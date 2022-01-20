Keeping the opposition off the scoreboard to the tune of seven shutouts in 11 games and less than half a goal per night on average sounds difficult. There ought to be some complex, scientific formula to explain such stingy defense.
The secret sauce is actually quite simple: Make the smart play, the easy play and the simple one and results will follow.
Perhaps no defenseman in the state embodies that simple yet stingy style as well as Austin Prep senior Emma Guthrie. A five-year varsity skater from Danvers, Guthrie is one of the pillars on defense for the unbeaten and top-ranked Cougars who’d allowed a measly five goals in 11 games before Wednesday’s action.
“I’m definitely not a flashy player. I never have been,” explained Guthrie. “I’m very defensive minded so that’s my focus: Making simple plays, moving the puck around, relying on my teammates with good passes because they’re so amazing they’ll end up scoring.”
Guthrie’s selfless, hard-working brand of hockey may fly under the radar. It doesn’t come without its share of rewards, however. She caught the eye of Assumption College, where she committed to play at the next level just last week.
“I want to be a history teacher and they have a great education program, plus its in Massachusetts for certification afterwards,” said Guthrie, who will join a friend from St. Mary’s Lynn, Felicia D’Allesandro, on the Hounds women’s hockey squad.
“It’s a small school with a big focus on students and that was appealing. Having a friend playing there now helped, too.”
Although Guthrie’s mom wasn’t initially a huge fan of her playing hockey — her dad snuck her into learn to skate when mom was visiting relatives out of state — the whole family has come around. Since starting in Peabody and Danvers Youth Hockey at a young age and playing with programs like Ice Cats, Islanders and the North Suburban Wings, hockey has become her passion and favorite sport.
That love for the game really developed in her first season at Austin Prep as an eighth grader. The cohesiveness of a Cougar team that enjoyed an unbeaten regular season and had strong leadership from players like Middleton native Kendra Currier (now playing at St. Anselm) made a huge impression.
“Everything clicked when I got to Austin Prep. It was such a fun year ... after playing with that team I realized I didn’t want to stop, I wanted to play more,” she said. “High school hockey is such great competition and you meet such great people, it made me realize I wanted to keep playing in college.”
To get there, Guthrie dedicated herself to hockey in the offseason. She joined the Wings for a few summer showcases and wound up sticking with them for this past fall season. Now that U-19 red squad, coached by Methuen/Tewksbury’s Sarah Doucette, will be playing at Nationals in Pennsylvania this spring.
“I ended up back with some friends from when I was younger that I figured I’d never play with again so that was pretty great,” Guthrie said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
Also a softball standout for AP, Guthrie enjoys being part of the Cougars’ stalwart defensive reputation on the ice. For the last ten years or so, AP has had one of the best goaltenders in the state (this year’s starter Lauryn Hannafin will play at Stonehill) aided by a committed, courageous defensive corps. She’s helped the team enjoy tremendous success: They’re 84-5-6 in her career, making the TD Garden as Division 1 runners-up as a freshman and being crowned state co-champions when the finals were cancelled her sophomore year.
Of course, there were no playoffs her junior year because of the pandemic shortened season ... so the possibility of finally playing at TD Garden again does linger.
“When it comes up we do say that its a goal ... but its one of our larger goals,” said Guthrie, who admits she still vividly remembers when she found out the final was cancelled in March of 2020.
“I think its in the back of everyone’s minds but we look at it among the steps we have to take to attain our goals. We have big goals, like that championship, and little goals, like the steps we need to take every game to make that happen; things like sharp passes, great attitudes, hard work, commitment.”
Playing with a mix of confidence and selflessness makes Guthrie the ideal defensive defenseman. She’s the type of kid who has smart hockey sense and understands when to take the sure thing versus when to take a chance with a stretch pass or deke move.
“It varies game to game, but I’d say we always try to come out hard. There are definitely times when our coaches tell us, if you can skate the puck, take it. We have girls who can make some fantastic plays,” she said. “We’ve very much a zone-by-zone kind of team.”
With just a couple of months left in her high school hockey career, Guthrie’s most focused on enjoying the time left with her teammates, fellow seniors and locals like fellow defensemen Bree Anderson of Danvers and Brooke Brennan of Marblehead.
“I remember my first captain Kendra telling everyone time flies by so fast. I didn’t believe it at the time and I believe it now,” Guthrie said. “We’re about halfway through the year and because of the last two years we’ve had this competitive fire. The locker room before our first game was the loudest and most energy I can remember for a regular season. We want to keep that energy going.”
■■■
One of the first middle school players to skate for Bishop Fenwick also became perhaps the first 8th grader to ever score for the Crusaders this past weekend. Skylar Demsey, who also played varsity soccer this past fall, netted her first career goal last Saturday. A great skater and hard worker on he ice, she’s earned a spot among Fenwick’s top six forward on the wing.
“She’s got a lot of speed and good hockey sense,” said Fenwick coach John Kasle, whose club faces a big test against rival St. Mary’s Lynn this Saturday night on the road at Connery Rink.
■■■
Another momentous bout Saturday sees Winthrop stack up against Beverly. The teams have a combined 11 game unbeaten streak with the Vikings being 6-0-1 on the year and Beverly clocking in unbeaten in its last four and 4-2-2 overall.
Freshman Bradie Arnold had been on fire for the Panthers with 15 points on the season and Beverly figures to have regular goalie Megan McGinnity back between the pipes. That means top line center Jamie DuPont will be back up front, giving the Panthers two dangerous scoring lines to contend with the always tough Vikings.
■■■
Nice accomplishment for the previously mentioned Sarah Doucette in earning her 100th career win for Methuen/Tewksury’s Red Rangers this past Monday against Masconomet. On the North Shore, only former Marblehead coach Emily Hudak Ries has hit the century club for girls hockey wins, with St. Mary’s Lynn coach Frank Pagliuca being over 300 career wins.
If you combine time at multiple schools in both boys and girls hockey, former Beverly coach Brian Seabury and former Fenwick coach Doug Anderson also have well over 100 victories.
Kick Saves, a column on North Shore girls hockey, appears in The Salem News each Thursday during the winter season. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.