Abi Bruner always wanted to follow her father’s footsteps ... even if the journey took her almost 900 miles away.
A senior captain for the Bishop Fenwick girls hockey team, Bruner recently committed to play college hockey at Trine University in Angola, Indiana. It’s a dream come true in a lot of ways, not the least of which is playing the same collegiate sport as her dad, Brendon, who skated for Assumption (and graduated in 1994).
“The best part is I’m going to get to wear his number, 9,” said Bruner, who sports No. 24 on her Black-and-Gold Crusader sweater.
A Georgetown native, Bruner got started in Newburyport Youth Hockey because she wanted to play the sport her dad loved. She moved on to the Ice Cats program and then the Islanders and North Suburban Wings. Hockey quickly became her favorite.
“It’s a very competitive and fast moving game,” Bruner said. “I like the way the whole entire team has to be into it for you to succeed. It’s never about just one kid.”
First joining Bishop Fenwick when she was in eighth grade, Bruner has grown into one of the Crusaders’ most dependable and productive forwards over her five seasons. On the wing, she’s an excellent cycler who can deliver the puck to a teammate’s tape with the best of them. She’s also never afraid to dig in the corners and is more than capable of finishing when opportunities present themselves.
It’s the teamwork that produces results that’s the most satisfying part of the game for Bruner, who has already set a career-high with five goals this winter.
“I like using my speed and picking my head up, looking for open ice when I have it and trying to create plays,” Bruner said. “When we’re working together out there and everything kind of clicks, it’s the best feeling.”
For the most part, things have clicked for Bishop Fenwick this season. Bruner typically skates alongside fellow captain Abbey Millman, though injuries have shuffled the lines in recent games. Still, the Crusaders are finding ways to win: they’re 6-8t2 going into Wednesday’s late game against arch rival (and No. 1 ranked) St. Mary’s Lynn.
Being a couple of games under .500 might appear subpar, but Fenwick plays one of the most difficult schedules in the state in the rugged Catholic Central League. They’ve been in the Top 20 of every power ranking release and, with 32 teams making the Division 1 field, they’re in no danger of missing the state playoffs.
“We keep pushing through. Coach (John Kasle) keeps stressing that we work with that we have and tells everyone to focus on their own part, don’t worry about others jobs’,” said Bruner, who along with Millman and fellow captain Zoe Elwell has embraced a huge leadership role on a squad that has nine freshmen and nine sophomores.
“We try to be good role models for them so they can follow us,” Bruner added. “I remember playing in eighth grade; right when I walked in I knew it was a different game, different attitude, and I had to work so much harder than youth hockey.”
Bruner feels like her offseason conditioning with Rep Fitness has been huge in her development. The time she spent with Wings coach Amanda Conway (one of the leading scorers in state history at Methuen/Tewksbury) helped a ton, too.
“Amanda put me through a lot of work and pushed me really hard, and she was very helpful with the college recruitment,” said Bruner, who is also grateful to all her Fenwick coaches plus Wings coach Anthony Cornacchia.
She was looking at Division 3 options all over the country when she found Trine. It’s about 45 minutes from Indianapolis and two hours from Detroit. While that’s a ways from Margin Street, she got good feedback from last year’s Fenwick captain, Emma Perry (now playing college hockey in Wisconsin), about what it’s like being far from home.
“I knew I had to see the campus before I made any decisions and right when I set foot there, I knew,” Bruner said. “I feel in love with it, and they have a very strong marketing program.”
Before heading to the Midwest, Bruner hopes to finish up strong in Black-and-Gold. Bishop Fenwick just had one of its best wins of a year, a 2-1 triumph over Stoneham/Wilmington that avenged an early season loss. After facing St. Mary’s, they’ll look to defend the girls Carlin Cup Monday against another rival, Peabody, on Monday at 11 a.m.
■■■
Masconomet captain Bitsy King is on a scoring tear and has rocketed up the area leaderboards as a result. Going into Wednesday’s game at Newburyport, her 13 goals lead all skaters in The Salem News coverage area, and she’s up to 17 points on the season. That includes a 4-point outburst on her Senior Night in a win over Gloucester, plus a pair of goals last weekend against Beverly.
Overall, King has a goal in four consecutive contests and eight points in those four bouts.
“She’s having the best season of her career,” said Chieftain coach Ryan Sugar. “She’s our only senior and has been our leader on and off the ice from the start. She’s such a hard worker, (so) seeing her get rewarded with the points is great.”
■■■
Beverly’s Meredith Johnston picked up her first career victory in goal last weekend against the aforementioned Chieftains. Her unlikely journey to the net almost began the prior week when junior stalwart Megan McGinnity got plowed over on a Marblehead goal ... though she initially appeared injured, McGinnity shook it off and finished what wound up being an overtime win.
A week later, though, Johnston (a regular winger) got the nod for her first start between the pipes. Even though Masco netted two first period goals, Beverly (10-5-1 and now officially qualified for the Division 1 state playoffs) rallied to deliver Johnston’s first-ever win. The youngster made 19 saves.
■■■
In case you missed it, Peabody’s Michelle Roach earned her 100th career win behind the bench last Saturday when her co-op squad blanked Newburyport at home on Senior Day. Her players greeted her with flowers and balloons spelling out the number 100 ... and she was quite moved by a video including comments and congratulations from some graduated players put together by her brother and assistant coach, Stephen.
“I didn’t know that anybody knew it could have been the 100th win. I had my back to the team getting my backpack on the bench, and when I turned around I couldn’t believe it,” said Roach.
“I’m really proud of my team and of all the players we’ve had in the eight years that helped build this program into what it is today.”
Consistently a Top 10 team in Division 1 for the last five years, it’s hard to fathom where Peabody was when Roach first arrived. The program was a combined 23-150-10 (.158) in its first eight years. Adding North Reading to Lynnfield as a co-op partner plus impeccable leadership from Roach have it at 100-49-11 (.660) in 7 1/2 seasons since.
The first-ever girls hockey captain at St. Mary’s Lynn in the early 2000’s, Roach is also believed to be the second woman in state history to both score 100 points as an MIAA player and win 100 games as an MIAA head coach (Methuen/Tewksbury’s Sarah Oteri Doucette is the other).
The only other woman with 100-plus wins in girls hockey in North Shore lore? That’d be Marblehead’s Emily Hudak Ries, who racked up 124 victories from 2005-17.
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.