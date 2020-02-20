Brittany Foster has always been a 200-foot hockey player and now in her senior year at Berwick Academy she’s got just about 200 total varsity points to show for it.
A Danvers native playing along with her triplet sisters Tiffany and Sydney, Brittany recently reached 100 points combined in her three seasons in a Bulldog uniform. Added to the 76 she racked up in two years with Beverly’s varsity (including as an eighth grader), the talented and heady player has had one of the most productive five year stretches of any North Shore native.
Ever the competitor, the most important thing for Foster isn’t the milestone or the goals, but the fact that her Bulldogs are having one of the best seasons in program history. The multi-time defending Eastern Independent League champs are 20-6-2 and are finally earning respect in New England Prep School circles, ranked No. 15 in the region in the most recent poll. That’s a major achievement for a school coming from a small league (which includes Pingree) that doesn’t have heavyweights like Nobles, Tabor, Phillips, etc.
“Our coach (Kelly Souza) has been preaching that we have a bigger hill to climb because the EIL doesn’t get a lot of credit. I think if you look where we were at the end of last year and even this year, we’re earning that respect,” Foster said. “It doesn’t feel too different from last year; we learned from some success and brought that culture into this season.”
Downing the Highlanders in the EIL title game last year at Warrior Arena in Boston was a highlight for Berwick, which will be the top seed in the league playoffs and hopes to earn a bid in the New England tourney as well. A big part of the reason for the team’s success is their commitment to team hockey; yes, there are a ton of highly talented players at the Southern Maine prep school, but none of them sell our for individual achievements.
“It’s the little details of the game: tying up our wings, stops and starts, backchecking, forechecking. When we focus on those things our scoring chances will come,” Foster explains. “The games we have won are a direct result of focused on the nitty gritty details and not trying to get ahead of ourselves trying to make the flashy play.”
Finding chemistry with fellow 100-point scorer Rayne Zimmerman and linemate Julia Cabral has helped Brittany hit her stride as well.
Winners of the first Maine Prep Cup, Berwick’s had tremendous contributions on the scoresheet from Brittany as well as Tiffany, who has a half-dozen mutli-point games so far this season. Sydney’s ice time has been limited by a broken thumb, but there’s a chance it’ll be healed up in time for the upcoming league and NEPSAC playoffs.
All three Fosters will be playing college hockey for the William Smith Herons, who are in the midst of an excellent season and recently knocked off the No. 4 ranked team in Division 3 women’s hockey. The competitive atmosphere and the chance to stay together, as they have in every step of their hockey journeys so far, were the main factors in their decision to attend Hobart & William Smith.
“When I first stepped on the campus at William Smith I got a sense of a small, tight knit community similar to Berwick. It’s the perfect environment for a small liberal arts school where I could major in the humanities,” said Brittany, who also felt a kinship with coach Jamie Totten, whose style reminded her a lot of what she’s experienced with Souza and the Bulldogs.
“It’s a great locker culture in the locker room. (Totten) encourages a culture where you work for you playing time similar to a D1 team. I like the structure knowing that in order to get minutes I will have to work for it and follow that culture.”
Standouts in field hockey and lacrosse as well, the three sisters will focus on ice hockey at the college level. They’ve got one game, against Tilton on Saturday, left in the regular season before hitting the EIL tournament, and hopefully doing some damage in the New England tourney as well.
“Our team knows that we are underdogs and we use that to our advantage when we play high ranked and skilled teams in our league,” said Brittany. “I think our teams selflessness and willing to focus on the little things really has been clicking.”
¢¢¢
Congratulations are in order for Swampscott native Sydney Cresta, who will be playing both field and ice hockey at Connecticut College. She’s having a great post-graduate season up at Deerfield Academy after graduating from the Marblehead co-op program as the North Shore’s career points leader with 176.
¢¢¢
Double-shifting isn’t easy but its one thing Bishop Fenwick sophomore Grace Morey excels at. Capable of playing both defense and wing, she’s often called on to both within the realm of a single game or period. Especially when Fenwick winds up on the penalty kill, Morey hops over the boards to fill a gap on the blue line just moments after taking a good shift in the offensive zone.
“We’re trying to balance out the scoring. Grace can play both positions,” said Fenwick coach John Kasle. “We’ll spot her back there on D when we need to, and we’ll do the same thing with Lauren Dirarian, who played defense last year but has been outstanding at center this year.”
Having three outstanding and reliable defensemen is another factor: Catherine Salvo, Allison Countie and Zoe Elwell are all capable of playing big minutes without skipping a beat. That in turn means the Crusaders can rotate three D without someone tiring out.
Heading into the Division 2 tournament, it’s likely the Crusaders will host a first round game at McVann-O’Keefe Rink. At 12-5-3, they matched the program’s most regular season wins with 12 and posted the most points ever at 27.
“We’re very happy with where we’re at. It’s our eighth year as a program and now they fourth time we’ve been in the tournament,” Kasle said. “After the Carlin Cup (loss to Peabody), we tried to talk about the big picture for a moment. We’re in a good spot here.”
¢¢¢
Don’t forget the Northeastern Hockey League will be having its skills competition at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody on Friday at 6:15 p.m. The league’s all-stars will take part in fastest skater, hardest shot and shootout competitions, a fun way for Peabody, Masconomet, Winthrop, Beverly, Marblehead and Medford to wrap up the regular season.
The Tanners are hosting as the league champs but certainly had to work for it. Coach Butch Martucci and Winthrop nearly won the title for the second time by knocking off the Peabody last week, but fell a goal short. You have to respect the bold style of Martucci, who pulled the goalie in a tie game to try to win the NEHL championship. Looking ahead to next year, the Vikings have to be an early favorite with the league’s top returning goalie (Summer Tallent) plus young standouts like Mia Martucci, Emma Holmes and Abby Holmes all returning.
¢¢¢
Peabody’s Sammie Mirasolo is now the first skater to receive the NEHL MVP more than once. Born after the mouthful GEMIHL dissolved from two leagues into one in 2014, the league has had co-MVP’s three times in seven seasons: Nicole Woods from Beverly with Brittany Smith in 2014, Sydney Cresta with Abby Gendron last year and Mirasolo with Molly Elmore this year.
The other MVPs were Mirasolo in 2018, McKinley Karpa (Beverly, 207), Anna O’Neill (Beverly, 2016) and Caitlin McBride (Beverly, 2015).
It’s a fairly elite list: Each of the seven skaters graduated with at least 100 career points and the lone goalie, Elmore, has over 2,000 career saves and 50 wins.
¢¢¢
Will we ever see a girls hockey Super 8 tournament? It’s worth keeping an eye on as the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association votes on its statewide tournament proposal next week.
If it passes, the hockey committee will have to re-submit its bid for a boys Super 8 tournament. In doing so, there’s no reason the state coaches association shouldn’t attach a girls proposal as well. As we’ve seen in baseball, a Super 8 creates buzz and excitement that can help a sport grow; the girls Super 8 could be tied, attendance wise, to the boys tourney or it could be played as its own location — either the boys site becomes an ever bigger hockey hotbed or the place where the girls Super 8 takes place becomes a draw. It’s win-win.
¢¢¢
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. Contact Matt Williams at 978-338-2669, MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.
