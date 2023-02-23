Their dads had them in skates not long after they learned to walk ... and the rest is history.
Shea Nemeskal and Sadie Papamechail, Danvers High seniors who play for the Beverly co-op girls hockey team, have spent a lifetime together on the ice. They’ve grown from grinning mini-Mites getting used to the way their pads feel in Falcon Youth Hockey blue to dynamic leaders clad in Orange-and-Black as two of the top veteran players in the Northeastern Hockey League. Their jersey numbers (24 and 25) are even right next to each other.
Celebrating their Senior Day this past weekend with fellow 12th graders Katherine Purcell and Kaylee Rich (also Danvers High students) brought the whole journey full circle.
“Hockey has been such a huge part of my life ... it’s crazy and a little sad that it’s almost over,” said Papamechail, who will play field hockey in college at Salve Regina.
The Panthers finished the regular season 10-9-1 and will most likely be on the road for the first round of the Division 1 state tournament next week. Both Nemeskal and Papamechail have skated regular shifts since they were freshmen, and the program won a combined 10 games in their first two seasons.
With head coach Matt Lampert and his assistants setting the tone, they’ve turned things around in their upperclass years. This will be the second year in a row with a playoff berth, and the 10 wins are Beverly’s most in six years.
“I think we’re leaving the program stronger then it was when we came into it,” said Nemeskal. “With our coaches and how many talented, young girls we have, I think it’ll continue to improve.”
Though they also excel at other sports — Papamechail in field hockey and Nemeskal in cross country and outdoor track — they were both more-or-less born to play hockey. Some of Papamechail’s earlier memories are playing co-ed youth hockey coached by her dad, Chris.
“I didn’t like it at first,” she recalls. “Once we changed to playing with all girls, it was so much fun. I loved meeting everyone and getting to know everyone.”
The pair played with the Lynnfield Ice Cats girls program and eventually settled in with the North Shore Vipers, where Chris has been their coach.
“What did I learn from him? Probably everything,” said Nemeskal. “He’s been my coach it feels like my whole life. Just positioning and knowing where to be, I think, goes back to him.”
Nemeskal’s dad, Paul, also helped out coaching and used to be an assistant coach with the Danvers High boys varsity squad (for whom he also played during his own high school days). He was captain of the Tufts men’s hockey team in the mid-90’s and loved watching both his daughters (Catie graduated two years ago) skate for the Panthers.
“He actually put me on the ice before my older sister, then Catie started because she was jealous,” Nemeskal said with a chuckle.
Recently named a Northeastern Hockey League all-star, Nemeskal is a hard-working forward who notched her 50th career point with an assist Tuesday against Winthrop. She enjoys setting up her teammates and has no qualms about going to the tough areas near the net or along the walls.
“I really like being down in the corners battling for pucks,” said Nemeskal, who plans to study economics in college.
Papamechail has been a reliable defenseman all four seasons with Beverly (the same position she plays in field hockey). She’s got a booming shot on the power play and is an excellent skater ... watching her defensive instincts when she peels back, you’d never know she only began on the blue line in ninth grade.
“I was a forward my whole life until freshman year. My dad and my brother (Michael) were both defensemen and they were always pushing me that way, and the team needed one,” said Papamechail. “I was always a more defensive-minded forward, so it came naturally.”
Leadership roles came fairly naturally for the pair, who’ve really enjoyed helping bring a team with players from three schools (Beverly, Danvers and Ipswich) together as one. The Panthers have 10 freshmen and three eighth graders on the squad, who have all become major parts of the team both on and off the ice.
“It’s been a really fun year with all the new players,” said Nemeskal. “Meeting people from three different towns is unique and is always good.”
The girls hockey world is a small, tight knit one; in almost every high school game, players on opposing teams have skated together in club or youth hockey. Battling against one another is fun, and reuniting after the game is one of the most enjoyable parts of the sport.
“I think that’s my favorite: seeing your old teammates and seeing how everyone’s doing,” Nemeskal said. “No matter how much time has passed, it’s always the same as the last time you saw them ... like no time has passed at all.”
■■■
Having a winning record and getting into the state tournament used to be the same thing. With the power ranking system now in its second year, that’s no longer the case.
So while the layperson might look at Bishop Fenwick’s 7-10-2 record and figure they’re struggling a bit, the truth is the Crusaders’ No. 18 position in the power rankings is more important than the win total.
“It was a little weird last year, but now I’m used to it,” said Fenwick head coach John Kasle. “The goal is to get into the tournament, and the way you do that now is by playing good teams. All summer I had last year’s rankings out, calling around to get games with the top teams. That’s the important thing now.”
Of course the ultimate goal is to win as many of those games as possible, but .500 is no longer the be-all, end-all to qualify for the playoffs.
If the Crusaders defeat No. 11 ranked Longmeadow in their regular season finale on Thursday, they’d very likely move into the top 16 and host a first round playoff game.
■■■
Peabody seems to have taken its game to another level after losing to Winthrop for a second time this season a few weeks ago. Going into Wednesday’s bout against No. 6 ranked Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover, they’ve won four in a row by an 18-1 margin and sophomore goalie Alyse Mutti has posted three consecutive shutouts. Her nine shutouts this winter are a new single-season program record.
Up front, the top two lines are both producing. The Tanners have rocketed up the Division 1 power rankings and sat at No. 5 after Monday’s Carlin Cup victory over Bishop Fenwick.
“The rhythm is great right now and everything is clicking,” said captain Jenna DiNapoli, the Bo Tierney Award winner as Carlin Cup MVP. “Hopefully we can keep it going and take it all the way to the Garden (for the state title game next month).”
■■■
Two skaters netted their first career hat tricks this week: Pingree junior Avery Fredo (3 goals against Beaver Country Day) and Masconomet junior Bella Flinn (3 goals against Shawsheen). They were only the fourth and fifth hat tricks by girls in the immediate area this season, but not the only one of the week.
Winthrop dynamo Emma Holmes had a rare natural hat trick Tuesday night in her squad’s come-from-behind win over Beverly. She netted three straight in the third period, with the game-tying, game-winning, and an insurance goal all in the final five minutes of play. Holmes had four goals in all in a 6-3 decision that featured a rather extreme 19 total minor penalties.
■■■
Coming off a shutout win over Beaver Country Day (captain Maddie Santosuosso’s 4th of the year), Pingree will travel to Portsmouth Abbey in the first round of the Eastern Independent League playoffs Friday. The Highlanders are 0-2 against Abbey this season but both were close games ... 1-0 and 3-1.
■■■
In terms of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs, seedings will be announced Saturday with game schedules likely to follow this weekend.
In Division 1, Peabody, Beverly and Bishop Fenwick are certain qualifiers, while other clubs with North Shore ties are top-ranked St. Mary’s Lynn, NEHL champion Winthrop and Newburyport, Marblehead, Shawsheen and Medford all possible qualifiers.
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. Contact Matt Williams at mwilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN