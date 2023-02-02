How would the best Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association teams stack up against the private schools that compete in the New England Prep School Athletic Conference?
It’s a question that gets asked in a number of sports — soccer, football, basketball, lacrosse, baseball and field hockey to name a few. Thanks to Austin Prep’s recent shift from the MIAA ranks to the prep school ranks, it’s been answered somewhat in girls hockey.
In the case of the Cougars, who ran the table with a perfect 27-0-0 record in their last season in the MIAA, the answer is they stack up extremely well. Austin Prep is 12-3-3 going into Wednesday’s bout against Kents Hill and has consistently been ranked among the top 15 girls hockey teams in New England all season.
“We were a bit unsure of what to expect in NEPSAC at the beginning of the season. It’s a challenging league against some of the best competition in the country,” said sophomore defenseman Bree Anderson of Danvers. “It’s been an awesome experience that I’ve really enjoyed.
“The biggest challenge I’ve found is the faster pace of the game,” she added. “You have to come to play each and every period, as you can’t afford to take any periods off.”
A regular on Austin Prep’s blue line since her eighth grade season, Anderson had a goal in the state championship game at TD Garden last March. She’s a strong and physical defender that relies on outstanding gap control and a solid hockey IQ to keep dangerous chances away from her team’s net.
The biggest difference between playing in the MIAA ranks and prep school, Anderson feels, is the pace of play. There’s just a tad less time to make decisions with the puck ... and as a defenseman, the breakout passes have to be made a bit harder and there’s a smidge less time to think once the puck is on your stick.
“I enjoy the competitive, fast-paced games because I feel like I step up the competition when those moments are toughest,” said Anderson, who typically starts on the top pairing alongside senior Caroline Melanson of Wakefield. She also plays with classmate Riley Lovaland of Andover.
When she was just four years old, Anderson started skating in the Danvers Youth Hockey program, since she wanted to follow in her dad Mark’s footsteps. He was one of her coaches from the learn-to-skate program up through PeeWees.
“To this day, some of my closest friends are the teammates I played with in Danvers Youth Hockey,” said Anderson, who joined up with the all-girls Islanders Hockey Club in seventh grade.
There, she met Austin Prep coach Stephanie Wood and started to develop even more as a player. Wood built the Cougars into the Commonwealth’s most dominant girls hockey program, winning state titles in 2016, 2020 and 2022. She earned her 200th career victory just a few weeks ago when Austin beat Pingree.
“She has been one of the most influential coaches I’ve ever had. She’s helped me come a long way in all aspects of the game, both as a defensive player and as a hockey player overall,” said Anderson, citing puck handling, positioning and gap control as some of the key things she’s learned from Wood. “Without her, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Anderson’s favorite subjects in school are math, English and science. She’s thinking about studying engineering or architecture and design in college and would love to play hockey if possible.
She’s a blue liner capable of playing in all situations and feels like her poise on the power play and penalty kill are the most improved parts of her game in three seasons at AP thus far.
“One of the most important things I’ve learned here is patience,” she said. “My experiences on the power play and penalty kill lines have also taught me how to play in high-pressure situations, and I’ve also learned how to play at a faster pace.”
Marblehead native Brooke Brennan is another valuable defenseman for the Cougars. Gloucester’s Madison Vittands is a dangerous scoring forward to round out those with North Shore ties skating in the Green-and-White.
Going from rivalries with the likes of St. Mary’s Lynn to taking on the iron of the prep school ranks such as Noble & Greenough, Milton Academy, Phillips and Tilton has taken some getting used to. At the end of the day, though, hockey is hockey and the Cougars thrive on competition (their success shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that saw them play the last 2-3 seasons).
“We’re focused on proving the people who said we wouldn’t do well in this league wrong,” Anderson said. “Our goal for this year is to make it deep into the (NEPSAC) playoffs. In addition to proving that we can do this for ourselves, we want to do this for each other and for our seniors who’ll be playing their last year of high school hockey.”
Anderson has come to love the community and family-like atmosphere that comes from being on a hockey team. Being a good teammate and playing for the kids she shares a locker room with is also one of her favorite aspects of the sport.
“I’ve loved hockey from the moment that my parents helped me lace up my first pair of skates,” she said. “I love the pride after winning a game, and most importantly, I’ve made so many lifelong friends through hockey who I consider family.”
■■■
Masconomet earned a hard-fought win over the weekend, holding off Marblehead, 3-2, with some solid late game work by goalie Maddie Dupuis and her defensive skaters. The victory snapped a nine-game losing streak and saw Masconomet (now 3-10) take advantage of one of its few remaining home games at Haverhill Valley Forum.
With seven games left, Masconomet has just one more at home (against Gloucester next Wednesday) as it looks to leap into the top 32 of the Division 2 power rankings.
■■■
On the other end of that coin, Marblehead (also 3-10) remains in the state tournament hunt at No. 28 in this week’s Division 1 power rankings. If the Lady Headers remain inside the top 32, they’ll qualify for postseason no matter how many wins they earn.
The Lady Headers continue to play well defensively and have gotten excellent goaltending from both eighth grader Liv Doucette (.923 save percentage) and freshman Addie Lydon (.915). If the can rustle up some goals, they should earn enough points down the stretch to solidify a playoff berth.
■■■
Beverly’s young defensemen continue to play well beyond their years. Freshman Caroline Horn was one of the best players on the ice last Saturday in the Panthers’ 2-1 home loss to Peabody. Her sense for getting into passing lanes to disrupt chances was impressive, but the way she moved the puck and nearly created scoring chances with a couple of outstanding cross ice passes stood out even moreso.
Morgan Linskey and Ashley Freitas, two more freshman blue liners, also had strong games. It must help having two seasoned defenseman in seniors Sadie Papamechail and Katherine Purcell for the young pups to look up to and learn from.
■■■
The Princeton women’s hockey team celebrated Denna Laing Day recently when the Tigers hosted Brown at Baker Rink in New Jersey. Laing is a two-time Princeton captain from Marblehead who suffered a spinal injury during the 2016 Women’s Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough while playing for the Boston Blades. Each year since, Princeton has dedicated a home game in her honor, and she was thrilled to be on hand to drop a ceremonial first puck a few weeks back at this year’s event.
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.