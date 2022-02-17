There aren’t always a lot of similarities between the soccer pitch and a hockey rink. On either surface, though, once Beverly senior captain Kayleigh Crowell gets going it’s almost impossible to slow her down.
Whether its the soccer ball glued to her cleats as she dribbles her way through defenders in the fall or with the puck stuck on her stick as she attacks the net in the winter, Crowell’s knack for getting to the goal in both sports is a huge benefit for Beverly High.
“They’re very different sports,” Crowell said of her rather unique hockey and soccer combination. “The biggest difference is the conditioning. The first few hockey practices every year feel like running into a wall.”
The last few weeks, it’s been the Panthers’ girls hockey opponents that have been crashing into walls and Crowell’s play has been a big reason why. Officially playoff bound for the first time in five years, Beverly (9-5-2) is 7-2 since the New Year and boasts perhaps the North Shore’s deepest offense with four 20-point scorers.
“We couldn’t ask for better teammates. Everybody on this team has the right attitude and isn’t afraid to go all out for each other. People are always willing to step into different roles,” said Crowell, one of two seniors on the Beverly roster along with fellow captain Jamie DuPont. Both joined the squad as eighth graders and done a great job leading a relatively young squad.
“We always want to set a good example. The experience from being on the team as eighth graders helps us relate and you want to pass along those values that you were taught,” Crowell said. “What I remember most was being taught that you do whatever it takes every shift.”
A career-high 14 goals are already in the net this winter for Crowell, who was fifth in the Northeastern Hockey League in goals heading into Wednesday’s action. She’s added nine assists for 23 points and has enjoyed centering a line with young wingers Meg Ryan and Emily Mahoney in recent weeks.
“Kayleigh is just awesome. She is the first person to pick someone up when they’re down, and she will always put the team before herself. All she wants is for everyone to succeed,” noted DuPont, who skates with her co-captain in special teams situations. The pair set each other up for a couple of goals in last week’s win at Masconomet.
Shooting at the net in her driveway in her spare time has made a big difference for Crowell. Feeling confident with releasing the puck from around the circles has helped unleash her dangerous scoring ability, too.
“I’m the type of person where if there’s an open player, I’d rather send it their way,” said Crowell. “I feel like I’ve been taking more shots, taking shots that I wouldn’t normally take because of that improvement. I have a habit in all my sports of trying to get too close to the net before shooting, so I’ve been trying to shoot more quickly, too.”
A three-sport athlete for the Panthers who also plays lacrosse, Crowell was an Eastern Mass. all-star in soccer last fall and just recently committed to play in college at St. Michael’s in Vermont. Her father, Dave, is a Hall of Fame coach at St. John’s Prep, and soccer has always been in her blood.
As for getting started in hockey, that was an act of neighborly kindness.
“The house next door always has a backyard rink so we’d go over and play on it and skate,” she remembers, “so I was always pestering my parents to let me play and it must’ve been around fourth grade they finally did.”
Now postseason bound for the first time in five years under first-year head coach Matt Lampert, Beverly is focused on improving its seeding as much as it can over the final four regular season games. An increased attention to detail in practice and intensity have helped the Panthers turn their fortunes around and their captains plan to keep that mentality going strong.
“You show up every day, every game and go all out: That’s what I love most about hockey,” Crowell said. “There’s no need to conserve energy. We have to continue to play our hardest.”
“From all the early morning practices before 8th grade home room to now being senior captains, Kayleigh’s been a great all-around teammate and leader to have in the locker room with me,” DuPont added.
■■■
The number of shorthanded goals scored by North Shore teams last weekend has to be some kind of record. Peabody netted four in their victory over Newburyport and the two-skater down goal by junior center Jenna DiNapoli needs to be recapped.
As the Clippers tried to pass blue line to blue line, DiNapoli was defending the middle of the ice and poked the disc out towards center. She split the defenders, raced up the ice for a breakaway and scored the ultra-rare 3-on-5 goal.
DiNapoli, probably the best two-way center in the Northeastern League, passed the 50-point milestone for her career over the weekend. Her 15 goals and 23 points so far this year are also a career high.
It was the first 3-on-5 goal scored by a Peabody skater since Sammie Mirasolo scored with Medford on a two-man advantage in January, 2018.
■■■
Another huge shorthanded tally was netted by Bishop Fenwick junior Abbey Millman Monday night at the Connery Rink in Lynn. With host St. Mary’s Lynn ahead 1-0 and on a 5-on-3 power play, Millman’s penalty expired and she came out of the box looking to jump into PK duty.
The Spartans pass back to the top of their power play umbrella was errant, however, and leaked out to center ice. That allowed Millman to steal it, race the other way for a breakaway and score to tie the game at 1-1.
Millman tied the game once more at the end of the second period and Fenwick earned its first-ever point against the rival Spartans thanks to the 2-2 final. Freshman goalie Ella Tucker from Essex Tech had a monster night in net with 33 saves.
■■■
Fenwick senior captain Lauren Diranian also reached the 50-point milestone for her career in last Friday’s victory over Oakmont.
■■■
Peabody freshman Sarah Powers had her first career hat trick in Sunday morning’s win at Marblehead. A dynamic stickhandler, Powers has been among the area’s leaders in both points and assists all season long. She’s tremendous at threading the needle through traffic with passes but played with a commanding edge this past weekend, when she scored five times in two nights to up her impressive goal total to 15.
“She was driving to the net and playing with a ton of confidence,” said Peabody coach Michelle Roach. “Sarah stick handles as well as anybody but she’s also strong enough on her skates to go through the defense if they overplay that stick. When she puts those two parts of her game together, that’s really hard to deal with.”
■■■
Two great causes this weekend: The annual Colleen Ritzer Memorial Game will be held between Beverly and Andover Sunday night at Endicott’s Bourque Arena (7 p.m.). Be sure to wear your pink in memory of the late Danvers High teacher who grew up in Andover and always encouraged her students to find the good in each day; it’s also a great test for the Panthers against a team ranked No. 9 in Division 2.
This President’s Day will see Peabody and Bishop Fenwick play in the girls Carlin Cup at 11 a.m. at McVann-O’Keefe Rink. It’s the first game between the two in almost two years (non-league bouts were outlawed in the 2021 season due to COVID-19) and a matchup of two of the 20 best teams in the state.
Here’s a look at the history of the Bo Tierney Award, given to the MVP of each team in the Carlin Cup since 2018. For Peabody, Ella McTeague (2020), Jess Robert (2019) and Abby Buckley (2018) and for Fenwick Catherine Salvo (2020), Daphne Jalbert (2019) and Allie Giguere (2018).
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.