Bishop Fenwick’s all-senior top line has everything you could want from gifted offensive hockey players: speed and skating, a good sense for open lanes, crisp passes, tenacity plus grit for rebounds, and fearless yet accurate shooting.
With all that in the arsenal, would you believe that two-thirds of the unit used to be defensemen?
Senior captains Lauren Diranian and Grace Morey are both converted blue liners and, with fellow captain Emma Perry riding on their wing, they’ve helped the Crusaders get out of the gates with a 3-2-1 mark. Diranian switched to center last year and has the most career points on the current roster, while Morey was a rearguard up until the start of this season.
“It was a great choice by coach (John) Kasle,” said Diranian, who hails from Lynnfield. “It was a change for Grace, but Emma and I knew she’d be the perfect right wing. We had a good feeling of how we’d play and communicate with each other.”
Up front, they’ve certainly clicked in the team’s three wins. Diranian leads the team with 15 points (“I worked on my shot, knowing I’d need a quick release to find the back of the net,” she said) while Morey has five. The Danvers native’s success up front isn’t a big surprise since Morey had 22 goals in her last two field hockey seasons, earning her CCL MVP honors as a junior and a spot on the Franklin Pierce field hockey team next year.
When Diranian moved to center she took over the position occupied by her favorite player, Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. She’s always worn his jersey number 37, and nothing felt as natural as donning it in Fenwick’s Boston-esque black-and-gold color scheme while manning the faceoff dot.
“I’ve looked up to him ever since I could really understand the game,” she said. “My parents put me into hockey when I was three years old it was one of the greatest blessings I could’ve asked for. Hockey is my outlet for everything. Once I step into the rink my mind is clear, and I’m not worried about anything else besides hockey.”
Perry, another field hockey stalwart, has chipped in with four goals. Junior center Abbey Millman has done a phenomenal job anchoring the second unit with five goals and eight points, including a hat trick against Stoneham.
The Crusaders haven’t scored much in the games they haven’t won, but it’s tough to blame them considering the opponents: three of the state’s best parochial programs in Austin Prep, Matignon (a 2-2 tie) and Archbishop Williams.
In fact, playing those powerhouse foes shows how much Fenwick’s program has grown with its senior class. The Crusaders played an independent schedule when they entered the school as freshmen, making the Division 2 state playoffs and winning a game. Now, they’re full-fledged members of the state’s best league, the Catholic Central, and will be a Division 1 playoff team if they qualify in two months’ time.
“It’s always been a close group. From the beginning we all just clicked,” Diranian said of the senior class, which includes captain and defenseman Catherine Salvo and forward Mia Satorelli. “Seeing each other every day for 3 months and consecutively throughout the summer, we all have grown to respect and trust each other on and off the ice. From freshman year we all saw the potential that each one of us has brought to the team, and we just knew that we could bring Fenwick to a higher playing level.”
Fenwick’s girls hockey Class of ‘22 was also fortunate to pick up a new member last year: goalie Sedona Lawson. She transferred in for the pandemic-shortened 2021 season and posted all-star numbers (.913 save percentage), and has picked up where she left off as a senior.
“Sedona had such a positive impact. She’s exactly what we needed,” Diranian said.
Salvo, a four-year regular on the blue line from Saugus, leads the deep defensive corps that had enough great skaters to let Morey shift to the wing. Junior Zoe Elwell and sophomore Madison Faragi have excelled back there.
“One of my favorite thing about hockey is being part of a team and playing with the girls I’ve played with for the last four years. I also love a good level of competition, motivates me to improve my game,” said Salvo, who feels putting in the work to get stronger and faster across the board has helped Fenwick raise its level of play this year.
“Fenwick hockey doesn’t end when the season ends in March. We continue to work offseason as a team which has created a stronger team bond.”
It’ll be a busy weekend for the Crusaders, who will celebrate Senior Night on Saturday at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody against Bishop Feehan (6 p.m.). They then host Arlington Catholic Sunday morning (9 a.m.) for one of their famous double-dips.
“Looking back I can’t believe how fast it’s flown by,” Salvo said of Senior Night being here already. “I remember being a freshman looking up to my captains. I’ve always had such great role models to guide me through every season. I hope I can be there for my teammates as well.”
“I’m trying to enjoy every moment from school to hockey to hanging out with my friends and everything in between,” Diranian added. “This being the last year that we will play together we want to finish our journey strong and carry our team to the end.”
■■■
If you missed it last weekend, both Bradie Arnold and Halle Greenleaf netted hat tricks in Beverly’s 9-2 victory over host Gloucester. It was the first time two teammates had hat tricks in the same game on the North Shore since 2019, and the first time it’s happened for the Beverly girls since the 2013-14 season.
Now unbeaten in their last four games, the Panthers (4-2-2) have a 13-day break for midterm exams and are back on the ice next Saturday (Jan. 22) against undefeated Winthrop.
■■■
Peabody bench boss Michelle Roach was honored as the state’s Coach of the Year in girls hockey in the annual Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association awards. The MIAA picks one coach from every varsity sport across the state for all three seasons, and Roach was picked for the winter 2021 season.
Also The Salem News Coach of the Year last winter, Roach guided the Tanners to a 12-1 record; her career mark in just over six seasons is 74-42-11. The St. Mary’s of Lynn graduate and Hall of Famer is now third all-time in girls hockey coaching wins in The Salem News coverage area.
Grateful to her assistant coaches Stephen Roach and Amanda Donahoe as well as former Peabody AD Bob Bua for nominating her, Roach says her core coaching philosophy revolves around commitment and improvement.
“Progress come from consistency, discipline and a relentless ability to adapt. It could be playing style in a game or playing in multiple positions or roles as team needs arise. We all have to be willing to work hard on and off the ice, every shift every practice and every game.”
■■■
Boxford native Gabbi Oakes had both her teams goals in St. Mary’s Lynn’s 2-2 tie with Bishop Feehan last weekend. The Spartans were scheduled for a big Catholic Central League showdown with unbeaten Austin Prep Wednesday afternoon; Danvers natives Emma Guthrie and Bree Anderson have been doing a nice job minding the blue line for the Cougars, who’ve allowed a mere three goals in eight games.
■■■
Between the snowstorms, winter break and illness related postponements, there have been some unusual scheduling gaps recently.
Marblehead will have a 10-day layoff before facing Newburyport on Saturday; the Clippers haven’t played in 2022, with their last bout coming on December 30. Peabody had 12 days off between a New Year’s Eve win and Wednesday’s game against Malden Catholic. Bishop Fenwick had two games postponed last weekend, but only had a manageable eight days between games. Masconomet lost Wednesday’s game with Shrewsbury but has been able to maintain a relatively rhythmic slate with no more than seven days between games yet.
Pingree, which always shuts down over winter break, went almost a month without a game from Dec. 18 to Wednesday’s game at Kents Hill.
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.