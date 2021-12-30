BEVERLY — Jamie DuPont, the leading scorer and the captain of the Beverly High girls hockey team, did not wake up on Christmas morning expecting she’d play goalie for the Panthers this week.
Yet like that Zamboni driver in Toronto a few years ago and any number of “emergency backup goalies” — EBUG’s — that have made the hockey world smile over the years, DuPont was ready when called upon.
Donning the goalie pads for the first time in her varsity career Wednesday at Bourque Arena, DuPont made 31 saves to help the Panthers tie visiting Malden Catholic, 3-3.
Sophomore Megan McGinnity, the only full-time goalie on Beverly’s roster, was unable to play due to illness. Head coach Matt Lampert knew that even though losing DuPont up front, where she’s averaging more than two points per game this winter, might hurt. But she was the one most capable of stopping the puck.
“Having seen her over the years, I knew she could do it,” said Lampert, whose squad is 2-2-2 on the season. “She’s a true athlete. She played one game in net in our summer league and she played some in youth hockey. It came back to her quickly because she’s that good of an athlete.”
Those unfamiliar with Beverly’s regular netminder watching this game would’ve believed DuPont was an experienced veteran in the crease. She smoothly slid around the blue paint, in and out of the butterfly position, tracked the puck well, and had perfect positioning when she froze the disc for faceoffs.
“I built confidence with every save. It was like, ‘OK here’s one. Here’s another. This isn’t too bad’,” DuPont said. “The biggest thing was getting a feel for it again and mostly just keeping an eye on the puck.”
Unbeaten Malden Catholic (2-0-1) put DuPont right into the fire, putting 14 shots on net in the first period and scoring in the opening minute. Beverly captain Kayleigh Crowell responded with the tying goal almost immediately, though, and the Panthers settled down.
Defensemen Sadie Papamechail, Katherine Purcell, Julia Chirco and Caroline Horn all played well in front of DuPont, blocking shots and keeping the puck out of the dangerous areas as best they could.
“Jamie sacrificed for the team,” said Lampert, “and they sacrificed for her, too.”
MC took the lead twice more at 2-1 and 3-2, the second of which was a backhanded breakaway goal that most any netminder would’ve struggled to stop. Both times, Halle Greenleaf got Beverly back even; her first goal was unassisted in the first minute of the second period where she got to her own rebound and finished.
The second of her tallies came in the waning moments and essentially saved Beverly’s bacon. MC missed an open net with DuPont diving the other way to make a save, and Greenleaf gathered the puck and steamed the other way. Her initial shot was saved, but junior Shea Nemeskal kept the play alive and Greenleaf poked it through the goalie’s legs with only 1:47 to play.
“Halle played really fast,” said Lampert. “She gives everything she’s got, every game, every shift. She’s a really tough player.”
The Panthers had to play tough to earn a point against a deep, physical team with their best skater between the pipes. MC skated three lines and definitely played with an edge, leading to six power plays that the Panthers failed to cash in on. Beverly then had to kill off a 4-on-3 MC power play in overtime (with its better defensemen in the box) and bore down to get the job done.
“This is a big confidence booster for us,” DuPont said. “To tie a really good team like this? This one felt like a win.”
For DuPont, a three-sport standout who will play ice hockey at the University of New England, making saves instead of scoring goals wasn’t a stressful experience. It was just another chance to compete and have some fun.
“It felt great. I think playing goalie is fun ... I always liked it was a kid, I used to play with the boys and I’d be goalie. It’d be fun to get the cheers after the saves,” said DuPont. “It was fun being back in there.”
A varsity skater since she was in middle school, DuPont even recalled another time when she was almost pressed into action in the Panthers’ net. Then-coach Brian Seabury thought he’d need a goalie and reached out to DuPont’s dad when she was in seventh grade.
“It’s kind of crazy because I remember that, and it didn’t end up happening, but maybe it was destiny that I’d be in there one day,” she said. “It’s pretty cool to be able to say you did it once in your high school career.”
¢¢¢
Marblehead also had to turn to an emergency goalie on Wednesday.
Junior Hannah Tsouvalas, the squad’s best defensemen, donned the goalie pads in a 4-2 loss to Burlington on the road. Tsouvalas played very well in the cage, finishing with 33 saves, and had it tied in the third period before the Lady Headers seemed to run out of gas with only 10 skaters dressed.
¢¢¢
Peabody’s traditional Christmas Eve practice had some familiar faces as alumni returned to the McVann-O’Keefe Rink for a festive skate with their former teammates and coaches.
“It was really fun because we weren’t able to do it last year. Some of these kids we haven’t seen in more than two years,” coach Michelle Roach said. “There were at least 10 kids, all the seniors from last year and some from previous years. It’s great to see them grow up and come back and want to stay connected to the program.”
All-time leading scorer Sammie Mirasolo hasn’t lost a step in college; she had the most impressive breakaway of the day, finishing with a goalie-freezing backhand and had all the skaters, past and present, cheering.
¢¢¢
Beverly will play its Coleen Ritzer Memorial game Monday at Bourque Arena for a 7 p.m. faceoff against Andover, hometown of the fondly remembered Danvers High teacher who was slain in 2013. The rink will be filled with pink, her favorite color, and it’s always a special occasion.
