring chances from veterans Kate Hill, Izzy Marble and Gaby Nagahama. Newcomers Ashley Smail and Sadie Canelli also played well in their Pingree debuts.
###
Seniors Bella Cahill and Cali Caponigro have been very unselfish in taking shifts on defense for the Chieftains; the converted forwards blocked three or four shots each in Sunday’s win over Beverly and were a huge part of keeping the Panthers from rallying in the third period of a 4-2 game.
“They’ve been bouncing back and forth. Sometimes they like it and sometimes they hate it but I think they understand that since we only have three defensemen it’s more ice time,” coach Ryan Sugar said. “It’s a huge credit to them that they’re willing to go back there and throw their bodies in front of shots.”
###
There weren’t any hat tricks in Northeastern League competition until last week when there were two involving Masconomet. Glouester’s Mia Salah scored three times in her team’s win over the Chieftains mid-week and then Masco freshman Gabi Oakes posted her first career hat trick in Sunday’s win over Beverly.
It was the first hat trick by any Masco player this year and the first by a Chieftain freshman since the end of the 2019 season when Isabel Hulse potted three against Melrose. A Newburyport native now at Austin Prep, Hulse set a Masco rookie record with 50 points that year.
###
Peabody went to Winthrop Wednesday looking to avenge its only loss of the year without having had any ice time in ten days. Tuesday’s practice was snowed out and the Tanners endured a COVID pause before that. Facing arguably the best team in the Northeastern League without any preparation may not seem ideal but the Tanners weren’t losing much sleep over it.
“Of course it’s not perfect. Nothing is this year,” said coach Michelle Roach. “We’re trying to reschedule those games we lost and there’s no a lot of time left. I’d much rather play a bunch of games in a row or on short rest than not play them at all. It’s all about giving the kids as many games as possible.”
###
Bishop Fenwick (6-3 before Wednesday’s game) drew the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Catholic Central League Cup. The Crusaders will host No. 5 Arlington Catholic Saturday night at Essex Sports Center with the winner moving on to face No. 1 seed Matignon next Tuesday night in Stoneham.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Austin Prep faces Bishop Feehan and No. 3 St. Mary’s Lynn faces Archbishop Williams. Matignon received the lone bye in the seven team draw.
###
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season.
